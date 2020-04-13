S&P 500: Not Your Ordinary Recession

Market participants seem to be focused on the stimulus that may have limited effects, while corporate profits should decline substantially, and multiples are likely to contract.

Therefore, there is a limit to what the Fed can do in this situation, and the enormous monetary expansion will have unintended consequences.

QE unlimited, while effective in some areas, will not prevent many employers from firing employees, may not substantially boost consumer sentiment, and may not enable corporate profits to expand.

However, is the worst really over? Did the Fed just end the bear market with its unprecedented "lending program"?

The S&P 500/SPX (SP500) has surged by over 25% since a bottom was put in several weeks ago.

It has been a notable rebound since we called the bottom in our Marketplace group on March 23rd.

However, a potential problem is that the recent stock market rally appears to be largely decoupled from the long-term fundamental and structural issues confronting our economy. Instead, the recent meteoric rise seems to be due to a combination of short-covering, the fear of missing out, and hope, factors largely supported by and dependent on extraordinary government and Fed stimuli.

Fed Intervention: The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly

No doubt, if it was not for the Fed and the extraordinary influx of capital the S&P 500 and other major markets, averages may be down by 50% or more from their highs, instead of just 18% or so. In recent days, the Fed pledged an additional $2.3 trillion in lending to everyone from small businesses, to states, to companies, to countries, etc.

The Fed appears to be doing just about everything in its power to prevent markets from melting down, and so far, it is working. The massive $2.3 trillion lending program comes on top of an earlier multi-trillion-dollar QE announcement, as well as a $2.2 trillion government-backed bail-out bill.

I'm not sure if these programs overlap each other in some areas, but it appears like the Fed is all set to provide roughly $7.5 trillion in liquidity to prevent the economy from collapsing. The stimulus will cover a broad range of "assets" ranging from government bonds to mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, junk bonds, mortgage payments, small to medium sized business loans, etc., etc...

However, while the Fed's printing press may keep companies from filing for bankruptcies and can artificially keep mortgage payments flowing, it is not likely to drastically improve consumer confidence, prevent companies from firing employees, increase corporate profits in most cases, and prevent a deep, prolonged, painful recession from transpiring.

Also, all this endless money printing is essentially an experiment and the unintended consequences could be extremely costly in the long term. $2.3 trillion is a lot of money, $5.5 trillion is even more, $7.5 trillion sounds ludicrous, but who is to say the Fed will stop there? What about $10 trillion? $15 trillion? Maybe $20 trillion?

In any case, we know that there is nothing really backing this money, no gold, no silver, not anything. So, the Fed is essentially diluting the U.S.'s money supply. The monetary base is approaching $3.9 trillion now (an increase of about $700 billion in only around 6 months). However, this is only the beginning given all the planned easing. Provided that the Fed will go through with most of its lending, the monetary base is likely to balloon to roughly $10 trillion in the near future.

This is an incredible amount and implies that the dollar debasement is still in its infancy. After all, as the Fed substantially increased the money supply following the crisis of 2008/09, many market participants were under the illusion that the Fed would eventually normalize conditions and reduce excess liquidity. However, as we witnessed in late 2018, this proved an impossibility, as the economy showed clear signs of strain under slightly tightening monetary conditions.

Therefore, there is likely no getting back to normalized monetary conditions. The liquidity the Fed creates, or the money that it prints in other words, is here to stay.

Then, There is The Debt Issue

Now, there is also the nearly $2.5 trillion actual U.S. budget deficit, the ever-expanding $24.23 trillion national debt, and the U.S.'s 112% debt to GDP ratio to discuss. These are staggering figures, and the higher the debt load grows, the more costly it becomes to service. Also, the overall high debt to GDP ratio phenomenon makes it increasingly difficult for a developed nation to produce any GDP growth, even in an extremely low rate environment.

Therefore, future U.S. GDP growth is likely to be increasingly limited due to the country's remarkably high debt burden. Furthermore, due to enormous debt and significant dollar creation, the U.S. dollar's value is likely to degrade long-term against many major currencies. This should enable other economies and other currencies to essentially challenge the U.S.'s and the dollar's global economic and political dominance as well as the buck's reserve status.

The New Economic Reality

The new economic reality may be much different than many market participants envision. The effects of the Fed's unprecedented moves could be more limited when it comes to improving consumer spending, increasing corporate profits, and bringing the economy back to its normal state of functioning. In fact, we may be confronted with a much different, post-coronavirus "new normal" when the economy comes back online in future months.

