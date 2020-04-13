Shenzhen International: Logistics Infrastructure Conglomerate Facing Multiple Headwinds

Shenzhen Airlines has been negatively impacted by travel restrictions and lockdowns as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, but domestic travel in China could potentially see a recovery soon.

Shenzhen International's toll road business and its share price could see a near-term boost when the current exemption of toll fees on roads is eventually lifted, but regulatory risks remain a concern.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Hong Kong-listed Chinese logistics & transportation infrastructure conglomerate Shenzhen International Holdings Limited (OTC:SZIHD) [152:HK].

Shenzhen International's businesses are facing multiple headwinds as a result of the coronavirus outbreak in Mainland China. The Chinese authorities decided to exempt drivers from paying toll fees on roads, expressways, and bridges in Mainland China starting February 17, 2020, while the company waived rent and management fees for the tenants of its logistics parks for two months. Shenzhen International's 49%-owned associate company Shenzhen Airlines saw a -79% fall in passenger throughput in February 2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, but domestic travel in China could potentially see a recovery soon.

On the other hand, Shenzhen International has a relatively strong financial position with a net gearing of 25% as of end-FY2019, and minimal refinancing and foreign currency risks. The company's logistics business has decent long-term growth potential driven by e-commerce, while the eventual recovery of its toll road and airline businesses are just a matter of time. Shenzhen International's consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 7.1% is attractive, which justifies a "Neutral" rating despite near-term headwinds.

Shenzhen International trades at 9.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E versus its historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 12.6 times and 10.4 times respectively. The stock is also valued by the market at 0.96 times P/B, representing a discount to its historical five-year and 10-year average P/B ratios of 1.28 times and 1.18 times respectively.

As a state-owned enterprise with the Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the People's Government of Shenzhen Municipal holding a 44% equity interest, Shenzhen International owns and operates logistics and transportation infrastructure facilities in Mainland China. The company's toll road business, logistics business (logistics parks and Nanjing Xiba Port), and its 49% stake in Shenzhen Airlines contributed 37%, 46%, and 17% of its FY2019 core profit respectively.

Shenzhen International's Businesses, Subsidiaries And Associates

Shenzhen International's FY2019 Results By Segment

Regulatory Risks For Toll Road Business

Shenzhen International's toll road business comprises of a 51.56% equity interest in Hong Kong-listed Mainland China toll road company Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited (OTC:SHZNF) [548:HK] and an 89.93% stake in Longda Expressway located in Shenzhen which is directly operated directly by the company. Shenzhen Expressway is a toll road company that has diversified into the infrastructure/property development and environmental protection industries in recent years, as per the chart below.

Shenzhen Expressway's Business Overview

Shenzhen International's toll road business has taken a hit, as toll fees on all expressways and bridges in Mainland China have been waived since February 17, 2020, in the name of national interest, as the country battles the coronavirus outbreak. There are now signs that the coronavirus situation in Mainland China is improving. Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, had its lockdown lifted on April 8, 2020, but there are still no indications as to when toll road operators will be allowed to charge toll road fees again.

Even prior to the coronavirus outbreak, regulatory risk for toll road operators has been in the spotlight.

Shenzhen International's toll road business has already witnessed a negative impact of the implementation of electronic toll collection service for expressways on its revenue. To encourage the switch to electronic toll payment, drivers are offered a 5% discount off toll fees since July last year if they use the electronic toll collection service. Separately, Shenzhen International's EBIT for the toll road business segment decreased -30% YoY to HK$3,117 million in FY2019 because the Shenzhen Transport Bureau acquired the existing toll road concessions for Nanguang Expressway, Yanpai Expressway, and Yanba Expressway prior to concession expiry. The Chinese authorities typically purchase toll road concessions with the aim of making these state-owned roads toll-free.

Given that the Chinese government's priority is to boost economic growth, the possibility of further easing transportation and logistics costs for businesses at the expense of toll road operators represents a key downside risk.

On the flip side, Shenzhen International's toll road business and the company's share price could see a near-term boost when the current exemption of toll fees on roads is eventually lifted. Furthermore, there are expectations that the Chinese authorities could compensate toll road operators for the lost toll revenue in the past few months by either offering tax breaks or extending the expiry period for existing toll road concessions.

Nevertheless, there is good reason to be cautious about a fast recovery in toll road traffic and revenue, as traffic volumes on roads and bridges are positively correlated with economic growth. Moody's (MCO) highlighted in a February 18, 2020, research report that "traffic ramp up (for the roads in China) will take time."

