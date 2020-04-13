PayPal: The Pioneer Of Digital Payments

With EBITDA margins expanding 18% - 26% from 2020 to 2022, PayPal is accepted at more than 75 of the top 100 retailers in the US and we expect greater expansion in 2020.

PYPL will benefit from the shift from cash to non-cash payments which will rise to a $1 trillion value by 2022 with a CAGR of 14%.

Investment Thesis

We recommend a BUY for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL). The stock represents good value with an estimated upside of 37.66%, trading at an EBITDA multiple of 16.00x. The upside potential is driven by the following:

The shift from cash to non-cash payments which will rise to a $1tn value by 2022 with a CAGR of 14%. Total Volume Payment (TPV) and Number of Payment Transactions continue to grow at over 20% per year and the number of Active Accounts at 15% per year. Paymentus, Pay with Venmo, Uber, and new partnerships are expected to accelerate Transaction Payment Volume (TPV) growth by ~300-400 bps in 2020 and ~500-700bps in 2021. Extended partnership with FIS Global, PayPal will serve customers in more than 50 markets, partnership with UnionPay will allow PayPal to penetrate in China’s trillion-dollar industry, and acquisitions of Honey will improve spending volume and boost engagement growth

The company boasts a strong international presence with 100 million non-US users in more than countries and is expected to experience a revenue growth of 17% to 19% from 2020 to 2022. Downside risks are highly competitive industry, global and regional economic conditions that may affect operations and performance, and volume –based expense model that may pressure margins.

Key Performance Metrics

Expanding Base: Active Accounts of 305 million; up 14% from 2018

Driving Customer Engagement: 12.4 billion in payment transactions; up 25% from 2018

Gaining Share: $712 billion of Total Payment Volume (TPV); up 23% from 2018

Watching Coronavirus

Although it is too early to size its impact on the company’s performance, according to JP Morgan and other networks, it should be manageable.

Revenue Exposure by Region

Source: Image created by author with data from FactSet

Sub-Industry Outlook

The outlook for the sub-industry of data processing and outsourced services is neutral; however, the overall industry posted healthy revenue growth in 2016 (13%), 2017 (10%) and 2018 (8.8%). Payment-led companies benefited from secular trends, as the shift from cash to digital payments (Source: CFRA). In addition, world-wide non-cash payment volumes (debt, credit, ACH and check) was $522bn in 2017 and is expected to rise to a $1tn value by 2022 with a CAGR of 14% (Source: Capgemini). This trend will fuel support payment volumes and economics through digital payment with consumers (cards not present payments or CNP) and merchants (integrated point-of-sale). Lastly, the ability to establish deep customer relationships helps provide predictable revenue and free cash flow profiles, through recurring contracts.

Growth: Engagement and International Expansion

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will benefit from the shift in the payments landscape with the decline cash and rise of e-commerce. As of May 2018, the firm (had) and addressable market of more than 3.6 billion internet users. As of December 2019, PayPal had 305 million active accounts and expects to add 35 million additional active accounts in 2020 (Source: Deutsche Bank). The company saw a rise in 0.7% in revenue exposure from 16.0% to 16.7% in emerging markets and will further to expand its financial services for ‘underserved’ populations including ‘un-banked’ Americans. Despite the engagement growth of about 10%, revenue growth slowed to 15% in 2019 (from 28% in 2018). We see the growth to pick up back to 16-18%. The growth will be driven by the expansion outside the US as Total Volume Payment (TPV) and Number of Payment Transactions continue to grow at over 20% per year and the Number of Active Accounts at 15% per year. Additionally, the partnership with UnionPay will allow PayPal to further penetrate and expand in China (further information below) as well as becoming the first company outside of China to be granted license to provide digital payment services in China through GoPay.

Total Payment Volume (TPV) Drivers: Partnerships and Strategic Acquisitions

Paymentus, Pay with Venmo, Uber

Paymentus, Pay with Venmo, Uber, and new partnerships are expected to accelerate TPV growth by ~300-400 bps in 2020 and ~500-700bps in 2021 (Source: Deutsche Bank). Paymentus is expected to be the largest contributor with about $35 to $55bn in 2021. Pay with Venmo is expected to be the next largest contributor with about $17 to $20 in 2021. Lastly, partnership with Uber will be expanding in Europe, Brazil, India and Middle East, which will contribute about $13 to $16bn in volume in 2021. Revenue growth for 2020 to 2022 is expected to increase back up to 17%-19%, from a slight decrease in 2019 (2018: 18% vs 2019: 15%).

