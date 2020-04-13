Facebook, Alphabet, Pinterest, Twitter And Snap: Internet And Media Sector Update

Overview

As stated in my bio, although I cover broader technology media and telecommunications, my focus and expertise is in interactive media- specially the stocks traditionally associated with social media & targeted advertising. In a bull market these are exciting platforms that move based on engagement and click through rates, however the circumstances we are seeing today are somewhat unique. In my view, what we are experiencing right now is the start of what I believe will be a fairly severe recession, and we are at minimum nearing the point of no return towards this path. This an environment where ad budgets are simply not there and thus engagement doesn't translate one-for-one to payment in the same sense that it once did. Although there has been a remarkable rally over the past two weeks, we are still well off the highs of February, and frankly many stocks look like a bargain. In this piece, I will go over several of the major players and briefly share my sentiment and general reasoning for my conviction.

Facebook (FB) - Outperform

Facebook offers a happy medium between exposure to emerging technologies and industries such as blockchain through Libra and virtual reality through Oculus, with an established ad business that posts industry leading net margins and consistent free cash flows. The company's balance sheet is strong with over $50B in cash and cash equivalents, and a low 7% debt representation in its capital structure in the form of an operating lease agreement. Litigation expenses and decelerating sales growth have been a few of the biggest drags on the company's valuation, but this largely due to the deterioration of a premium the company was previously afforded prior to the change in expectations (This will be relevant later).

From a valuation standpoint the biggest pro here are the company's P/E ratio of around 20x trailing earnings. Facebook is one of the only companies in its industry that posts a positive net income, and with its exceedingly low debt structure and the nature of its depreciation being largely non-meaningful, this one of my preferred metrics to gage the company's trading levels. Additionally, the company is posting sales growth levels exceeding 20% y/y without having monetized leading platforms such as WhatsApp, and without fully scaling several of the aforementioned business units. In my view, this premium sales growth alone is enough just justify the company trading on a multiple of sales, in which case the stock is posting a multiple of 6x EV/REV.

Unrealized Monetization Unfortunately Means Fewer Engagement Benefits

Another point that will become a trend in this post is that, although the company as admitted engagement has increased on an exponential scale in impacted regions, this has not translated into increases in revenue due to an implied negative impact on ARPU. The company has recently disclosed that user activity trends observed in Italy indicate that engagement is on their platforms is up as much as 1000%, however they also indicated that many of these maximum impact products were not yet fully monetized. This partially explains why the company subsequently guided a significant impact to their ad business is to be expected as a result of the shutdown.

Relative Strength in Market

What I view as the single most significant factor in a company's outlook in the current macro economic environment is the company's marketshare. Advertising is a fickle industry in which trusted brands are allocated a fixed percentage of ad budgets every period, while the remainder is allocated to other companies on a trial basis. As companies reduce opex across the board, you will find they are going back-to-basics so to speak. One of the first expenses cut is marketing. Given unemployment trends suggest many companies are at a point of operating with a skeleton workforce, it's likely that the bare bones approach has been taken to advertising long before this point.

This one area where Facebook shines. The company is a part of an industry duopoly and, eMarketer estimates this duo will have approximately 60.7% of the industry's sales FY20, with the rest being shared by the remaining parties and Amazon (AMZN). These estimates were made well before COVID-19 was even discovered, and thus is fairly safe to say that percentage is likely much higher in reality. Much like how risk-averse investors with high liquidity needs will not invest in risk-assets, businesses with greater than average need for reserve liquidity are not going to strain operating margins with trial budgets.

Reason For Rating

Consistency in net margins, free cash flow to firm, coupled with >20% y/y sales growth makes the company attractive capital appreciation opportunity. The company strong position in its market of operation implies a lower than average volatility in revenues compared to peers, but even in a worst case scenario the cash assets and minimal debt on the balance sheet make Facebook one of the strongest names in the broader market. Additionally, the intangible drag of sentiment of valuation has helped the company retain a greater discount in comparison to peers.

