Mondelez Is Well-Positioned To Win The Snacking Wars

Investment Thesis:

Mondelez (MDLZ) controls an impressive and versatile selection of leading brands across the world. They have nine brands worth $1 billion or more, including BelVita, Cadbury, Halls, Milka, Oreo, Philadelphia, Tang, Toblerone, and Trident. On top of these market share dominating names, Mondelez also owns over 60 "local jewel" brands like Chips Ahoy!, Newton's, Wheat Thins, Triscuit, Ritz, Cote D'Or, and more. This suite of products allows Mondelez to exploit local trends and tastes.

Mondelez recently shifted to a more decentralized business strategy giving more decision making power to regional leadership. This increases the company's versatility as teams will now be able to utilize Mondelez's powerful brands to quickly respond to their local area's specific tastes and preferences.

A compounding factor to Mondelez's dynamic environment and brand power is their global footprint. Currently 75% of their sales come from outside of North America, with over a third coming from fast growing emerging markets.

The combination of these three factors puts Mondelez in a great spot to come out ahead in the very competitive world of snacking.

Snacking Competition:

Mondelez's main competitors include General Mills (GIS), Hersey (HSY), Kellogg (K), and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY). The keys to winning in such a competitive space are brand power and product innovation. Companies must be able to agilely tailor their product line up to regional tastes and preferences. Mondelez's decentralized business strategy allows them to do this. For example, the same Oreo brand that has seen high single digit organic growth in North America on the back of product innovation, such as Oreo Thin Bites, and convenience stores, is seeing double digit organic sales growth globally due to reformulation and improved packaging.

Mondelez has a history of product innovation, including being on the front lines of the trend to lower calorie packs. Almost all of the company's top brands are available in 100 calorie or reduced sugar options. The company's combination of a strong brand line up, decentralized decision making, and geographic breakdown give it uniquely strong growth potential compared to its competitors as along as it continues to innovate.

Geographic Growth Tailwinds:

Mondelez's strong brands and decentralized business strategy have set the company up to take advantage of it's geographic breakdown. With 75% of their sales coming from outside of North America, and 37% from emerging markets such as China and India, Mondelez is operating with tremendous flexibility in the areas of the world with the strongest growth potential.

China and India account for almost 40% of the world's population and as the two largest countries continue to improve their standard of living, discretionary spending from its citizens should continue to increase. China is expected to remain one of the strongest and most promising consumption markets in the world over the next 10 years. Mondelez's CEO Dirk Van de Put believes 25% of the world's global snack growth will come from China and it seems like the company will be in a great position to capture some of this growth.

India has an almost equally compelling growth profile, as adults are increasingly swapping snacks for meals in the country. Also, 7 out 10 Indians say "they connect with their culture through the snacks they eat", and idea known as "cultural snacking". Mondelez is uniquely positioned to benefit from this phenomenon as this requires a company to adapt their products to local flavors, something that would be incredibly difficult without a decentralized business structure.

Valuation:

Mondelez's forward P/E sits right in the middle of its main competitors. Given the growth potential outlined in previous sections, I believe Mondelez deserves a multiple near the top of its competitor list. While Mondelez has held up decently well during the COVID sell off, on an absolute basis, Mondelez's forward P/E is below its 5-year average of 21 times forward earnings.

Another potential tailwind for Mondelez is their room for margin expansion. The company currently operates less efficiently than most of its competitors, but this creates an opportunity. The transition to a decentralized business strategy suppressed margins from 2018 to 2019, but as the company continues to perfect this approach, we could see margins approach the levels of its competitors.

Risks:

Unsurprisingly, the geographic breakdown that gives Mondelez its large growth potential comes with potential risks. The first is when operating in emerging markets, you face increased geopolitical risk, which we've seen play out recently throughout South America. The second is currency risk, which makes sense given 75% of the company's sales come from outside North America.

Another risk is the potential of falling out of favor from an ESG perspective. While sugar currently isn't treated with the same distain as alcohol, tobacco, or firearms, it wouldn't be too surprising if sugar became a factor ESG investors look to avoid in the future. Mondelez has taken steps to mitigate this risk through 100 calorie packs and reduced sugar selections.

Finally, the investment thesis is based on Mondelez's superior set up, but they still need to execute in order to win in a highly competitive industry. A failure to innovate or recognize local trends will cause the company to fall behind in key markets.

Coffee Assets:

While not directly tied into the investment thesis, it's certainly worth mentioning that Mondelez holds large equity interests in two coffee related assets. The first is a 13.8% stake in Keurig Dr. Pepper and the second is a 26.4% stake in JDE. These are worth $5.5 Billion and $3.4 Billion respectively at book value.

These investments not only offer diversification in the company's product line up, but they also provide exposure to the coffee and beverages spaces, which are both attractive growth areas that could pay dividends for Mondelez down the line.

Summary:

Mondelez is well positioned to take share in the highly competitive snacking industry. The combination of its geographic breakdown, decentralized operations, and industry leading brand line up provides outsized growth potential for the company.

Mondelez deserves a valuation near the top of its competitors, which it currently doesn't boast. Multiple expansion as well as margin improvements are feasible in the near future for the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDLZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.