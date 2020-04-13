Penn Virginia: A Path To Survival And Excellent Returns With $50 Oil By Late 2021

However, Penn Virginia looks to have a reasonable path to survival if oil gets back to $50+ by 2H 2021.

This does come at the cost of some production declines, with 2020 production dropping an estimated 7% from 2019's average.

Penn Virginia is well hedged for 2020 and looks capable of generating positive cash flow even if oil prices average in the $20s for much of the year.

I wrote about Penn Virginia's (PVAC) potential to deliver 10x returns to my subscribers a few weeks ago, when it was trading at just over $1. With it trading at over $3 now, it doesn't offer quite as much upside, but still represents a strong (albeit still high-risk) opportunity.

Penn Virginia's hedges allow it to generate positive cash flow (albeit with some production declines) if oil remains low for much of the rest of 2020. It also looks to have a path to survival if WTI oil prices get to $50+ by the second half of 2021. While Penn Virginia is certainly not without risk, it does offer the potential for a 4x or better return, while its path to survival is much more realistic than many of the other producers that have seen their market caps pushed to very low levels.

2020 Outlook At $35 WTI Oil

Penn Virginia hasn't provided updated production guidance after its capex cuts, but I estimate that it will now end up with around 25,700 BOEPD (76% oil) in production during 2020. This is around a 9% reduction in production from its earlier guidance.

At current strip prices ($35 WTI oil for 2020), Penn Virginia is estimated to end up with $372 million in revenue after hedges. It appears that Eagle Ford oil prices are temporarily no longer commanding a premium to WTI (MEH 2020 strip is around flat to WTI), so I have assumed that Penn Virginia realized $3.50 less than WTI for 2020 oil now.

Penn Virginia's hedges add around $123 million in 2020 value at current strip prices, as it has over 80% of its projected (reduced) 2020 oil production hedged with collars or swaps.

Source: Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia's hedges are largely gone by 2021 (and non-existent after Q2 2021), so its path to survival probably requires $45+ WTI oil by 2021 and then $50+ WTI oil by mid-2021.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 7,117,500 $31.50 $224 NGLs 1,244,650 $10.00 $12 Natural Gas 6,110,100 $2.10 $13 Hedge Value $123 Total Revenue $372

With the 30% reduction in capital expenditures, Penn Virginia may now end up with $26 million in positive cash flow during 2020.

$ Million $ Million Lease Operating Expense $42 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $15 Gathering, Processing, and Transportation $23 Cash G&A $28 Cash Interest $33 Capital Expenditures $205 Total Expenses $346

Valuation And Leverage

This positive cash flow would help reduce Penn Virginia's debt down close to $535 million, including around $335 million in credit facility debt. The debt paydown is important given the potential for significant reductions in Penn Virginia's borrowing base (currently at $500 million) given the oil pricing environment. Penn Virginia does also have a slight working capital deficit ($22 million at the end of 2019, excluding derivatives), but this is a relatively minor item.

A debt load of $535 million is probably okay if WTI oil returns to $50+, as that would be around 2.0x unhedged EBITDAX (at $50 WTI oil and a negative $0.50 oil differential) using the revised 2020 production levels. With Penn Virginia's second-lien debt becoming due in September 2022 (and its credit facility maturing in June 2022 if the second-lien debt hasn't been refinanced/repaid by then), oil likely needs to be $50+ by early 2022.

Penn Virginia's entire market cap is still only around $50 million now. Unlike many other producers with similarly beaten down valuations, it appears to have a path to survival at $50+ WTI oil by late 2021 though. Some of the other companies I've looked at require $60 or $70 WTI oil for a path to survival.

Conclusion

Penn Virginia looks like a good high-risk opportunity for a significant return. Penn Virginia is very well-hedged in 2020 and appears able to pay down its debt a bit (albeit with some production declines). It does need oil prices to improve as its hedges run off, but $45+ WTI oil in 1H 2021 and $50+ WTI oil in 2H 2021 and beyond is probably sufficient for it to survive.

Given Penn Virginia's low share count, if it does survive it could be worth over 4x its current price with sustained low-$50s WTI oil. A share price of $15 would put its total enterprise value at around $750 million, which is around 2.8x its unhedged EBITDAX at $50 WTI oil and 2020 production levels, similar to the multiple it was trading for before.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PVAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.