Alphabet (GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG)- Outperform

The bull case for Google shares many similarities with that of Facebook. It is a part of the online advertising duopoly giving the company relative strength in the market, it has a large and diversified portfolio of businesses that offer significant potential for future monetization, and has an established track record of posting positive net profits, cash flows, while retaining almost $120B in cash on their balance sheet. The regulatory woes the company has faced have also proved themselves to be clouds with silver lining. They have, in many ways, been treated as an authority tasked with protecting information integrity and battling fake news. This has given the company a significant economic moat as it, along with Facebook are essentially transforming into modern-day utilities. Furthermore, it seems that company is been given a long-leash so to speak and management has made several, somewhat arrogant, high-profile displays of the leniency they receive- most notably the numerous time they have failed to attend government ordered congressional hearings.

Other Bets Is Both A Catalyst And Drag

I have little to add about the company's ad business. Google ads are often the cornerstone of marketing budgets and this not something that is likely to change. There have been some strains on monetization resulting from controversies surrounding featured results and content on YouTube targeting children, but as with Facebook, the company has remained strong.

One of the most interesting areas of the business however is the other bets unit. This includes many high-risk, growth acquisitions the company has made throughout the years, and while many of these have become loss harvesters, this also the segment of the company with the most potential for upside. This unit, is actually why many analysts have theorized that the company would be more valuable broken up, than on a sum of the parts basis.

FitBit (FIT) Acquisition Seems Unlikely To Face Regulatory Backlash

One of the most interesting stories to cross the tape last year, was when Google announced its intentions to acquire the wearables company FitBit. This move was intended to yield positive synergies with company's smart-device business units, and propel it into the arena as a challenger for Apple (AAPL). Some skeptics were concerned that a trillion dollar monolith like Alphabet could face regulatory backlash if it attempts to acquire another massive enterprise, like FitBit, especially in the backdrop of Senators Warren and Sanders making the curtail of these types of M&A transactions a major platform for their presidential runs. Others noted that in some ways, this move would prevent Apple from monopolizing wearables, and would in this way actually be a public good. In my view, it is unlikely that congress challenges this acquisition given the current economic backdrop, and this somewhat supported by European regulators announcing they will loosen their notoriously stringent policies. I am of the opinion that this deal will likely close as expected by EOY 2020.

Reason For Rating

Alphabet, like Facebook, is a staple of advertising budgets, and thus in the event of skeleton operations, and a slow ramp in a "U-shaped" recovery, these will be the two businesses that see the least level of impact. Additionally, the company is in a very strong financial position to weather a prolonged downturn with over $100B in cash on the balance sheet, and positive operating margins. The company's branding is easily the most powerful of the group's as well with the phrase "Google it" being synonymous with searching a term, image, or video into a web browser. Furthermore, I the company has ample avenues for untapped future growth and yet-to-be monetized services that will enable shareholders to enjoy prolonged capital appreciation. Finally, I view the A-Shares as particularly attractive, as I have observed their price levels dipping below those of the C-Shares several times since the beginning of this crisis. The A-Share offers the benefit of voting rights, so, in my view, these shares dipping below the C-Class shares implies a level of irrational pricing in the market, which tells me a correction has not yet fully occurred.

Pinterest (PINS)- Neutral

This one of the most difficult calls for me, but in the current paradigm we face, Pinterest is too volatile for me to feel comfortable assuming pricing has reached a new equilibrium. The company's nature as a relatively recent listing is highly beneficial to the balance sheet as a significant portion of the proceeds ($1.7 B) from the offering give the company a sizable liquidity base, and a buffer to its equity value. That being said, the company is still failing to post a profit, calculates EBITDA in a very "generous" process, and it is priced almost entirely on sales growth expectations. To make matters worse, this company exists outside of the duopoly meaning it is living off of trial budgets.

