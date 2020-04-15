Lots Of Upside In Cannabis Industry (Podcast)

Summary

Is COVID good for cannabis companies? Is cannabis good for COVID? And what happens when plans to go public are derailed?

We cover all this and more with Garyn Angel, CEO and founder of Magical Brands which produced the first self-contained herbal extraction device for at-home use.

We also discuss edibles and other non-smokeable products during COVID; the importance of taking market share now and why this will be a V shaped recovery.

Market capitulation, share dilution and why you shouldn't be concerned about missing the last 15% of a market bottom.

