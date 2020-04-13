How To Use Oversold And Overbought Measures To Assess Prospects For A Sustained Market Bottom

When studying extreme events, history can be a poor teacher. An extreme event is unique by definition. It cannot be clear that past lessons apply without a healthy dose of hindsight. Yet, this same history may include clues for interpreting whatever unique circumstances are ahead even as expectations for the future should not match the past. The trading conditions from March through now created an extreme known as “oversold.”

I use the percentage of stocks trading above their respective 40-day moving averages (DMAs), what I call “AT40“, to navigate extreme conditions in the stock market. Analyzing historical data back to 1986, I use AT40 to determine oversold and overbought conditions in the stock market. The stock market is oversold when AT40 closes below 20% and overbought when it closes above 70%. The coronavirus pandemic and the associated collapse in financial markets created an oversold period lasting 31 straight trading days. Since 1986 the only other oversold period with a longer duration was the period following the October 1987 market crash. The financial crisis created what is now the third longest oversold period since 1986.

If not for the disastrous macro-economic conditions, I would have interpreted the emergence from an historic oversold period as a sign of a confirmed bottom in the stock market. The technical conditions that followed the March 23rd bottom seemed to confirm a change in the balance of power from sellers to buyers.. However, with the volatility index (VIX) still above 40 and a lot of bad news to come despite trillions of dollars of effort from the Federal Reserve and the Federal government, the risk of a test, and even break, of the March lows remains very real.

So what clues does the history of AT40 provide about the prospects of retesting the major bottom from March? Given the oversold period ended, a retest (or break) of the March lows would must occur within a new oversold period. The chart below shows the number of days until the next oversold period based on the duration of the prior oversold period.

Notice the extreme nature of this last oversold period means the chart provides few data points for extrapolation. On either side of the last oversold period are the 26-day oversold period from the financial crisis and the 41-day oversold period from the crash of 1987. For shorter oversold periods, a wide variety of outcomes seem possible. During the financial crisis, sellers kept pushing the stock market into oversold conditions from September to December, 2008. After the oversold period of the crash of October, 1987, the market avoided oversold conditions for another 235 trading days. The financial crisis maintained on-going selling pressure that culminated in the historic March, 2009 bottom. The stock market never looked back after escaping the oversold conditions created by the 1987 crash.

Another distinctive difference between the two periods was the trading behavior once the market returned to overbought trading conditions. After a long period of oversold conditions, moving averages are trending sharply down. The hurdle for going overbought gets lower and lower. During the financial crisis, AT40 went into overbought conditions from late December, 2008 to January, 2009. The overbought period lasted 7 days before melting away to the March, 2009 lows. After the 1987 crash, the stock market transitioned from oversold to overbought conditions in a month and STAYED overbought for another 38 days. That duration was a definitive display of a shift from selling to buying pressure. So by the time the market turned oversold again, the S&P 500 was up 8.9% and the bottom of 1987 was becoming a distant memory.

In other words, a test of the March, 2020 lows should require the kind of selling pressure that comes with persistent drops back into oversold conditions. I am postulating that the odds of that retest get lower and lower, the longer the market stays out of oversold conditions. Low odds will be confirmed by an “extended” stay in overbought conditions. These measures of buying and selling pressure will help me navigate a lot of the economic and earnings signals which will test patience and tempt panic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SSO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.