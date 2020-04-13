Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing And Micron In The Face Of Huawei Threats And Headwinds - Part 2 (Micron)

In Part 2 of this series, Micron Technology is analyzed because of its 53% revenue exposure to China and 13% revenue exposure to Huawei.

Threatened sanctions against China's Huawei by the U.S. government if carried out will significantly impact TSMC and Micron Technology.

Trade issues between the U.S. and China in 2019 have escalated in 2020 over COVID-19.

According to Micron Technology’s (MU) Q3 2019 earnings call, the company

"has resumed some shipments to Huawei Technologies Co. after determining that they didn't fall afoul of U.S. curbs on exports to the Chinese telecom giant. MU was referring to a May 16, 2019 US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security, or “BIS,” addition of Huawei and 68 of its non-US affiliates to the BIS Entity List."

Based on the ship-to locations specified by its customers, revenue from sales into China (including Hong Kong) accounted for 53%, 57%, and 51% of total revenue in FY 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively. Thus, Huawei represents 25% of MU’s China revenues. Any restrictions on the export of memory chips will have serious repercussions for Micron.

A teardown of the new Huawei P40 Pro phone as well as last year’s P30, released just before US sanctions hit, for comparison, is shown in Table 1. The teardown was sponsored by Financial Times.

Table 2 shows memory company exposure to China and the rest of the world. SK Hynix has highest exposure China with 33% of shipments to the country. This suggests that SK Hynix would fare the worst among the three companies in Q1 2020 but recover the fastest in Q2, since China has started ending its lockdown, particularly at the epicenter Wuhan. Micron is next best positioned next best exposure to China.

Mobile (smartphones and handsets) and consumer electronics demand collapsed during the lock-down, initially in China and later in Europe and the U.S. Datacenter and PC demand remains strong as most normal group activities have been replaced by virtual ecosystem. I discussed this in a March 16, 2020 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Micron Technology: Watch For Cloud Server Boom Amplified By CORVID-19.”

Micron has an overall exposure of nearly 73% to China, for PCs, and for Servers, a positive for near-term upside demand, which I discuss in more detail in my Semiconductor Deep Dive Newsletter in Marketplace.

Chart 1 presents my forecast for capex spend for Q1 and Q2 2020 among the top cloud server companies including Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), and Alibaba (BABA). Following a strong 2018, capex spend in 2019 was muted. Capex spend in Q1 2020 has been strong due to stay-at-home lockdown. Q2 2020 will see continued growth, which will slow in Q2 and Q3, according to our report entitled "Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips."

Chart 1

I see continued downside to handset memory demand in the near term, followed by upside in 2H once the demand for 5G resets. This downside will be offset by strength in datacenters and PCs due to the social containment and work/study from home.

Table 3 shows that overall DRAM bits will grow approximately 14% year-over-year in 2020 and 20% in 2021. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) is adding capacity in Pyeongtaek P2 – reaching 25,00 wpm by 4Q20 (1znm) and adding 15,000 wpm capacity in Pyeongtaek P1. SK Hynix is adding 10,000 wpm capacity at Wuxi X2 in 2020. Micron is planning to keep net wafers start flat into 2021. Note that these additions were pre-COVID-19.

Investor Takeaway

The total lockdown that began in China has caused the collapse of sales of smartphones, consumer electronics and automobiles. In contrast, the work/study from home trend though has led to opportunities in other areas and we see PCs, datacenters, and the Internet as beneficiaries. The worst still lies ahead for companies with exposure to smartphones, consumer electronics and automobiles in Europe and North America. However, opportunities lie ahead for companies with heavy exposure to China (as that region recovers first), and also for companies exposed to PCs, datacenter and Internet services.

Smartphones have been sluggish for years, but after a lull in 5G in Q1, we will see stronger sales in Q2 and several years beyond. For automotive, EV was dismal in the US and Asia, with strong growth in Europe. Europe continues to be strong in 2020, and once lockdowns are over, the EV industry will face headwinds from low oil prices.

The traditional auto/industrial/consumer growth in semis will suffer in the -10% to-15% range. Smartphones will be down about 10% and PCs, despite the bump in Q1 will be down 5%. Servers will be up more than 10%. Memory chip growth will be in low single digits tied to increases in ASPs. Logic and microprocessors will be down. All told, down 6.1% in total semiconductor revenues.

