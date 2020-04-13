Lowe's Companies: Wait For Further Weakness Before Building This One Up

Lowe's Companies (LOW) has been around for nearly 100 years and now operates over 2,000 home improvement and hardware stores in North America. Lowe's is the second largest home improvement store in the United States which has served them, and investors, quite well over the decades.

Dividend History

The investment strategy that I gravitated towards is dividend growth investing. The idea is to find businesses that are built to weather the storms that will inevitably come and that have a history of paying and growing their dividend payments over time.

Image by author; data source Lowe's Companies Investor Relations

Lowe's is a Dividend Champion with 57 consecutive years of dividend growth. That's a truly impressive streak of rising dividends when you think back on all of the calamities that were going to change everything, yet every year since 1963 Lowe's has continued to grow their dividends to owners.

Lowe's has had some truly amazing dividend growth over that time. The split adjusted payout from 1980 has increased over 29,000% compared to the most recent dividend announced in March.

Examining the 40 1-year periods starting in 1980, annualized dividend growth has ranged from 1.3% to 62.5% with an average of 16.0% and a median of 9.7%.

Widening the time frame out to the 36 rolling 5-year periods and annualized dividend growth rates have ranged from 6.3% to 45.4% with an average of 16.5% and a median of 12.8%.

Expanding the time frame further to the 31 rolling 10-year periods and the annualized dividend growth rate has ranged from 6.9% to 31.1% with an average of 16.7% and a median of 17.1%.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling annualized dividend growth rates since 1980 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year 1980 $0.002 1981 $0.009 360.00% 1982 $0.009 4.35% 1983 $0.010 9.71% 73.98% 1984 $0.010 1.28% 5.05% 1985 $0.011 9.00% 6.59% 42.20% 1986 $0.012 11.01% 7.01% 7.01% 1987 $0.013 7.44% 9.14% 7.63% 1988 $0.014 7.69% 8.70% 7.23% 1989 $0.015 8.57% 7.90% 8.73% 1990 $0.016 7.89% 8.05% 8.51% 24.22% 1991 $0.017 3.66% 6.69% 7.04% 7.02% 1992 $0.018 3.53% 5.01% 6.25% 6.94% 1993 $0.020 13.64% 6.84% 7.39% 7.31% 1994 $0.021 6.00% 7.64% 6.88% 7.80% 1995 $0.023 8.96% 9.49% 7.09% 7.80% 1996 $0.025 9.09% 8.01% 8.19% 7.61% 1997 $0.028 9.52% 9.19% 9.42% 7.82% 1998 $0.029 4.35% 7.63% 7.57% 7.48% 1999 $0.030 4.17% 5.98% 7.19% 7.04% 2000 $0.035 17.33% 8.45% 8.79% 7.94% 2001 $0.038 6.82% 9.29% 8.33% 8.26% 2002 $0.040 6.38% 10.06% 7.70% 8.56% 2003 $0.053 31.25% 14.25% 12.76% 10.13% 2004 $0.070 33.33% 23.02% 18.47% 12.69% 2005 $0.100 42.86% 35.72% 23.22% 15.78% 2006 $0.160 60.00% 44.98% 33.59% 20.30% 2007 $0.260 62.50% 54.87% 45.41% 25.14% 2008 $0.330 26.92% 48.88% 44.43% 27.62% 2009 $0.350 6.06% 29.81% 37.97% 27.85% 2010 $0.400 14.29% 15.44% 31.95% 27.51% 2011 $0.500 25.00% 14.86% 25.59% 29.53% 2012 $0.600 20.00% 19.68% 18.20% 31.10% 2013 $0.680 13.33% 19.35% 15.56% 29.19% 2014 $0.820 20.59% 17.93% 18.56% 27.90% 2015 $1.020 24.39% 19.35% 20.59% 26.14% 2016 $1.260 23.53% 22.83% 20.30% 22.92% 2017 $1.520 20.63% 22.84% 20.43% 19.31% 2018 $1.780 17.11% 20.39% 21.22% 18.36% 2019 $2.060 15.73% 17.81% 20.23% 19.39% 2020 $2.200 6.80% 13.12% 16.62% 18.59%

Table and calculations by author; data source Lowe's Companies Investor Relations

*Based on calendar year payouts

**2020's dividend payment assumes the $0.55 announced in March is maintained for the remainder of the year although a dividend increase should be expected to be announced in May.

