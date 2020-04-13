Delek Logistics Might Be Better Considered A Growth Company

The company might choose to focus on growth rather than income for the next year or so.

With stock prices for pipeline and logistic companies in free fall, we offer an expectation for future dividends and growth for Delek Logistics (DKL). Delek US formed Delek Logistic in 2012. The primary purpose for the logistics and transportation business is to support Delek US's three refineries located in Big Spring, Texas, Tyler, Texas and El Dorado, Arkansas. Its assets transport, store crude oil and finished products. The financial performance is still deeply tied with the successful operations for those refineries. The company's pipelines, storage and other assets, primarily located in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, are shown in the following graphic.

In addition to Delek's business ties with its former parent company DelekUS, a significant portion of the business and future growth depends on growth within the Permian Basin.

Finances

For the year 2019, Delek's revenue was $585 million. Cash operating expenses appear to total between $410 - $430 million. The total payout for the year to investors was approximately $115 million. Total interest expense was $50 million. The company generated zero net cash flow. The company pays a nice dividend, but it pays out all of its cash to investors.

The official number for the distributable cash flow (NYSE:DCF) was $127 million for the 2019. That number includes maintenance capital and other expenses.

In the past, the company has been paying most of the capital improvement projects through borrowing as shown below. It has nearly $250 million of liquidity with a total of $880 million. The Adjusted EBITDA was $175 million. The Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is near 5, a higher ratio than most MLP pipelines.

In short, Delek is clearly generating cash and disturbing its cash flows to investors while borrowing to develop its expansion.

Future Vision

The company had major plans to grow its Adjusted EBITDA. The goal according to the next slide was to more than double it over the next few years from $175 million to $375 million.

With its small outstanding share count of 24 million, the goal of $370-390 million in Adjusted EBITDA would significantly increase the dividend toward $6.0 a year.

The company envisioned growth through several paths summarized below. The paths included adding major contributions from the Permian-based refining, gathering systems in there Permian Basin, transporting crude from West Texas through partial ownership of a Wink-Webster pipeline with Plains All-American (PAA) and others.

A joint venture project expansion for the Red River pipeline has been in Delek growth plans.

A few days ago, Plains announced that the RedRiver expansion is now on-hold. We expect Delek to make a similar announcement.

The Wink to Webster pipeline joint venture with Plains and others, appears to be continuing. Plains refrained from announcing any changes in its press release. The Wink to Webster improvement is included in the 2021-2023 growth bar shown in the above slide.

Other projects storage and gathering projects are planned. But, Delek notes that uncertainty makes it impossible to project exact timing.

The War

From the world circumstances, it seems clear that the energy war brought on by Saudi Arabia and other issues isn't likely to turn and head straight north. With the price of crude oil crashing from $50-$60 range toward $20 and the temporary collapse in demand, the energy business might be stressed for several quarters or longer. Oilprice posted an article estimating "demand destruction now top 20 mb/d." Continuing, "Even if there was 10m b/d of cuts in our view we could still see a building of stocks of 15m b/d," Mr. Birol said. "I see that there is a growing consensus that this is the forum to address this problem." The demand destruction isn't clear yet but will be in a few weeks. In early April, Morgan Stanley released its damage assessment predicting a whopping -38% drop in GDP. It added that the recovery would be much faster than 2008 shown in the two charts below.

From the same article, Goldman predicts that the recovery will take until 2023 to complete. With energy usage lower by approximately a third for at least a short period, we see revenues following not in exact fashion, but of similar magnitude. Pipeline companies seem to have little ability to turn down operational costs. Transportation companies rely on a significant component for energy usage. With some element of social distancing continue after the virus impact subsides, we see a slower return to normal for transportation then other industries. This will affect Delek's ability to continue to grow and pay healthy dividends. In our view, Delek may be forced into conserving liquidity for business support.

Investing Thoughts While Navigating through the War

Last year, the company generated $585 million in revenue and spent roughly $420 million in cash expense including interest on debt. Expenses equaled approximately 70% of revenue. With deep volume cuts likely coming, perhaps as much as 20%, Delek might experience periods with little cash left for investors. We think that Delek, at times, will be forced to cut all of its dividend while it completes key capital projects with its remaining liquidity or protects its business. But, it, unlike the rest of the pipeline companies, seems to have a significant growth vision. From an investor's long-term view, we see prioritizing growth as both wise and prudent. This isn't a permanent view, but might last 1-4 quarters before dividends significantly return. We are sitting on our hands until management declares its amended plans. But we also see long-term value with Delek once energy usage begins its repair process.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DKL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: A very few shares.