Investment Thesis

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has seen its retail operations dramatically improve on the back of the pandemic. Although this is a boon overall, this benefit is likely to be slightly offset by its AWS operations slowing down over the near term.

On balance, Amazon's retail opportunity is likely to be a very significant driver of this stock's upside potential.

Amazon has at least 30% upside potential that investors are not pricing in. Here's why:

(Source)

Amazon's Near Term: Two Critical Aspects

Amazon has very interesting dynamics that in the near term will dramatically change how investors perceive the company. As a reminder, Amazon derives the bulk of its operating profits from AWS. See below:

Source: Author's calculations, 10-K 2019

On the one side, AWS has been a huge cash cow for Amazon, providing it with more than $9.2 billion in operating profits for 2019 alone.

This has been a very strong driver for Amazon, as it has provided the company with strong cash flows so that it could continue to aggressively invest back into its operations without having to resort to the credit markets for growth.

However, given our new normal of working from home, Amazon's AWS derives its revenues predominantly through usage-based consumption. Given the overall uncertainty facing businesses, with many smaller enterprises now playing for survival, from retailers to airlines to hospitality, I question just how much these businesses will be using AWS during this period when their doors are shut?

If this was the only story here, I would not be as bullish on Amazon today. I'm bullish Amazon because its retail operations are once again at the forefront of its investment potential.

Why Amazon's Retail Operation Are The Key Once More

Amazon's business model benefits from our work-from-home environment. And Amazon's strongest advantage is that its business model is well disposed to benefit from strong volume growth. Specifically, given that Amazon has very large fixed costs (think warehouse and shipping network), the more merchandise Amazon is able to pass through its operations, the more of its revenues that drops to its bottom line.

Financial Position Is Not Strong

One negative aspect facing Amazon is that its balance sheet carries a net cash position of just $17 billion. Superficially, this might sound significant, but if you compare with the war chest of both Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG), both these peers have significantly stronger balance sheets with very close to $100 billion of net cash each.

Furthermore, I should note that in the case of Amazon it also has to contend with a further approximately $10 billion in the form of leases. This fact is a reminder that Amazon runs its operations very lean, and one should minimally question whether Amazon has enough maneuverability built into its balance sheet?

Valuation - Why The Stock Is Cheap?

As the market abruptly sold off, Amazon's stock followed the market lower. But today, despite Amazon's share price significantly recovering this past couple of weeks, the market is still not sufficiently pricing in the upside potential that its retail operations are likely to bring.

Amazon's price/cash flow multiple was priced at approximately 30x times. Whereas today, its multiple remains compressed down to 26.7x. On the surface, this does not speak of bargain opportunity.

However, what this metric detracts is that Amazon's ability to grow its cash flow and benefit from its improved operating leverage.

Put another way, if Amazon's $281 billion in revenues for 2019 generated $38.5 billion in cash flows from operations or 13.7%. Then, for 2020 with just 13% boost to its revenues to $315 billion, which is a conservative estimate, given how much we are all using Amazon for our merchandise delivery, its cash flows from operations margins could expand to 16%, bringing in $51 billion of cash flows from operations.

Consequently, without any multiple expansion, but with the same compressed multiple investors are presently paying, this would imply that Amazon's valuation could be worth $1.3 trillion or 30% upside from its present valuation.

The Bottom Line

This is the crux of the thesis. Amazon will not need to increase its warehouse and shipping network at the same rate as it grows its revenues, as its operations are set up to be a beneficiary of increased package density. Indeed, Amazon noted that it's delivering such a high volume of packages that its excess capacity, that Amazon was looking to use for shipping non-Amazon packages, will now be temporarily suspended.

Amazon's cash flows from operations margins are likely to expand, meaning that its cash flows from operations could reach $51 billion in 2020. Hence, at the same multiple that Amazon presently trades for, it should re-rate 30% higher over this year.