Unique Market Positioning & Recent Guidance

What has made this platform unique, and allowed it to previously command a premium cost-per-click as implied the company's ARPU (average revenue per user), is its unique place in the purchasing cycle. Many users of Pinterest are looking for inspiration and ideas for their active projects. They are using the platform supplement their selection process while shopping, whereas targeted ads on other platforms are often nudges to remind highly targeted users that they were shopping previously. This means that, in many respects, Pinterest ads are akin to an "add to cart" button, and this key differentiator could mean a customer churn rate than some of the other companies bidding for trial budgets.

This dichotomy could have led to the recent, surprisingly positive statements provided by management. Although, the company pulled full year guidance as expected, they surprised by guiding for above consensus revenue results for 1Q20. This outperformance despite the outbreak of COVID-19 is highly positive, and suggests companies are adopting the platform into their core marketing strategies. Other explanations could be either, or a combination of, the following- 1.) overly pessimistic analyst notes issued by banks, many of which cited Pinterest as being poorly positioned for the crisis compared to peers, leading to overly pessimistic estimates 2.) a higher exposure to US markets than other more mature peers, meaning a relative lag in 1Q impact (however, as Asian market reopen in 2Q this could prove to be a headwind looking forward) 3.) bored consumers working from home decided to undertake simple redecorating and simple remodeling projects to occupy themselves in quarantine, and used Pinterest for ideas (though, this also could taper should the spiking number of layoffs and furloughs continue).

Reason For Rating

I recently went into detail as to why I am neutral on Pinterest, and my stance largely stands. We do not have forward guidance and we have not seen how the company's margins have reacted as a result. We do not know the extent of the company's layoffs, and there is little information regarding the industry exposures in the company's revenue streams from their disclosures. A self-proclaimed "venture capitalist" quickly disagreed with this thesis, citing the platform as having the potential to transform into something else and citing monthly active users as a proxy for free cash flow. In my view, this highly unorthodox and not the way you evaluate a company trading on a multiple of sales, although I at around 7x EV/Rev it isn't expensive, the uncertainty of the company's ability to generate revenue is simply too great for me to say this a buy, especially after the recent rally. Purely a valuation call at this point.

Twitter (TWTR) - Market Perform

Twitter is the eternal middle child of the internet media firms. The company has the strong free cash flow generation, the high 18% ROE, and consistent net profitability that provide Facebook and Google strength, but it doesn't have the same top-line growth that makes the emerging platforms exciting. It lives in the shadow of its larger older brothers and, aside from major sports, it has failed to attract the same consistent ad-share as Facebook and Google. Additionally, I am not enthused with the idea of a part-time CEO during a time of crisis. Given Jack Dorsey's other firm, Square (SQ), has large small business and retail exposures, I would imagine that his attention is needed elsewhere. Twitter has over $6B in cash and, though some abnormal items have contributed greatly to the past two year's net income, it still is in a position to whether the storm, but, in my view, it will be a very passive player involved.

Bad Time To Be Heavy In Sports

Many of the positive analyst notes that I've read, include those by Justin Post of BofA, and the team at CFRA, point to the company's relative strength in the sports industry acting as a catalyzer in 2H20. In my view, this unlikely. Yes, the NFL will likely go on as expected, but the Olympics are delayed a full year, the MLB is likely going to face a significant delay, and it is unforeseen how this will impact events like the NBA playoffs or the Stanley Cup. If Twitter, a second platform with a primary draw, suddenly loses that primary draw, then it is not positive for monetization. This likely why the company guided a y/y decline in sales and an operating loss, despite an increase in monetizable DAUs (daily active users) in its press release when it withdrew its FY20 guidance.

