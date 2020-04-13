No-Debt Fanuc At A Multi-Year Low And Will Rebound When Economy Rebounds

Japan-based Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY, OTCPK:FANUF) is a global leader in robotics. The stock is at a multi-year low, the company has no debt, and when global economy gets back on track, this stock should do well.

The stock trades for ¥14,365, there are 191.86 million shares, and the market cap is ¥2.75 billion ($20.9 billion). Earnings per share were ¥425 and the price to earnings ratio was 33.8. The dividend was ¥250 and the dividend yield was 1.74%.

Data by YCharts

Sales were ¥537 billion in 2017, rose to ¥727 billion in 2018, and fell to ¥526 billion in the trailing twelve months. Net income was ¥128 billion in 2017 and dropped to ¥82 billion for the trailing twelve months. Profit margins were a whopping 15.58% and return on equity was 6%. Why was return on equity only 6%? Great question. We’ll get to that in a moment but it’s a good thing.

The balance sheet is incredible. There are ¥767 billion in current assets and ¥735 billion in non-current assets for a total of ¥1.5 trillion. The liability side has no debt and ¥147 billion in liabilities. So you’re paying ¥2.75 trillion for a company that has ¥1.355 trillion in equity. The reason the return on equity is so low is that there is no debt. The company is unlevered.

Fanuc manufactures robots, machining tools, injection molding machines, and the computers and software to go with it. This YouTube video shows what Fanuc’s robots and machining tools can do. You can basically take a block of metal and turn it into a motor with Fanuc’s cutting and machining tools and robotic arms that can move product around.

From Fanuc's website

This video on YouTube shows Fanuc robotic arms flipping over cars at an Audi plant in Hungary. This video shows a robotic arm turning over a brand new Corvette like its a toy.

Is Fanuc used in Amazon (AMZN) fulfillment centers? You bet. This video on YouTube shows Fanuc products being used at a center in Staten Island, New York. Amazon bought out a robotics manufacturer named Kiva in 2012. The Kiva units are like Roombas in that they slide under pallets and move them around. Amazing!

In the most recent Quarterly Report, sales were ¥496 billion last year and dropped to ¥386 billion for the most recent nine months. You can bet that they’ll be far lower with the coronavirus shutdown.

Morningstar released a report that was extremely bullish on Fanuc. Morningstar has a fair value on the American Depository Receipt (ADR) of $19.50. The current price is $13.57. The report states, “We believe the market is expecting that the effects of coronavirus will lead to continued declining growth in the factory automation sector. While there may be continued market volatility, we now view the Japanese factory automation companies to have upside potential relative to our fair value estimates…”

I was speaking with a United Auto Worker a few years ago who works for General Motors (GM). He said that he works with robotics at the plant. I know a little about the robotics industry through my research but was surprised to find that Fanuc produces some of the plant's robots. You would think that an organization that is so strongly “buy-American” would not use Fanuc. Fanuc is arguably the best in the robotics business.

The stock hasn’t been this low in price in ten years. It fell to about ¥5,600 in 2008 at the depth of the last crash. The recent share buyback was incredible. Here’s a new concept: buy low and sell high. Unlike the thousands of American companies buying back in 2019 at market highs and then going broke in 2020 when they have no cash, Fanuc bought back 72.2 million shares last month and is going to continue to buy back more. I love what management has done with its cash.

I like Fanuc and we purchased shares recently. The risk, of course, is that the coronavirus takes a greater toll on the economy than we think. If I can buy a company that is the best at what it does, has not debt, and the stock is at a multi-year low, I’m in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FANUY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.