5G Market Growth To Boost Skyworks

Skyworks (SWKS) is one of the key producers in handheld and IoT semiconductor devices and equipment, and serves important customers from Apple to Cisco to Google (plus many more). The launch of the 5G iPhone and related 5G infrastructural devices and engineering in the fourth quarter of 2020, tentatively, will provide a huge boost to the semiconductor industry, as current chips and devices are primarily prepped for 4G/LTE in mobile applications and IoT devices. Skyworks as a primary supplier to Apple should benefit from the introduction of the 5G iPhone as well as infrastructure related to the 5G network.

Overview of the 5G Industry

A report from Bank of America’s semiconductor research analysts has noted various key expectations for the industry:

5G TAM growing by ~$40bn by 2022 (see chart below)

5-fold growth in mobile data monthly traffic by 2024

$40bn+ increase revenue in infrastructure and IoT devices

Possible increase of ~16bn IoT connections driven by smart homes and smart grid technology

Possible $2.2tn+ global economic activity driven by 5G by 2035

5G is the one of the most-awaited technologies to hit the market this year, with speeds approaching nearly ten times that of 4G/LTE. Technology appliances, from phones to data centers, will be making the jump from 4G infrastructure to 5G in the upcoming years. IoT and devices are split between front-haul: devices like iPhones and computers that are used by individuals, and back-haul: data centers and infrastructural modem capacities that power large-scale operations. Skyworks is one of the key players in front-haul UE (user equipment), with their products used in RF and handsets (phones). Competition in front-end UE exists between Skyworks, Broadcom, Intel, Qorvo, and Qualcomm.

With the competitiveness in the semiconductor industry and the front-haul UE segment, Skyworks’ challenge lies with putting extremely high-quality 5G-related products to the market as fast as possible. One key risk to Skyworks is the company’s heavy dependency on three key customers for a majority of its revenues. In 2019, Apple accounted for 51% of Skyworks’ total revenues (up from 47% in 2018 and 39% in 2017), Samsung 12% and Huawei 10%. Relying on three customers for ~70-75% of gross revenues could have significant impacts if: competitors beat Skyworks to market and take market share, key customers choose to buy competitors’ products if Skyworks’ products are inferior, supply chain disruptions and/or negative shifts in demand for key customers’ products. Skyworks does have a range of industries that consume its products - consumer, mobile, automotive, aerospace and defense, medical and healthcare, since their products coordinate with WiFi, Bluetooth, LoRa, GPS and cellular devices.

FY 2019 Earnings Snapshot

2019 proved a rough year for Skyworks, with revenues falling $491.2mm YoY (-12.7%) to $3,378.6mm from $3,868mm. Gross margin fell 296 basis points to 47.47% (vs. 50.43%), while net margin increased 152 basis points to 25.26%, on account of a lower income tax provision. Dividends per share increased $0.24 annualized (17.91%) to $1.58 per share. Cash and cash equivalents increased $118m for the year.

Gross revenues by region fell in all but other Asia-Pacific:

China revenue fell $264.1mm (-26.87% YoY)

US revenue fell $85.8mm (-4.41% YoY)

South Korea revenue fell $67.2mm (-15.53% YoY)

Taiwan revenue fell $68mm (-20.05% YoY)

EMEA revenue fell $9.7mm (-6.71% YoY)

Other Asia-Pacific revenue rose $3.6mm (+15.93% YoY)

Revenue growth is expected to restart at the end of FY20 as Apple introduces the 5G iPhone to the market, with Skyworks a key supplier. Effects of the China trade war had also caused decreases in revenue, with Huawei and Apple in the spotlight, two key customers for Skyworks. Any lingering effects of the trade war are not expected to carry forward, leaving the door open for Skyworks to grow throughout the rest of 2020, bouncing back off a near global economic shutdown.

Unlevered Free Cash Flow Model

Using a discounted cash flow model, we can estimate a target price averaging $152.60 by 2023 FY; assumptions are as follows:

EBIT decreasing 8% YoY for 2020; increasing 18% 2021; increasing 16% YoY for 2022/2023. The rapid growth of the 5G industry commencing in late 2020/early 2021 should provide robust growth to sales and boost EBIT and EBITDA

D&A increasing 12% annually as Skyworks increases in plant, property and equipment to undertake new development opportunities and increases production of 5G related devices.

Capex increasing 4% annually in relation to a predicted increase in property, plant and equipment correlating to increases in production volume and technology.

Estimated EBITDA multiple at 15.0x based on average historical multiple.

This target price represents 69.65% upside from current share price of $89.95, which given the absolute returns of companies in the semiconductor industry, is a very reasonable three-year target considering the circumstances surrounding the expected growth rate of the 5G industry.

Stress Testing the UFCF Model

To make the future target price more accurate, the UFCF model terminal predictions for EBITDA and EBITDA multiple were stress tested using a range of values. Terminal EBITDA for 2023 was stress tested against -5% to 5% fluctuations from the predicted $1,993.94mm, at 2.5% intervals. Terminal EBITDA multiple was evaluated using a +/-2 to the average historical 15.0x multiple.

The results of the stress test showed slight variation in single deviation changes in both end multiple and EBITDA fluctuation, giving a true range of $22.22 (14.56%) around the predicted target of $152.60. At the lowest end of the stress test, a future value of $131.19 was calculated; although this seems poor in regards to the median value, that price still represents 45.85% upside from the current price. At the high end, a valuation of $175.62 was calculated; an EBITDA 5% higher than predicted would put revenues most likely around $4.4bn, and trading at a 17.0x multiple seems inflated, so the likelihood of that price with both two-deviations higher will not be as probable as the single deviation changes highlighted in the second blue rectangle.

Below is 10-year chart with a 4-year forward looking channel extended for the whole 10-year period. The channel falls between $98 and $173, using 2013’s low period as a start of the uptrend and multiple-tested level of support, and 2015’s high as a level of resistance. Using Fibonacci levels, we can predict a future trend support on a strong uptrend putting the shares at $150 by 2023, using current price at 0% and the first test of the channel support as the -38.2% Fibonacci support, thus giving the future predicted uptrend a support band within the original ten-year channel.

Forecasted Income Statement

Past data from 10-K

Revenues were estimated to fall 11% YoY for FY2020, and then increase 8%, 11%, and 8% YoY up until FY2023. Operating income was estimated using a historical average margin of 33%. Taxes were estimated at 17%, in line with previous reports, and EPS was calculated using 170.1mm shares outstanding.

Key takeaways from this include:

Revenues expected to increase nearly 30% to just below $4bn by FY2023.

Full year EPS boosted from an expected $4.16 in FY2020 to $6.23.

Dividend unchanged for FY2020 but continuing growth after.

Net income expected to increase by ~$350mm to ~$1,072mm.

Overall this forecast for Skyworks shows solid improvement from 2019 and 2020, bringing revenues higher than 2018’s reported figure. The current coronavirus sell-off and disruptions to supply chains in China (a key network for the timing of Apple’s 5G iPhone from Foxconn) have impacted Skyworks negatively. The graph shown below plots reported and forecasted revenues and net incomes in gross values, and EPS and dividend per share. Although revenues have declined sharply from 2018, and a further EPS hit is expected, both are expected to quickly recover and fuel share price growth along with continual dividend growth.

Conclusion

In light of an expected rapidly growing 5G market, Skyworks can capitalize on the introduction of the 5G iPhone, related smartphones (as it sells to Huawei and Samsung as well), and infrastructural devices driving 5G. The sector does have strong competition, pitting Skyworks against Qualcomm, Broadcom, Intel and other major players, but Skyworks still remains key to Apple. This does provide higher risk, since half of Skyworks' 2019 revenues were on Apple's account, but the growth in TAM and 5G smartphone sales should be the spark that drives revenues higher again. A $150 price target for FY2023 seems fair, given the valuable 5G industry that is just now in its baby steps of growth and Skyworks' wide range of customers.

