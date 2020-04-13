Micron: Stronger Earnings Power For Longer

The Future May Look Different than the Past

Semiconductors have suffered through classic boom and bust cycles driven by fluctuations in demand and inventory corrections. We have seen such cycles play out many times in the past. In the investment world, beware of anyone telling you this time may be different but, at least for the foreseeable future, the outlook appears bright. Semi players have been remarkably disciplined in recent years – holding back capital expenditure and keeping pricing firm. As such, they have come through the last cycle with trough margins higher than the peak of the last cycle. In fact, despite not having returned to normalised levels as yet, semiconductors have exhibited higher operating margins than all major sectors with the exception of software. This is in stark contrast to previous down-cycles where semiconductors underperformed both the broader technology industry and the overall market.

Market Growth by Component

Source: PwC Semiconductor Report (2019)

As semiconductors show more resilience, investor confidence in the earnings durability should return. Currently, the sector trades at a forward discount to the S&P 500 and therein lies the opportunity. The rollout of 5G cellular networks, the ongoing migration of business workloads to the cloud, the growth of the internet of things, the investment in artificial intelligence, and the electrification of automobiles represent compelling long-term growth drivers, which spur demand for semiconductor content. These tectonic shifts increase the complexity of chip design, further reinforcing the value of intellectual property.

Market Growth by Application

Source: PwC Semiconductor Report (2019)

An Overview of Micron

Micron (MU) manufactures semiconductor chips (Core DRAM and NAND flash memory). Historically, the market has been highly competitive and commoditised. Earnings were cyclical and the stock steadily de-rated over the course of a decade from 2007-17. Over the last few years, there has been consolidation. In August 2013, Micron purchased Japanese chipmaker Elpida out of bankruptcy, a major supplier to the Apple food chain. This move left three major DRAM players: SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) (OTC:HXSCL), Micron and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). To put this in perspective, there used to be 40-50 player in the DRAM space, which was dominated by the Japanese in the 1980s and the Koreans in the 1990s.

With IP locked up, it is challenging for new entrants to compete. The incumbent players have indicated their intent to keep capacity tight and not compete on price to maintain margins. As PC sales have steadily declined, new avenues of growth have emerged in servers, data centers, automobiles and mobile which require more differentiated and higher value-add memory chips.

Whilst the next couple quarters will see weaker consumer electronics sales and supply chain disruptions from factory shutdowns, data center demand is surging from remote working, gaming and e-commerce. Mobile demand should also start to pick-up as Chinese smartphone production comes back online and lost volumes are recovered.

Valuation Remains Supportive

Micron trades on a forward P/E of 9.5x. Forward multiples remain lower than many other cyclical sectors despite returns being depressed by inventory cycles that have begun to normalise. In the long-run, it is not unreasonable to suggest that industry multiples may trade above that of the market as demand-side factors remain robust on expanding data usage and industry supply remains disciplined.

Micron has emerged from a cyclical low in 2019 as the industry expanded supply to meet high prices. There may be a further bump in memory prices in 1-2 years as SK Hynix and Samsung have both since reduced capital expenditure.

Summing It Up

Each era of compute has tended to be much larger than the previous era. Whilst the inevitable cycles shake the confidence of investors, the long-term trend is attractive as the revenue pie enlarges over time. PC chips, which used to be a primary end-use, now represent one of several applications. Today, semiconductors are going into virtually every electronic system, and automation, electrification, digital connectivity and security act as powerful forces driving the addition of more semiconductor content. Concurrently, exponential increases in volume and complexity have led industry supply to be more consolidated.

The world is going to need memory in the future. Every time we get a technology upgrade, it costs more to produce memory. The replacement value of Micron’s fabrication plants which operate in a dustless environment are in the tens of billions. Given the potential for higher and less volatile returns on capital, shares in Micron are recommended for purchase.