Just because Lowe's has performed wonderfully in the past, does not mean that they will continue to do so in the future. However, it's hopefully a good sign that the culture of management is to run the business for the long term.

Even in the best of times for the economy the safety of the dividend is something to be aware of; however, that's especially so now that no one has a clue what the fallout will be from shutting down much of the economy in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Image by author; data source Lowe's Companies SEC filings

The payout ratio helps dividend oriented investors sleep at night because it helps to insure the dividend is well covered by earnings and free cash flow. It can also serve as a warning if the payout ratio continues to climb.

Lowe's payout ratio has typically been quite steady in the 30-40% range based on net income and 20-30% range based on free cash flow. The average net income payout ratio over the last 10 years is 37.4% with the 5 year average at 42.4%. The average free cash flow income payout over the last decade comes to 29.0% with the 5 year average at 34.2%.

Quantitative Quality

When I invest in a business the plan going in is always from the viewpoint of being a part owner of the business. That means I want to focus on quality businesses that I can understand and that I believe will continue to do well in the future.

Image by author; data source Lowe's Companies SEC filings

The first thing I want to look at is how the business has done growing revenues. Lowe's has seen it's top line grow 47.8% in total from FY 2011 to FY 2020 or ~4.4% annualized. Over that same time operating income grew 77.4% or ~6.6% annualized.

Operating and free cash flow have both lagged well behind in terms of growth. Operating and free cash flow both saw growth of just 11.5% or 1.2% annualized over the last decade.

Image by author; data source Lowe's Companies SEC filings

The next thing I want to examine is how much cash flow the business generates for every dollar of sales. I typically want to see free cash flow margins greater than 10% which Lowe's falls short of. The 10% level is more of a nice to have rather than a must have since some industries, especially those that compete on price, are going to have lower margins.

As we can see in the above graph Lowe's has maintained stable operating and free cash flow margins. The 10 year average operating cash flow margin is 7.9% with the most recent 5 years at 7.8%. Lowe's 10 year free cash flow margin is 5.8% with a 5 year average of 5.9%.

My preferred profitability metric is the free cash flow return on invested capital, "FCF ROIC". The FCF ROIC represents the annual cash return that a business is generating based on the capital invested in the business.

Image by author; data source Lowe's Companies SEC filings

Lowe's FCF ROIC has been very strong over the last decade with every year being greater than 10%. The 10 year average FCF ROIC sits at a healthy 15.8% with the five-year average at 18.7%.

I like to invest in businesses with management teams that use their cash flows in ways that make sense to me as an owner. That means that first and foremost is investing back into the business through capital expenditures. If there's cash flow left over I then want to see some of those profits funneled back to owners and then some combination of reducing debt, buying back shares, building up a war chest or strategic acquisitions.

To understand how Lowe's uses its free cash flow, I calculate three variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF - Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD - FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB - FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

Strong businesses that generate excess cash should show positive FCFaDB more often than not since that means that the business generates more cash through its operations than they need to reinvest in the business as well as pay and grow their dividend. I'm not worried about a negative FCFaDB for any given year; rather, it's the trend over the longer term that I believe gives insight into managements' priorities.

Image by author; data source Lowe's Companies SEC filings

As we saw earlier, Lowe's has generated positive FCF each year of the last decade. Cumulatively, the business has generated $34.62 B in FCF which has allowed management to payout $9.92 B in dividends to shareholders.

The puts the cumulative FCFaD for the entire decade at $24.71 B. