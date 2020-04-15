Lots Of Upside In Cannabis Industry (Podcast)

Is COVID good for cannabis companies? Is cannabis good for COVID? And what happens when plans to go public are derailed?
We cover all this and more with Garyn Angel, CEO and founder of Magical Brands which produced the first self-contained herbal extraction device for at-home use.
We also discuss edibles and other non-smokeable products during COVID; the importance of taking market share now and why this will be a V shaped recovery.
Market capitulation, share dilution and why you shouldn't be concerned about missing the last 15% of a market bottom.
Also - the first 6 listeners to send us a comment will receive a free machine giveaway from Garyn and Magical Brands!
Garyn Angel is CEO and founder of Magical Brands, where he created the first self-contained herbal extraction device for at-home use. He has also guided international cannabis law reform, with his contributions landing him a spot on the CNBC NEXT list of global business visionaries. Garyn also serves as Chief Strategy Officer for ANANDA Scientific, a team of top scientists developing novel nano delivery vehicles for cannabinoids and other plant-derived compounds.
Topics include:
- 6:15 - Garyn's path to cannabis space - came from a finance background; managed money after graduating college and came up with the Magical Butter product for a friend suffering from an illness.
- 8:00 - Cannabis, CBD and cannabinoids healing plant in general and during COVID - also essential to keep throat flush with water. Edibles gaining favor during COVID.
- 10:40 - Worked as an activist and advocate in Jamaica for Emancipation Plan in Parliament which started transformation from illegal to commercialized cannabis. Worked on Farm Bill with Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul.
- 15:00 - Close to capitulation in the markets. Feel comfortable buying equities, but settling of markets after sky high valuations. Money invested in IPs and real estate, lots of upside in the cannabis industry in particular.
- 17:30 - Leading a business during COVID. Seeing importance of strategy and thought processes to prepare for this time and testing disaster response measures. Counter-cyclical company that's having to implement in real time. Most important thing is corporate culture - that's what companies really need to invest in. Now is the time to be inspired and take market share.
- 20:00 - This will be a V shaped recovery of unprecedented magnitude, get ready to make up any losses during that recovery. Asset prices are currently difficult to value - they're going to get marked down but leverage up and take advantage of these opportunities.
- 22:00 - Unique opportunities in Nevada and Florida where there is a moratorium on licenses, but the largest cannabis brands don't yet exist. Not a fan of large scale growers. Tremendous capital invested in Canopy (NYSE:CGC), but amount of goodwill on those balance sheets might not be enough. Lots of great brands coming up in the space, but regulatory disparity makes it difficult to scale. Growing Magical Brands in international markets and depth of products.
- 25:30 - Magical Brands had been in process of going public before this market meltdown, but whether they're public or private mission stays the same - serving the underserved. No capital concerns because Plan B is always discussed after Plan A, so positive ROI is achieved. Getting out of a transactional mindset.
- 35:00 - Cannabis will be legal in Mexico - incredibly bullish on that market. But to be successful in that part of the market have to be involved in the local level; too hard to scale on one's own. COVID might throw a wrench in the plans to make it legal, but it's inevitable given the development happening there. Also compelling opportunity in Colombia, Brazil, UK, and Panama. CBD in China will be a massive market.
- 42:30 - Many bankruptcies coming up - there's been billions of dollars wasted because of reckless corporate governance - we're seeing it in daily cannabis stock declines. Asset prices have been reset to below intrinsic value which makes it hard to access capital. 18 months ago companies were accessing capital at valuations that didn't make sense so some shareholders will suffer massive dilution at the bottom. Look at the balance sheet, burn rate and top line revenue and if they have a line of sight to profitability.
