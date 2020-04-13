Exxon Mobil: A Stalwart Stock

The current imbalance in the supply and demand in the oil market provides investors an opportunity knowing that equilibrium is inevitable and necessary.

Last week, Exxon Mobil announced that it will reduce its capital investment in the current year by 30% resulting in a 15% decrease in cash operating expenses. In a press release earlier last week, the company’s Chairman & CEO, Darren Woods, stated:

“The long-term fundamentals that underpin the company’s business plans have not changed -- population and energy demand will grow, and the economy will rebound. Our capital allocation priorities also remain unchanged. Our objective is to continue investing in industry-advantaged projects to create value, preserve cash for the dividend and make appropriate and prudent use of our balance sheet.” Source: Exxon Mobil

Companies that are able to adapt and reallocate financial resources as economic conditions change are the ones that will be able to successfully weather the downturn in the oil market and potentially do very well during the recovery phase.

A Meaningful Metric

At $43.13 per share as of last Thursday’s close, Exxon Mobil’s stock is trading 48% below its 52-week high of $83.49 per share. At current prices, the company’s price-to-book ratio (P/B) is 0.97, which is almost half its 5-year average P/B ratio of 1.85.

Source: Google Finance

In an environment where earnings for oil producers will be declining in the next several quarters, using the price-to-book ratio is a meaningful metric. Price-to-Book ratio shows what the company’s book value or net assets (assets minus liabilities) is selling for per share. A P/B of less than 1.0 indicates that the stock is selling for less than what the company’s net assets are worth in the open market.

Naturally, the P/B ratio will fluctuate in the near term as oil companies will show increased inventory due to oversupply from reduced demand, thus increasing their assets. At the same time, the companies that do not need to borrow additional money to get through this period will show stable levels of liabilities, resulting in a higher net asset value or book value per share. This combination would have the effect of further lowering the P/B ratio, and making the stock more attractive.

Exxon Mobil is not the only company in the sector whose P/B ratio is trading below their book value or at a discount to their 5-year price-to-book ratio average.

Company (Stock) Price-to-Book (P/B) 5-Year P/B Avg. Discount to 5-Year P/B Avg. Exxon Mobil (XOM) 0.97 1.85 48% ConocoPhillips (COP) 1.10 1.82 40% Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) 0.80 1.19 33% British Petroleum (BP) 0.87 1.24 30% Chevron (CVX) 1.11 1.37 19%

Source: Morningstar (4/9/20)

In comparison to the other major oil producers listed above, the company’s current P/B ratio has the largest discount to its 5-year P/B ratio average making it the most attractive.

A Reliable Dividend

With the stock’s decline in the last couple of months, the dividend yield has increased to over 8%. Even with an anticipated decrease in revenues, Exxon Mobil’s cash flow should be able to sustain its dividend during this downturn. In fact, the company has a track record of increasing dividends the last 37 years.

Source: CNBC

During the last economic downturn of 2008-2009, the company increased its annual dividend 7.1%, proving to investors that they are committed to paying dividends to its shareholders even in challenging times. With an 8% dividend, Exxon Mobil investors get amply paid for their patience as the oil markets recover.

Gradual but Inevitable Recovery

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, global oil demand in 2020 was estimated to be 99 million barrels per day (bpd). In the last month, it is estimated that worldwide demand for oil has fallen by as much as 30%, or approximately 30 million barrels per day. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA), an agency within the U.S. Department of Energy, the drop in demand for oil has happened much faster than the countries’ abilities to cut production. As a result, as much as 5 million barrels of oil each day is being produced worldwide at prices below the cost of extracting it out of the ground.

Last week, the EIA revised their estimate for global consumption (demand) of oil in 2020 to 95 million barrels per day. Over the weekend, OPEC and OPEC+ countries finalized an agreement to cut production by nearly 10 million barrels per day beginning May 1st to stem the oversupply.

Estimates for the price of oil are now projected to average $45.62 per barrel in 2021, up from an average of $33.04 a barrel for this year.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)

With a multi-year recovery, it will likely take until 2022 for oil prices to return to over $60 a barrel. The probability of seeing $60+ a barrel again is high, knowing that demand for oil will eventually return to its previous level of over 100 million bpd.

It is for this reason that investors should be looking for opportunities now to participate in the expected recovery. In doing so, investors can take advantage of the opportunity provided by the current imbalance in the supply and demand in the oil market, knowing that equilibrium is inevitable and necessary.

There are many ways to invest in oil, other than the companies listed above. Investors seeking some diversification can find ETFs such as the United States Oil Fund (USO), Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) and the iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC), to name a few. For stock investors specifically, Exxon Mobil is a solid proxy that will reward investors who have the tolerance for volatility in the short term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, XLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.