Interfor Corporation - Avoid This Low ROIC Play

The nose-dive in the stock markets since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic in February has opened up many opportunities offering good value especially in cyclical sectors which have sold-off with a speed reminiscent of the Global Financial Crisis of 2008. Canadian forestry is one such space where COVID-19 induced sell-off has exacerbated pre-existing disruptions caused by capacity curtailments and mountain pine beetle infestation. The chart below from Bloomberg shows the stock price performance of leading Canadian lumber stocks where all three of them have tumbled heavily since the beginning of this year. However, those looking for an entry point need to be reminded that one needs to be careful when separating the wheat from the chaff.

Source: Bloomberg

Although the chart above shows that all three Canadian lumber majors have come off, in this note we argue that all three are not the same fundamentally and it maybe better to be picky when prices are down. We would be staying clear of Interfor Corporation ("IFP") (OTC:IFSPF) and focus our attention on companies with better business dynamics.

What is wrong with IFP?

IFP harvests timber and manufactures forest products like logs and wood chips. It is based in Vancouver, British Columbia and has logging operations in British Columbia, North West United States and Southern United States.

IFP presents a dilemma to investors as it has a very poor track-record of delivering value to shareholders but offers the optionality of being a potential takeover target.

Low return on capital

Among the top three Canadian forestry companies, IFP has the lowest Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC"). This is not a one year observation, rather this has been the experience over the past ten years.

Source: Morningstar standardized financial statements, Estimates

ROIC is an important metric because it is widely used as a primary screening criteria by value investors to gauge the attractiveness of a business. In the words of Warren Buffett:

Leaving the question of price aside, the best business to own is one that over an extended period can employ large amounts of incremental capital at very high rates of return. The worst business to own is one that must, or will, do the opposite - that is, consistently employ ever-greater amounts of capital at very low rates of return - Berkshire Hathaway, Chairman's Letter 1992

When we drill-down into the reasons for IFP's low ROIC, we find that it has a high production cost structure which dilutes its profit margins and returns on capital.

Source: Company financial statements, Estimates

Management not incentivized to generate better returns

Its difficult to say whether IFP's persistently low return on capital is due to structural reasons or inefficient business practices. However, it is very clear from the financial disclosures that management has no incentive to generate better returns. Our analysis shows that short-term performance bonuses at all major North American forestry companies (namely West Fraser, Canfor and Weyerhaeuser) are based on some form of target return measure (either Return on Invested Capital, Return on Net Assets or Return on Equity) except at IFP where management is being rewarded on achieving an absolute dollar value of Adjusted EBITDA target i.e. without any regard to how efficiently the capital was used (refer to Management Information Circular, March 2019). We think that as long as this incentive structure is in place, management will not be pushed to run the business more profitability.

Potential takeover target

If we look at the league tables of North American forestry industry, IFP comes across as a company waiting for a suitor to acquire it which gives some inherent optionality to investors holding IFP shares that there could be a take-over offer one day.

As a takeover target, IFP has its charms. It is the fourth largest player in the industry in terms of size and is significantly smaller than the next largest player. It has some valuable assets in the timber industry hubs of Southern and North Western United States in addition to its home base in British Columbia.

Source: Investor Presentation, Jan 2020

Talking about take-over experience, the recent rejection of Jim Pattison's bid to take Canfor private shows that opportunistic transactions are not acceptable to minority shareholders in the current environment of a cyclical low point in forestry industry. Pattison's Great Pacific Capital offered around 82% premium on Canfor's multi-year low closing price in early August.

Many of the minority holders in forestry space are long-time investors with a high entry cost and they would prefer to wait for a better offer, no matter how long it takes. Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc, an institutional investor, who was one of the more vocal critics of Jim Pattison's bid for Canfor, controlled around 10.3% of IFP shares in Feb 2019 (the last date for which large shareholders data was reported). We are not saying that this is a deal breaker, but only pointing out that old habits die hard.

We think it is very unlikely for a takeover scenario to emerge in the near future as:

a transaction at beaten down fire-sale prices will not sit well with minority shareholders

aggressive bids with a hypothetical ballpark premium of 200% to current price levels require a war chest of $750 million for a 51% buy-out of IFP which is difficult in the current cash constrained times

We recognize that many long-time investors do not worry too much about things like the opportunity cost of waiting for uncertain events. However, it is good to drive home the message that given the attractive valuations of better run companies in the forestry space, smart investors might be better off to switch out of IFP towards companies with good business models like West Fraser Timber Products Inc. ("WFT") (OTC:OTCPK:WFTBF) which provides a compelling entry point for value investors. For more details on the WFT investment case, see our earlier note.

Financial Analysis

Building on the idea that good businesses generate high ROIC, we have shown below how IFP is destroying shareholder wealth by running the business in a way that the ROIC is not sufficient to cover the weighted average cost of capital ("WACC"). We think that in a normalized year, IFP ends up losing $57million of economic value.

Final words

In conclusion, we are not big fans of IFP as it is an inefficiently run business. At some point in time, it is likely to be folded into a bigger, stronger, well-run competitor which gives an option value to the holders of IFP with a potential payoff at an uncertain future time. However, given the attractive valuations of better-run companies in the forestry space, investors might be better off to switch out of IFP towards companies with stronger business models. One should not forget the opportunity cost of holding out.

