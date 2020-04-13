Bank Of America's Stock May Drop Sharply After Results

Bank of America (BAC) will report results on April 15 before the start of trading, and analysts have been slashing the bank's earnings estimates not just for the quarter, not even for the year, but for the next three years. The current forecast suggests the bank's earnings won't return to 2019 level until after 2022.

The dire outlook for the bank is likely why traders are betting that the stock falls in the weeks ahead. Meanwhile, the technical chart indicates that the stock could fall by about 21% pushing shares back to the lower end of its recent trading range.

Why So Bearish?

There are a number of reasons why analysts are likely turning bearish on Bank of America. Lower interest rates are likely to damage the bank's interest income, while slower economic growth could damage loan growth, and perhaps even increase default rates.

Job losses in recent weeks have been steep with initial jobless claims surging. This surge in job losses could make it more difficult for homeowners to make mortgage payments or credit card payments. Additionally, lower-income could hamper new home purchases and thus hurt new mortgages being issued.

The chart below shows that the consumer loan delinquency rate has risen significantly in previous periods when initial jobless claims rose sharply. Especially during the 1991 and 2008 recessionary periods.

Slashing Estimates

Since the beginning of the year, analysts have cut their earnings estimates for Bank of America for 2020 by 26.7%, from a peak of $3.03 per share. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have dropped by 24.0% to $2.49 per share. Finally, estimates for 2022 have dropped by 23.6% to $2.75 per share. It is important to note that Bank of America had earnings of $2.93 in 2019. It appears that the impacts from this economic pullback are expected to be steep and long-lasting.

Stock Is No Bargain

The weak earnings outlook certainly makes one wonder just where the stock is in terms of its valuation. Currently, the stock isn't even cheap, trading at ten times 2021 earnings. It sounds reasonable, but it happens to be in the middle of its historical trading range of between 8 and 13.5 over the past three years. Additionally, with earnings expected to fall by 6.1% over the next three years, it seems hard to say that shares of the bank are cheap on an earnings multiple basis.

Betting The Shares Decline

Traders appear to be betting that stock falls based on a bearish spread trade. The open interest for the May 15 $25 puts increased by 18,771 contracts on April 9. Meanwhile, the May 15 $25 calls increased by 15,257 contracts as well. When looking deeper, the data shows that the puts traded on the ASK and the calls traded on the BID. It means the puts were bought and the calls were sold. Overall, it creates a bet that Bank of America's stock is below $25 by the expiration date in the middle of May.

Technicals Are Weak

The technical chart suggests that the stock could fall to around $19.50. Currently, the shares are sitting on a level of support on an uptrend that formed on April 3. Should the stock fall below that uptrend, it signals a reversal and could result in the stock falling back to technical support at $19.50, a drop of about 21%. That is also where a technical gap, another indicator, suggests the stock could fall too.

Risks

There are risks here because it isn't clear how much of a bad quarter and a weak outlook for Bank of America has already been priced into the equity. Additionally, we also do not know if the options trader that created the bearish bet was a hedge for an owner of the stock to protect against a decline. Finally, technical analysis has been difficult to use during this period because the newsflow has been pushing stocks and markets around in unpredictable manners.

The outlook for Bank of America doesn't look good given the economic backdrop, and that may mean that the bearish will pan out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.