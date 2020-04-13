Corronavirus Forces Macy's To Hire Lazard, Debt Restructuring Lawyers

M has $3.9 billion in obligations due in less than one year. If it cannot sell its $5.2 billion in inventory then it may need outside funding.

M closed its physical locations due to the coronavirus. This caused the company to lose the majority of its sales.

The coronavirus has led to social distancing, which has led to millions of people being out of work. Most of their purchases are now being done online. Certain retailers like Macy's (M) have experienced a free fall in revenue. Macy's recently hired Lazard to explore options pursuant to improving its finances:

Macy's (NYSE:M) has hired Lazard to explore options for improving its finances after the company lost most of its revenues as it shut down all its stores as a result of Covid-19, Reuters reports. Macy's also has enlisted debt restructuring lawyers at Kirkland & Ellis, according to the report. The department store operator has asked its advisers to help manage its liabilities and explore options that could include new financing, although no debt restructuring is imminent at this time.

Macy's has faced headwinds to its top line for some time. In its most recent quarter, the company's revenue of $8.6 billion was off 1% Y/Y. Comparable sales for owned plus licensed were down 0.5% in the most recent quarter and down 0.7% for the year. Digital sales performed well, spiking 50% for full year 2019 to about $6 billion. Digital represented 26% of net sales for full year 2019, up from 23% in the year earlier period. Management has been trying to make Macy's more efficient. It is in the process of closing 30 of the company's least-productive stores. Over the next three years, it expects to close about 125 stores, representing about $11.4 billion in annual sales.

Last month Macy's closed all of its department stores and furloughed the majority of its employees. It was still selling items online; nonetheless, the company said it had lost the majority of its revenue. Just because the revenue goes away does not mean all of the expenses evaporate. Macy's will likely continue to incur costs for rent, overhead and certain SG&A costs. This will likely punish the company's free cash flow ("FCF").

For the 52 weeks ended February 2020, Macy's generated FCF of $451 million, down from over $800 million in the year-earlier period. FCF could turn negative from here.

The store closings may not have come at a worse time. Coming off the holiday season, Macy's has inventory of $5.2 billion. It is paramount that the company sell down this inventory, lest it could become stale. If sales do not return soon then Macy's may have to sell products at a steep discount or write it off. The company has $685 million in cash. However, it could be difficult to overcome a $5.2 billion investment in inventory that could be difficult to move.

Macy's Likely Has A Liquidity Problem

Macy's has debt of $4.2 billion at 1.9x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. In February, S&P downgraded the company's debt to junk status and raised issues pursuant to its turnaround plans. Amid the pandemic, the company's EBITDA and credit metrics will likely deteriorate badly. They could both improve by the second half of the year.

However, Macy's likely has a liquidity problem. As of February 2020, the company had $17 billion in total contractual obligations (including debt). Of that amount, $3.9 billion is due in less than a year.

$727 million of the contractual obligations due in less than one year is related to short-term debt and interest. These obligations alone exceed the company's $685 million in cash. Another $2.8 billion is related to "other obligations." According to the company, they include "post employment and postretirement benefits, self-insurance reserves, group medical/dental/life insurance programs, merchandise purchase obligation and obligations under outsourcing arrangements, construction contracts, energy and other supply agreements identified by the company and liabilities for unrecognized tax benefits that the company expects to settle in cash in the next year excluding interest and penalties."

Macy's had accounts receivable of $409 million and inventory of $5.2 billion at the end of the quarter. Companies usually liquidate these assets to repay merchandise purchase obligations. To the extent Macy's cannot liquidate inventory then it would likely need outside financing. This likely explains why the company engaged Lazard and Kirkland & Ellis.

Macy's could potentially push back some of its debt obligations. However, it would still need to fund its other obligations. Macy's has another $2.0 billion in obligations due from years one to three. Given these sizeable obligations and the fact that the company's debt is already considered below investment grade, Macy's could be hard-pressed to raise new debt backed by cash flow. The best-case scenario would be to borrow against its inventory and sell down the loan once inventory is sold. Otherwise, the company could attempt to sell inventory to off-price retailers like Ross (NASDAQ:ROST), Burlington (BURL) or TJ Maxx (TJX). This could still prove difficult. Ross alerted vendors it was cancelling purchase orders through mid-June due to the impact of the coronavirus on its business.

Macy's has $6.6 billion of real estate on its books that it could possibly liquidate. Commercial real estate is in a state of flux amid the coronavirus. Several companies have had their revenue decimated amid the shutdown of the economy, and it could be difficult to make lease payments. Thomas Barrack of Colony Capital (CLNY) recently warned the financial infrastructure underpinning commercial real estate could implode. A quick sale of real estate in this environment could amount to a fire sale.

The best course of action could be an equity raise. Macy's has an equity market capitalization of around $2.1 billion. An equity raise of a few billion dollars would likely be highly-dilutive. An equity raise used to help fund stale inventory could hurt sentiment. Afterwards, the company would still be considered highly-indebted amid an uncertain outlook for retail sales and consumer demand post-pandemic.

Conclusion

Macy's likely has a liquidity problem. New capital needed to meet principal payments or merchandise purchase obligations could be highly-dilutive. Sell the stock.