Reason For Rating

This company isn't going under, and it has an established enough history of profitability that it I do not expect this will cause a setback that lingers. That being said, I the stock has been in something of a holding period for the past two years. The company has seen significant gains following better than expected reads on 2Q results, but as these proved to be immaterial to future performance during both years, these ultimately faded. Aside from these brief breakouts, the stock has largely been lifted and by broader market sentiment. Frankly, I feel this attributable to the company's sluggish growth and the relative lack of vision from Jack Dorsey when compared to CEOs likes of Zuckerberg or Spiegel. Twitter does not trade on a multiple of sales, it's largely priced on free cash flows, and those will be dependent on guidance and the duration of the virus. I expect that, going forward, this will trade roughly in-line with the market, but at a higher level of risk making it a difficult trade to back at this given time.

Snap (SNAP)- Underperform

In my view, Snap is one of the worst positioned stocks to handle a recession. The company has about $2B in cash, $1.2B in debt, and posts a trailing twelve month net loss of over $1B. The company trades at a premium 11x EV/REV vs around a 6x average for the peer group. This supported by the stock's 45% TTM revenue growth rate, which is significantly higher than peer group, but is a tad lower than Pinterest which saw sales grow more than 50% y/y during the same period. Additionally, Pinterest posts a positive adjusted EBITDA and is near operating profitability, while Snap posts a negative EBITDA and gross margins of -60%. To put things further into perspective, the market has priced Pinterest at a premium of only 7x sales compared to the aforementioned multiple of 6.

Improving Business, But Was Already Losing Ground

In addition to some irrational marketing pricing, the company's improvement in management was instrumental in making Snap into one of the hottest stocks of 2019. Although, Evan Spiegel took some missteps initially preceding and following the initial listing of his company in 2017, he's since surrounded himself with a top class management team including alumni from Walmart (WMT), McDonalds (MCD), and Amazon. This new team of leadership has helped the company reverse declining trends in its user activity, and even helped to create new channels that have the potential significant future monetization. That being said, 2019 was not without its setbacks or grey clouds looming over the horizon. Competitors were gaining marketshare, and by the start of 1Q20, the company was no longer third most prominent platform behind Facebook and Twitter.

Earlier in the year, eMarketer released a report showing that Snap had been eclipsed by Pinterest in-terms of monthly active users. This has been covered in fairly lengthy detail, but monthly active users essentially represent the monetizable base that a platform has to market to advertisers. A larger and more engaged group of users means the company can charge a premium cost per click to their customers base and ultimately can derive greater revenue. This data was released going just before the peak of the recent expansion cycle, and thus shows an initial sign of weakness before the economy began to collapse. In my view, this not something that bodes well for the company given recessions are often opportunities for entities with relative strength to capture marketshare. At minimum, this not a trend that makes me want to pay a premium price tag for business that has failed to produce EBITDA.

Reason For Rating

This largely a valuation call. The stock is simply too expensive at its current trading levels, and its recent rally defies all convention investment wisdom, and appears to be the result of a stock riding the momentum of a rising tide. Given the relative radio silence on forward results from management, and that a large portion of the rally occurred simultaneously with the positive guidance from Pinterest, I am concerned the pains from the downturn aren't fully priced into trading levels. In my view buying this stock could be like moving into a fortress build on foundation of glass.

Peer Statistics

Final Thoughts

Buy strength. Hiring freezes and layoffs are increasing and it is going beyond blue collar retail and service workers. In these times, marketing spend is not a priority and you can't make money appear that does not exist- even if there are record levels of engagement. Companies with lower marketshare and weaker economic moats will be disproportionately impacted in the long-run. Frankly, a company does not have to go bankrupt to be overvalued or a poorly positioned for a crisis. If a company is trading on sales, and those disappear, then saying "there is a bigger vision for the future" just does not cut it. That might work in the cash saturated VC world during the longest period of expansion in American history, but that wisdom does not translate to an economic downturn that could be the worst seen in close to a century. In a demand-based market, you can bid up a $5 bill to be worth whatever you like, but don't be surprised when you try to make a purchase and are told it's only worth 5 dollars. I will continue to keep you updated as new developments unfold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS, SHORT SNAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.