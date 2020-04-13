Sunoco: A Textbook Case Of An Imminent Distribution Cut

It seems that a distribution reduction of at least 50% is very likely and despite a 9% yield still sounding desirable, given their weak financial position I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Introduction

Following the turmoil rocking markets, it was quite surprising to see Sunoco (SUN) actually sustain their distribution after the first quarter. Whilst some unitholders may be cheering this decision, when reviewing their fundamental financial strength, they appear to be a textbook example of a company that will imminently reduce their distribution.

Distribution Coverage

When assessing distribution coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per unit and use free cash flow instead, since distributions are paid from cash and not from "earnings". The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last three years:

Image Source: Author

Whilst their operating cash flow surged higher during the last three years, it remained insufficient to generate enough free cash flow to completely cover their distribution payments. During this period of time, their distribution coverage only averaged 53.74%, which indicates that almost half of their distributions have been funded through debt. Normally this would have spelt trouble even in the absence of a downturn, however, since there was a clearly improving trend, it remains possible they would have reached complete coverage before their debt became unmanageable. Nonetheless, this current severe economic downturn has thrown a spanner in the works. Whilst assessing distribution coverage using distributable cash flow instead of free cash flow may be sensible during normal operating conditions, with the former excluding growth capital expenditure, this is no longer the case during what can arguably be called a crisis.

When looking ahead towards 2020 and even though they have reduced their capital expenditure guidance by a massive 42%, this will likely still remain insufficient to cover their distribution payments. When their new guidance of $130m is combined with their distribution payments of $353m, they would require an operating cash flow of $483m to be cash flow neutral. Considering they only produced an operating cash flow of $429m during 2019, it seems virtually impossible this will eventuate during a severe economic downturn. Although the exact impact they face remains largely unknown, considering vast areas of the United States are currently in lockdown with over 16 million people filing for unemployment during the last three weeks alone, it would be difficult to imagine the earnings of a fuel retailer proving resilient.

Financial Position

Given weak distribution coverage, their financial position remains their only hope to sustain their distribution payments. The two graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author

Upon reviewing their financial metrics, it quickly becomes apparent that their financial position is nowhere near strong enough to safely support funding their distributions through debt for any worthwhile length of time. This is visible across their metrics at the end of 2019, from their very high gearing ratio of 80.09% to their net debt to EBITDA of 4.28 and their interest coverage of 3.06.

The only small bright spot is their current ratio of 1.24, which indicates that whilst they have very high leverage, their liquidity is at least decent. Unfortunately their almost non-existent cash balance leaves them reliant on their credit facility, which certainly is not an optimal scenario for a company with a non-investment grade credit rating during turbulent times. Nonetheless, providing conditions recover before it matures in July 2023, the remaining $1.33b undrawn balance should be sufficient but also highlights the pressure to reduce their distribution to preserve cash.

Further hampering the prospects for their distributions is the drawn out process they face to reduce their leverage. Even if they suspend their distributions completely and their free cash flow averaged the results from 2017-2019, it would still take approximately seven and half years just to halve their net debt. This indicates that even after reducing their distributions, it would be unreasonable to expect any material growth in the short to medium term, especially once combined with their aforementioned weak coverage.

Conclusion

This is a textbook case of an imminent distribution reduction that has all the tell-tale signs, high leverage with a non-investment grade credit rating, rapidly deteriorating earnings outside of their control and weak coverage even during normal operating conditions. Given this undesirable combination it would be difficult to imagine their distribution surviving this downturn without seeing a significant reduction, which in the best realistic scenario would likely be around 50%. Although this would still leave them with a distribution yield of approximately 9%, due to their weak financial position and the long road ahead to deleverage, it could certainly be worse and thus I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Sunoco's 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.