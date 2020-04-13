MongoDB: Time For The Stock To Come Back Down To Earth

This is partly due to the company's huge capitalization. Prior to the coronavirus hitting, MongoDB amassed ~$1 billion in cash (versus an cash burn of roughly $20 million).

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

There are very few stocks in the small/mid-cap tech space that have survived the punishing rout. Beleaguered over concerns for these companies' strained balance sheets and the prospect for limited sales amid the shelter-in-place ordinances across the world, the Russell 2000 has weathered a harrowing 25% loss since the beginning of the year - vastly underperforming the S&P 500's ~15% losses.

Yet amid these losses, MongoDB (MDB), the maker of non relational databases that purported itself to be an "Oracle-killer" (ORCL) in its IPO, stands out as a dramatic outperformer. Year to date, MongoDB has enjoyed a slightly positive gain of ~5% while the rest of the market has crashed:

Data by YCharts

Investors have propped up MongoDB for a twin set of strengths: first, as a purely SaaS software company, MongoDB's sales are unlikely to see much disruption from the spreading virus (though new deals may slow down for a few quarters as MongoDB's direct sales force is barred from travel and in-person prospect calls; MongoDB has factored in a $15-$25 million impact from the coronavirus into its guidance for FY21). Second, unlike many SaaS companies that enjoy the same advantage, MongoDB is uniquely well-capitalized for a mid-cap company: it has just shy of $1 billion in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet, giving the company unprecedented flexibility during the current crisis.

Yet these strengths don't mean that MongoDB is a great investment for the current market. MongoDB's valuation has remained lofty while multiples across the tech sector and the broader market have sunk dramatically, which leads me to believe MongoDB makes for a far worse rebound play once the market regains its footing. And due to the fact that MongoDB has guided to a steep deceleration in revenue growth for this year, we have to be wary of the consequences for MongoDB's already-vaunted valuation multiple.

Steer clear of MongoDB and invest elsewhere.

Well-funded balance sheet, but it doesn't come free and clear of debt

Let's start with one of the prime reasons investors have flocked toward MongoDB as an unlikely port in the storm - its balance sheet. Most small and mid-cap software companies that are recent IPOs tend to only carry a few hundred million of spare cash on their balance sheet, usually as the result of leftover IPO cushion rather than cash earned from operations.

MongoDB, in this regard, stands out as a clear outlier. As of the fiscal year ending this past January, MongoDB held $986.5 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet:

Figure 1. MongoDB balance sheet

Source: MongoDB FY20 10-K

For a quick reference point as to the relative size of that cash balance, MongoDB holds twice its annual revenue in cash - which is quite a considerable war chest for any company to hold during a liquidity crisis in which both fund managers and corporate chiefs have declared the age-old maxim that "cash is king". MongoDB's natural cash burn is also quite low. Its free cash flow burn over the past several years has trended around ~$40 million; last year, MongoDB reduced its cash burn to just -$35.0 million, down about 29% from the prior year's losses.

Figure 2. MongoDB FCF Source: MongoDB FY20 10-K

M&A is one of the routes that MongoDB could take with its sizable cash balances. Though it has never been a particularly splashy acquirer, MongoDB often spends in the tens of millions to hire small companies for their technology; last year, MongoDB dropped ~$40 million to buy a mobile database company called Realm. With so many companies both public and private struggling (especially VC-backed companies with their formerly spendthrift ways), MongoDB could put its war chest to use in order to further its technology development and acquire incremental revenue growth.

Yet it's important to recognize that this cash doesn't come free and clear. MongoDB owes a virtually equal mound of convertible debt, with $911.1 million outstanding as of the end of Q4. The company was prescient enough to raise this cash in January right before the coronavirus hit and many companies scrambled to improve their liquidity. And while it's long-dated debt that doesn't mature until 2026 and only incurs 0.25% interest, we have to note that the possible conversion of this debt into equity (at a conversion price of $211.20 per share) would dilute existing investors by approximately 8.3%.

Growth rates slated to come down, which will be an overhang on MongoDB's valuation

Let's now address the bigger concern that darkens MongoDB's horizon: its lowered growth forecast. For a stock that has maintained such a high valuation multiple for a long time, that multiple more or less comes with the promise of high growth rates - but MongoDB's outlook for FY21 may imperil its high growth status.

Figure 2. MongoDB FY21 guidance Source: MongoDB Q4 earnings release

As seen in the chart above, MongoDB is planning for FY21 revenues of $510-$530 million, representing just 23% y/y growth over FY20 revenues of $421.7 million. That's a sharp cry away from the 45% y/y growth rate at which MongoDB grew in Q4.

Here's some qualitative commentary from CFO Michael Gordon's prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call that highlights how MongoDB's management is thinking about the virus in planning out its guidance:

Let me provide some additional color to our guidance by discussing and attempting to quantify the potential impact of the COVID-19 virus on our business. Like many global organizations, we believe our operations will likely be impacted by the slowdown in economic activity that is occurring globally. Our fiscal ‘21 planning was completed before the recent acceleration in the spread of the virus. But the current and rapidly evolving realities in the ground led us to decide to update our current forecast. Our current assumption is that the disruption caused by COVID-19 will impact Q1 revenues by approximately $1 million to $2 million and fiscal ‘21 revenues by approximately $15 million to $25 million due to anticipated weaker bookings in the first half of the year. To be clear, at this point, we are seeing minimal impact across our sales channels around the world, including closing transactions in the first quarter, even in the countries hardest hit by COVID-19. However, as a management team, we believe that it is now prudent and responsible to incorporate that into our outlook that we expect what could be a much more challenging economic environment in the coming weeks and months. Our guidance assumes a more normalized business environment in the second half of the year. Obviously, the situation regarding COVID-19 is changing rapidly, and we will continue to evaluate its potential impact on our business."

The key takeaway here: MongoDB has factored in a $15-$25 million impact stemming from uncertainties around the virus. Some investors may want to consider instead MongoDB's pure, non-impacted growth rates to assess how the "baseline" business is doing. But even if we add back this $15-$25 million on top of MongoDB's stated range, the high end of that guidance ($555 million) only represents 32% y/y growth - barely enough to still classify MongoDB as a "high-growth" stock.

Which leads us to this point: does MongoDB deserve its elevated valuation? At present share prices near $140, MongoDB has a market cap of $8.08 billion. After netting out the largely offsetting balances of MongoDB's $986.5 million in cash and $911.1 million in debt, the company's resulting enterprise value is $7.99 billion. Against the midpoint of MongoDB's stated guidance range for FY20, this is a 15.4x EV/FY21 revenue multiple. Even if we assume MongoDB isn't at all impacted by the coronavirus (an aggressive assumption given the restrictions on salespeople traveling that I mentioned earlier) and take the higher $555 million as the denominator, MongoDB's valuation multiple would only come down to 14.4x EV/FY21 revenues.

Meanwhile, a number of other high-growth SaaS companies, with their expected growth rates either matching or exceeding MongoDB's mid-20s growth rate, trade at substantially lower multiples:

Data by YCharts

When deeming MongoDB "expensive," it's also useful to note that the company is far off from realizing GAAP profits as well, which has surfaced in importance for investors amid this crisis. GAAP losses in FY20 nearly doubled to -$175.0 million, representing a ghastly -42% net margin. It's true that much of this paper loss is non-cash (thanks to MongoDB's liberal use of stock-based comp), but investors will pay with dilution in the end. Since its IPO barely two and a half years ago, MongoDB's share count has grown nearly 20% to 57.6 million, versus an original ~49 million.

Key takeaways

In paying >15x forward revenues for MongoDB, you're not getting your dollar's worth - considering the company is expecting to see revenue growth dramatically decline this year. Its path to profitability is also murky, and MongoDB's large GAAP losses may attract extra scrutiny in a jittery and cautious market. Invest in high-growth software companies that have been beaten down in the bear market like Elastic (ESTC) and Alteryx (AYX), but stay on the sidelines for MongoDB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.