Rent Waiver And Demand Weakness Are Negatives For The Logistics Business

Shenzhen International's logistics parks, logistics services, and port accounted for approximately 44%, 12%, and 44% of the company's logistics business segment profit. Specifically, the company's logistics parks and logistics services businesses in China are a beneficiary of e-commerce growth in China.

Based on research by China E-Business Research Center, e-commerce sales in China are expected to grow at a five-year CAGR of 16.2% between 2018 and 2023. Property consultant CBRE emphasized in a recent February 2020 article that "structural trends such as supply chain modernization, logistics service outsourcing, increasing e-commerce penetration" will be a key driver of demand for logistics facilities in China in the medium-to-long term.

Leading real estate company Mapletree Investments with S$55.7 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2019, highlighted in a February 3, 2020, guest article for magazine PERE that there are "few high-quality warehouses capable of meeting the demand growth" in China. Singapore-listed logistics REIT Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTC:MAPGF) [MLT:SP], whose sponsor and largest shareholder is Mapletree Investments, noted in an October 21, 2019, presentation that "e-commerce players typically require logistics facilities with modern Grade A specifications and 2 times to 3 times as much warehouse space as traditional retailers."

As of December 31, 2019, Shenzhen International has 19 logistics centers which are already in operation with a total area of 2.01 million sq m. The company has a presence in 27 logistics gateway cities in China, with new logistics centers in Xi'an, Chengdu, Wuhan, Hangzhou, and Jiangsu expected to commence operations in FY2020 and FY2021.

In the near term, the outlook for Shenzhen International's logistics business is less rosy. The company made the decision to waive rent and management fees for the tenants of its logistics parks for two months, to help them to ride through the current challenging period, which comes to approximately RMB100 billion in lost rental revenue from logistics parks. Demand in the Chinese logistics space is also expected to remain weak this year, with CBRE forecasting that the logistics vacancy rates in Tier-1 Chinese cities to rise from 5.7% in FY2019 to 7.1% in FY2020.

Shenzhen Airlines Negatively Impacted By Travel Restrictions

Shenzhen International has a 49% equity interest in associate company Shenzhen Airlines, which accounted for 17% of its FY2019 core profit. As with almost all airlines globally, Shenzhen Airlines has been negatively impacted by travel restrictions and lockdowns as a result of the coronavirus outbreak since the early part of the year. At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 20, 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available), Shenzhen International disclosed that Shenzhen Airlines' passenger throughput plunged by approximately -79% YoY in February 2020.

On the positive side of things, domestic travel in China could potentially see a recovery. A recent survey of 15,000 Chinese people by Trip.com in end-March 2020 found that 16% of respondents plan to travel in May during China's five-day Golden Week holiday. Furthermore, Shenzhen Airlines' cost pressures could be partially alleviated with low crude oil prices and a reduction in social security contributions for its employees.

Balance Sheet Strength To Weather The Storm

Shenzhen International has a relatively strong financial position, which should help the company to weather the current storm.

The company's net debt-to-equity or net gearing is a manageable 25% as at the end of FY2019, and it has investment-grade credit ratings from all the three major credit rating agencies. Refinancing and foreign currency risks are limited. Only 5% of Shenzhen International debt will mature within the next one year, while foreign-currency-denominated debt accounted for 14% of the company's total debt with the remaining 86% of total debt denominated in RMB.

Valuation And Dividends

Shenzhen International trades at 6.2 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 9.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$14.54 as of April 9, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 12.6 times and 10.4 times respectively. Shenzhen International has traded as low as 2.4 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 2.0 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

Shenzhen International is also valued by the market at 0.96 times P/B, versus its historical five-year and 10-year average P/B ratios of 1.28 times and 1.18 times respectively. Shenzhen International's historical trough P/B multiple was 0.37 times registered in November 2008 during the Global Financial Crisis.

Shenzhen International offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 8.0% (3.6% yield if special dividends were excluded) and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 7.1%. The company recommended a dividend per share of HK$1.17 for FY2019, which includes HK$0.53 in ordinary dividends and HK$0.64 in special dividends. This represents a +10% YoY growth in absolute terms and a dividend payout ratio of 50% (or 40% based on ordinary dividends alone and core net profit).

Notably, Shenzhen International has consistently paid out special dividends for three consecutive years between FY2017 and FY2019, and the company's dividend payout ratio has been at least 50% in each of the last three years.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Shenzhen International are a longer-than-expected time taken for the coronavirus outbreak to be contained which has a negative impact on most of the company's business segments, and an omission of or reduction in special dividends going forward.

