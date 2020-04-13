GLD: Don't Get Caught On The Sidelines

We wrote about SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) on March 10th last. The premise of that article was when we were going to add to our existing precious metals positions. One of our existing precious metals positions is GLD. This vehicle is a very liquid ETF which gives gold investors the possibility to track the price of gold. Although it is slightly more expensive than its competitor (iShares Gold Trust (IAU)), we favor GLD due to the sheer volume of shares that are traded in it every day.

Since that article, GLD has risen approximately 2.73% and is now resting at $158.69. Remember, in our previous piece on GLD, we were expecting a drop in price down into both an intermediate cycle low and a yearly cycle low which was why we were standing pat on our present positions. Let's therefore dig into the charts to see if our cycles have changed somewhat over the past 5 weeks. We will also look at some charts of Gold to back up our reasoning.

First to the yearly charts. As we can see from the chart above, Gold has been printing its yearly cycle lows every 10 to 18 months. Gold or GLD cycles in both an 8 year-cycle as well as a yearly cycle. The last clear 8-year cycle low was in December 2015 which means we are now 50 months (4+ years) into this present multi-year cycle. This is bullish for GLD straight off the bat because the cycle is right translating (consistently making higher highs).

Because of how GLD has traded over the past month or so, we are now considering that the recent drop down to $138 a share on the 19th of March last could indeed be GLD's pending yearly cycle low. Yearly cycle lows (only second to the 8-year cycle low) present the best buying opportunities in GLD by far. We acknowledge that this doesn't sound credible especially given the fact that the stochastics didn't budge an inch from their overbought conditions. In effect, the steep decline in GLD in March was extremely short-lived. However, what we are saying here can be explained more clearly on the weekly chart.

As we can see below, GLD last clearly printed an intermediate cycle low in November of last year. We were expecting more downside here due to the timing band of the present cycle as well as the divergence in the MACD indicator. We were also expecting more downside on the stochastics indicator as we had at previous intermediate cycle lows.

However, the weekly gold chart (showing a clear higher high after the March 16th low) demonstrates that the March 16th low did indeed confirm an intermediate cycle low in gold and GLD. Suffice it to say, if lower prices were on the horizon, we absolutely should not be breaking out above GLD's recent highs. As long as those March lows do not get breached, we can say with confidence that GLD has just started a brand-new intermediate cycle. This week will be the commencement of week 4.

We go then to the daily chart to see where one can time an entry here. Presently, GLD is on day 19 of its current daily cycle. Day 18 was actually the highest point in this cycle which again is bullish. Why? Because normally, daily cycles in the gold space last anything from 20 to 30 trading days. The more right translated a cycle becomes, the more the odds increase that we will not see lower lows.

Therefore, the play here (to time new entries) would be to wait for the price of GLD to drop below its 10-day moving average and then wait for a swing low. In short, the next daily cycle low is the next prime buying opportunity in this space right now.

To sum up, we still maintain it is very dangerous to be completely out of this sector at present which is why we will continue to hold core positions. From our standpoint, it looks increasingly likely that GLD recently printed a fresh intermediate cycle low as well as a yearly cycle low. Let's see how the ETF trades this week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.