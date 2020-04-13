Seeking Alpha
Merk Research: U.S. Business Cycle Report April 2020

by: Axel Merk
Axel Merk
Summary

There could be a soft economic re-opening in June or July. If so, this recession would likely be deep but short.

The timeline and strength of the economic reopening will depend on how well current mitigation measures work, and how well containment works going forward.

The global economy might not be going back to where it was.