Recent Acquisition: Honey

PayPal acquired Honey Science Corp for $4bn in cash. Honey was founded in 2012, which provides an online shopping tool that provides customers with discounts and reward programs. Honey is off to a strong with about 100,000 downloads so far and is expected to contribute about 1.9ppts to revenue growth in 2020, which is an upside of about $330mm (Source: JP Morgan). With Honey’s 17 million monthly active users and partnership with about 30,000 online retailers, PayPal will experience an improvement in spending volume due to additional customer engagement.

Partnerships: FIS Global, UnionPay

PayPal recently signed an extended deal with Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Global to increase the scale for Pay with Rewards (describe) across thousands of FIS that represents more than 7,000 card loyalty programs in the US. In the beginning of Q3 2020, FIS Premium Payback network will be enable millions of cardholders of FIS to use their reward points to pay for purchases at PayPal merchants internationally and will serve customers in more than 50 markets around the world.

PayPal Holdings, Inc recently signed a deal with UnionPay, the world’s largest card company by payment volume. More than $7 billion UnionPay cards will be added to PayPal accounts and customers will be able to use them outside of China including Australia, the Phillipines, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. PayPal will be adding the option for more than 30 other markets in 2020.

Financial Health

Source: Image created by author with data from FactSet

Although PayPal’s debt levels are satisfactory, the company’s debt to equity ratio has increased from 13.2% to 29.3% over the past 5 years. The was a result of PayPal entering the public debt market for the first time, raising $5 billion. The company plans to use $2.5bn to repay a term loan and the remaining $2.5bn for additional acquisitions. Acquisitions play a major role in PayPal’s growth strategy, as the company has invested or fully purchased companies since the beginning of 2017.

Relative Valuation

Source: Image created by author with data from FactSet

Along with our target price of $148.16, we believe PYPL’s P/E of about 40, which is above ADS, WU and MDP, is due to stronger growth prospects. Additionally, although comps were based off FactSet, PayPal’s direct competitors that provide an alternative tend to be smaller, less diverse service platforms such as Payoneer, Inc (focuses on online shopping) and Stripe (focuses on online business).

Risks

High Competition in Multi-Trillion Dollar Global Payments Industry

The global payments industry is highly competitive, rapidly changing and highly innovative. PayPal competes against businesses that have a much larger brand recognition, longer operating histories, or dominant position, as well as smaller businesses that are more agile in responding quickly to regulatory and technological changes. PayPal competes primarily on the basis of the ability to attract, retain and engage both merchants and consumers on their Payments Platform, brand recognition and preference, and the ability to develop products and services across multiple commerce channels (ie. Ecommerce, mobile, payments at the point-of-sale). However, through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, we think that PayPal can capture growth (ie. China) in the exploding market.

Global and Regional Economic Conditions

The company’s operations and performance may be affected due the uncertainty in global and regional economic events and conditions that may result in consumers and businesses postponing or lowering spending due to tighter credit, higher unemployment, financial market volatility, consumer debt levels or reduced consumer confidence. However, during downturns, PayPal Credit will be a competitive advantage, as the company is willing to provide consumers with financing options through every economic cycle. According to the company’s data, over $20 billion in loans and over 250 million transactions have been offered through PayPal Credit. Additionally, the firm’s significant cash on hand will be a safety net to execute operations and acquired less prepared competitors.

Two-Sided Network Model

PayPal’s Two-Sided Network Model brings value to both customers and merchants as an ‘agnostic’ network in customers being able to fund their accounts. However, PayPal inconsequently acts as the ‘middleman’ that heavily relies on other parties such traditional card networks and banks. Charged fees has been increasing as a percentage of expenses, which may threaten scalability and margins of the business. It is crucial that PayPal expands margins to contain the volume-based expenses. However, this risk may be offset by the annual EBITDA margins expanding 18% - 26% (CFRA research: 26% -28%) from 2020 to 2022, driven by increased payment growth.

Source: Company Data

Conclusion

In conclusion, I recommend a buy for PayPal Holdings. The price target of $148.16 is driven through the shift from cash to non-cash payments which will rise to a $1tn value by 2022 with a CAGR of 14%. Paymentus, Pay with Venmo, Uber and additional partnerships are expected to accelerate the Transaction Payment Volume (TPV) growth by ~300-400bps in 2020 and ~500-700bps in 2021. International expansion is expected with UnionPay and GoPay as the only Non-Chinese company to penetrate the Chinese digital payment market. PayPal's strong balance sheet of negative net debt provides optionality in buying out start-ups or smaller companies struggling with cash during economic downturns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.