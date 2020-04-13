Merk Research: U.S. Business Cycle Report April 2020
Includes: ACWF, ACWI, AIIQ, DDM, DGT, DIA, DOG, DTEC, DXD, EEH, EPS, EQL, ESGF, ESGW, FEX, FIHD, FLQG, FLQH, FWDD, GLQ, HDMV, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RGLB, RSP, RWIU, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCAP, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SFLA, SH, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPSM, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, UWM, VFINX, VGFO, VOO, VT, VTWO, VV, WBIL
by: Axel Merk
Summary
There could be a soft economic re-opening in June or July. If so, this recession would likely be deep but short.
The timeline and strength of the economic reopening will depend on how well current mitigation measures work, and how well containment works going forward.
The global economy might not be going back to where it was.