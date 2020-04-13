PacWest Bancorp's Exposure To The Hotel Industry Is A Source Of Concern

Earnings will likely decline this year due to an increase in provisions expenses. PACW is exposed to one of the hardest-hit sectors in the economy i.e. hotels.

Earnings of PacWest Bancorp (PACW) will likely plunge this year on the back of a jump in provisions expenses due to the company’s significant exposure to the hotel industry. A decline in net interest margin following the federal funds rate cuts will also hurt earnings. On the other hand, continued loan growth will offer some respite to the bottom-line. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to plunge by 23% year-over-year in 2020. The December 2020 target price implies that PACW is offering a good capital appreciation opportunity for a holding period of at least nine months. However, the stock is very risky because the impact of COVID-19 on provisions is still uncertain. The first-quarter results will give a clearer picture of the impact. Due to the risks and uncertainties, I’m adopting a neutral rating on PACW.

Hotel Industry Exposure to Drive Provisions Expenses

PACW’s significant exposure to high-risk sectors will likely boost provisions expenses this year. According to an investor presentation update, around 5.5% of PACW’s loans are to the hotel industry, which is one of the industries hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. PACW’s loan portfolio is also exposed to other high-risk sectors, which takes total risky exposure to 9.1% of total loans. The following table shows the company’s exposure to vulnerable sectors.

PACW’s loan portfolio also contains multi-family loans in California and New York. The new rent control regulations in these regions can slightly worsen credit quality but are unlikely to significantly increase provisions expenses. Similar rent regulations in the past did not have a material impact on provisions for loan losses. Mostly due to the COVID-19 implications, I’m expecting provisions expenses to increase to $80 million in 2020 from $22 million in 2019.

Net Interest Income to Dip Due to Variable-Rate Loans

The federal funds rate slash will squeeze net interest margin, NIM, this year. Around 60% of PACW’s total loans are variable-rate based, which will make NIM sensitive to interest rate changes. Moreover, around 12% of the hybrid and fixed-rate loans will reprice this year, which will add to NIM’s rate-sensitivity. However, floors on variable-rate loans will mitigate the pressure on NIM. As mentioned in the fourth-quarter investor presentation, floors on around 70% of variable rate loans will get in the money following the 150bps federal funds rate cut. According to the results of a simulation disclosed in the latest 10-K filing, a 100bps interest rate shock to a static balance sheet can reduce NIM by 14bps. The following table shows the results of the simulation.

Considering the current loan portfolio characteristics and possible changes to the balance sheet, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 9bps in the first quarter and then by 11bps in the second quarter of 2020, on a linked quarter basis. The following table shows my estimates for yields, cost, and NIM.

Continued loan growth in 2020 will partially offset the impact of NIM compression on net interest income. I’m expecting loan growth to be positive this year, but lower than previous years. The disruption in business activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic will likely lead to a contraction in GDP this quarter. As loan demand is directly linked to GDP growth, the economic contraction will hurt loan growth. Moreover, the surge in demand for relief loans will mostly be catered to by the government instead of commercial lenders. Consequently, I’m expecting loans to grow by 4.1% year-over-year in 2020, down from 5.0% in 2019. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

The expected compression in NIM will undermine loan growth; hence, I’m forecasting net interest income to decline by 4.9% year-over-year in 2020.

Forecasting Earnings Decline of 23%

The expected surge in provisions expenses and dip in net interest income will drag earnings this year. Additionally, gains on sale on investments will likely normalize, which will also contribute to the earnings decline. The company booked large gains of $25 million on the sale of securities in 2019. As such a large amount of gain is unlikely to be achieved again, I’m expecting non-interest income to decline by 12% this year. Moreover, the normalization of the effective tax rate will drag earnings. PACW had an unusually low income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to $9 million worth of benefits from changes in state appointments, as mentioned in the last earnings release.

I’m expecting earnings to decrease by 23% year-over-year in 2020 to $3.01 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

The uncertainties surrounding the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic pose risks to earnings. I’m expecting the lockdowns in most states to lift by the end of the second quarter, and business activity to pick up by the mid of the third quarter. If the duration or impact of the COVID-19 pandemic exceeds my expectations, then provisions expenses will also surpass my estimate. The first quarter’s results will give a clearer picture of COVID-19’s impact. Till the results are posted, I believe the stock is too risky for low to medium risk-tolerant investors.

I’m expecting PACW to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.60 per share for the remainder of 2020. The dividend estimate implies an attractive dividend yield of 11.7%. I’m not expecting a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 79.8% for 2020, which is high but still manageable. PACW bore a payout ratio as high as 92.6% in 2013; therefore, I believe it can maintain a payout ratio of around 80% this year. Threats of a dividend cut from regulatory requirements are also somewhat low because PACW is well-capitalized. The company posted a tier I capital ratio of 9.78% in 2019 versus the minimum requirement of 8.5%.

December 2020 Target Price Suggests a High Price Upside

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible-book multiple, P/TB, to value PACW. The stock traded at an average P/TB multiple of 1.92 in 2019. Multiplying this P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $20.2 gives a target price of $38.9 for December 2020. This target price implies an upside of 89% from PACW's April 9 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB multiple.

The high upside suggests that PACW is offering good potential for capital appreciation. However, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on provisions is highly uncertain, which poses risks to the earnings and valuation. Due to the uncertainties, I’m adopting a neutral rating on PACW.

