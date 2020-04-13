Natural Gas Market Overview: COVID-19 Adjustments Produce A Temporary Bearish Bias

Natural gas storage "surplus" relative to the five-year average is currently projected to expand by +31 bcf over the next three weeks.

We currently expect the EIA to report a build of 63 bcf next week, 10 bcf larger than a year ago but 36 bcf smaller vs. the five-year average.

This report covers the week ending April 10, 2020.

Total Demand

We estimate that the aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 663 bcf for the week ending April 10 (down -3.3 bcf/d w-o-w (week over week) but up +11.1 bcf/d y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm remained positive but decreased slightly from +13.7 bcf/d to +12.7 bcf/d. We estimate that total natural gas demand has been above the five-year norm for 110 consecutive weeks now.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Last week, the weather conditions have warmed up significantly across the Lower-48 states. We estimate that the number of nationwide heating degree-days (HDDs) dropped by almost 17% w-o-w (from 90 to 75). However, total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) was as much as 19.3% above last year's level.

Non-degree-day factors

Non-degree-day factors were "bullish" (vs. last year). The most important five non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, solar radiation and hydro inflows. In the week ending April 10:

Nuclear outages were mostly above the norm (17.9 GW per day on average). Please note that the bullish impact from seasonal maintenance at nuclear power plants will continue to increase in the nearest future as nuclear outages are rising and should continue to rise until May - see the chart below.

The average spread between natural gas and coal increased by +$0.112 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas went up, while the price of coal remained relatively unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 7.7 bcf/d this week (+1.1 bcf/d vs. 2019 and +1.3 bcf/d vs. the five-year norm).

Wind and solar generation was mostly weaker y-o-y, but solar generation was stronger. On balance, in the week ending April 10, these three factors probably displaced only 200 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2019).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from the non-degree-day factors last week was positive at around +5.4 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector, which is 2.3 bcf/d above last year's results.

Exports

Total exports were down 1.5 bcf/d w-o-w - primarily due to weaker pipeline exports in Mexico. According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, Corpus Christi, Cameron, Freeport and Elba) served 14 LNG vessels with a total natural gas capacity of 47 bcf. Total LNG feed gas flows averaged 8.0 bcf/d. In annual terms, total exports were up 3.8 bcf/d in the week ending April.

U.S. natural gas remains “the cheapest” in the world, while the price for Gulf LNG futures contract (GCL) is 27% lower than the price of natural gas in Europe. It is reasonable to assume that key LNG buyers on the spot market will increasingly favor U.S. LNG, since it is so much cheaper than elsewhere. We currently expect total exports to average 14.40 bcf/d over the next three months (April-May-June).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply

Dry gas production seems to have stabilized (for now), but the general trend is still down. In annual terms, however, we estimate that dry gas production has been expanding for 175 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production (in Lower-48 states) will average 92.95 bcf/d in April, 91.96 bcf/d in May, and 91.44 bcf/d in June. In the week ending April 10, we estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 99.5 bcf per day (up +0.2 bcf/d w-o-w and up +3.7 bcf/d y-o-y).

However, net supply (calculated as production minus net exports) is slightly below last year's level (see the chart below). We expect net supply to continue decreasing in the months ahead.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 63 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +72 bcf over the next three weeks (four EIA reports). Natural gas storage "surplus" relative to the five-year average is currently projected to expand by +31 bcf over the next three weeks from +324 bcf today to +355 bcf for the week ending April 24.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant changes in energy fuel supply and demand patterns. The impact of COVID-19 on natural gas demand is heavily influenced by the scale and duration of the lockdown.

Two weeks ago, we introduced statistical adjustments in all our storage forecasting models, which resulted in a short-term bearish bias.

Following the latest EIA report (which was bearish even relative to own bearish expectations), we have further fine-tuned our COVID-19 natgas adjustments. These adjustment are now producing a major long-term bearish bias. EOS storage index currently stands above 4,000 bcf. In the future, however, once the pandemic situation normalizes and COVID-19 adjustments are removed, the EOS storage index will drop sharply.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.