This new normal economic reality will likely have a much higher unemployment rate, less consumer spending, lower corporate profits, a much higher national debt, and far lower overall economic growth in the U.S. as well as in many other parts of the world. Therefore, the notion that the U.S. and other major Western economies will reopen for "business as usual" seems naive.

Instead, the U.S. and many European nations will likely go through deep and lengthy recessions or possibly even depression-like economic scenarios. Moreover, the upcoming economic environment is not one you are likely to see significant corporate growth or multiple expansion in. To the contrary, we're likelier to see corporate profits decline and stock multiples contract as the world struggles to deal with the ravaging effects of COVID-19's destructive force. Thus, the S&P 500 and stocks, in general, will likely head lower as the recently ignited stock rally fizzles out and comes to an end.

5 Troubling Coronavirus Factors

Factor 1: The coronavirus/CV is not just another speed bump on our economic roadway. Instead, the CV will likely change our economic landscape for a very long time. The world is approaching 2 million confirmed CV cases (at the time of writing this article), and some of the hardest-hit nations are Western economies like the U.S., U.K, France, Germany, Italy, and others.

In fact, there are a lot of troubling factors and unknowns regarding the CV...

Factor 2: Many people are not simply falling ill but are dying from the disease. I know, there is a lot of talk about a 3-4%, or even a 1% mortality rate. The numbers coming out of different sources are all over the place. However, a number that continues to trouble me is the 21% death rate in the closed confirmed cases. This means that in all closed cases across the globe in which a CV patient tested positive, and an outcome was established, about 21% or roughly 1 out of 5 cases resulted in death.

This is an alarmingly high number, and even if many cases are asymptomatic, and many are mild in their symptoms, this disease claims an unusually large percentage of lives.

3. This brings me to our next troubling factor: An alarmingly high percentage of people who get infected with the CV may show very mild symptoms, may not show any symptoms at all, but can still infect those around them. Research out of Iceland, the country with the largest percentage of its population that has been tested so far implies that about 50% of those infected with CV may show no symptoms whatsoever.

It is likely that another major portion of undocumented cases shows relatively mild symptoms, those on par with a common cold, or the mild flu. Therefore, the global infection count is likely substantially higher than the actual number of CV infections, which could be 4-5 million or higher right now.

The good news is that this disease is not as deadly as the current 21% closed case fatality rate suggests. It is likely substantially lower at roughly 4-5%. However, the bad news is that this implies that the disease is spreading extremely rapidly, and many carriers have no idea that they are sick and can therefore easily infect others.

4. This brings me to our next troubling factor: We have no idea when countries can lift their lockdowns. Also, who is to say that once countries allow citizens to get back to work, bars, restaurants, movies, etc., there won't be another wave of infections requiring additional partial, or nationwide shutdowns. This is a whole new economic reality we're looking at and it does not seem like things are going to get much better until an effective vaccine and/or adequate treatments are introduced.

5. This brings me to my next troubling point: There is not likely to be a vaccine for a relatively long time. Most medical professionals I have listened to seem to agree that a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine is probably at least 18 months out. This makes me believe that we are probably not going back to a "normal" growth rate in our economy any time soon. Also, it seems that corporate profits are likely to weaken substantially relative to recent years, and in general have little reason to increase substantially over the next 12-18 months.

The Bottom Line

The market does not appear to be looking at the big picture. It seems like market participants are predominantly focused on Fed and government-backed stimulus and are bidding up stock prices due to unprecedented monetary base expansions, corporate and government backstops, and other stimulus measures.

However, despite the enormous scale of the recently announced stimulus, Fed intervention will do little to combat the coronavirus, improve consumer confidence and spending, prevent companies from firing non-essential employees, increase corporate profits, and ultimately prevent deep and painful recessions in the U.S. as well as in many other areas of the globe.

Therefore, the S&P 500's 21 P/E ratio, and its 26.3 Shiller P/E ratio appear extremely rich right now as corporate profits are likely to decline and multiples should contract.

The historical mean concerning the Shiller P/E ratio is roughly 16.70, which implies that stocks could decline by around 36.5% from current levels just so valuations get back to historical means. This implies that without overshooting to the downside the SPX could decline to roughly the 1,780 level before a true bottom in the current bear market could be considered.

