B2Gold: This Gold Miner Is Worth A Look

The Company announced consolidated gold revenues of $380 million (including Calibre Mining) in the first quarter of 2020.

B2Gold produced 262,632 Au oz in the first quarter of 2020 and sold 235,500 Au oz.

Source: Mining Review Africa - Fekola Mine

Investment Thesis

Vancouver-based gold miner B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is an attractive gold miner that I am regularly following on Seeking Alpha. The potential long-term growth is very apparent, and by using the right strategy, you can profit a lot.

I started to cover this miner at the right time, and I believe a few followers have been lucky to discover this Company through my articles a few months back. What characterizes B2Gold is that the Company's mining model is simple and powerful and, of course, the gold price is turning the Company's vast reserves into a fortune waiting in the ground.

However, while B2Gold is doing great when the gold price appreciates and reaches new highs, it is not necessarily an excellent proxy for gold. As we all know, gold miners present many more risks than precious metals because mining gold is difficult and labor-intensive.

Furthermore, the stock can be used as collateral in times of crisis and sells off by investors to cover margins, as we have experienced recently. In short, a gold miner stock cannot be considered as pure gold, and the stock often acts more like equity.

The investment thesis for this gold miner presents an attractive profile for long-term investment, and I qualify the Company as a long-term "keeper." However, while B2Gold can be considered as a long-term investment, it is crucial to trade continuously about 30+% of your position short term to profit plainly from the volatility inherent to the gold industry and the risk of an operational hiccup.

The mining model is centered around the Company's flagship mine called Fekola in Mali (80% owned by BTG and 20% owned by the Government of Mali).

Source: BTG Presentation

However, the Fekola Mine is not without problems due to extremists' activity, Government corruption, and inefficiency, that seems the general practice in Africa.

Source: BTG Presentation

The Company is producing gold from three different mines spread around the world and receives 30.08% of the equity interest in Calibre. It is involved with one development and one exploration project as well (a joint venture in Colombia with AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) called Gramalote and Kiaka/Toega in Burkina Faso).

Note: B2Gold holds 93.332 million shares in Calibre Mining, representing approximately 30.08% stake. It is an estimated 12,000 Au Oz in 1Q'20 for BTG.

An interesting fact is that BTG has recently outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX).

Data by YCharts

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues and Gold Production.

1 - Quarterly total revenues for 1Q'20 are $380 million, including Calibre Mining.

The Company announced consolidated gold revenues of $380 million (including Calibre Mining) in the first quarter of 2020, up 26% from the year-ago period, and up 21.2% sequentially.

Annual gold production from the Fekola had an excellent production.

2 - Quarterly production analysis

B2Gold produced 262,632 Au oz in the first quarter of 2020 and sold 235,500 Au oz (please see charts below). It includes the Calibre Mining stake, with a total amount produced for BTG estimated of 12,000 Au Oz (please see details in the charts below).

Gold price realized was $1,588 per ounce (estimated) during 1Q'20. AISC has not been indicated.

B2Gold's consolidated gold production was up 7% sequentially and was a multi-year record for the Company.

Gold production from the Fekola, Masbate, Otjikoto mines was better than expected. However, a little lower sequentially for Masbate and Otjikoto as you can see below:

The Fekola Mine in Mali had record first-quarter gold production of 164,011 ounces, well-above budget by 9%. It was mainly attributable to higher than the budget mined grade from Phase 4 of the Fekola Pit.

Also, the Fekola Mine expansion project has progressed well in the first quarter of 2020 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2020. However, due to issues related to the COVID-19, the Company has decided to suspend construction activities on the solar plant temporarily.

The Namibian government has stated that it continues to support safe mining but has directed mines to reduce staffing to minimal levels. B2Gold has accordingly implemented temporary measures at the Otjikoto Mine to minimize employees active on-site to the minimum standards required to continue with mining and milling operations. However, this situation will not impact guidance.

3 - Guidance 2020

Source: March Presentation

Conclusion and Technical analysis

B2Gold is another great gold miner with a great balance sheet getting even better with the gold price reaching over $1,650 per ounce and substantial potential for growth, especially at the Fekola Mine in Mali.

The COVID-19 effect on production is a temporary setback and creates uncertainties and volatility. The Company decided to draw down a further $250 million. Now, BTG has drowned down $425 million from the $600 million authorized.

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company paid dividends of approximately $10 million and repaid $25 million on its RCF, leaving an RCF outstanding balance of $175 million as at March 31, 2020. As a precautionary measure and given the current uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, on April 8, 2020, the Company completed the draw down of a further $250 million on its $600 million RCF, resulting in a total revised drawn down balance of $425 million and available undrawn capacity of $175 million.

Technical Analysis

BTG experienced a resistance breakout early March and dropped to $2.25. Since then, the company's stock has recovered and is now about to retest the new resistance at $4.30.

If the gold price continues to appreciate and crosses the $1,700 per ounce, I believe BTG will retest the long-term resistance at $4.90, at which point it would be wise to take a good part of your position off the table and gamble the rest for further appreciation. Conversely, the gold price can turn bearish quickly depending on the economy, and in this case, I see the stock going down between $3.65 and $3.00, where you should consider buying back.

