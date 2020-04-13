Summary

The S&P 500 has rallied 24% from the March lows.

There have been three rallies of 19% or more in the past two recessions.

Technicals from the Fed likely are a major driving force behind this pop, which could fade in the coming weeks.

Fundamentals no doubt are awful, but we cannot time market bottoms.

Deploying capital in small doses into the market makes sense even now, as government stimulus shouldn’t be ignored.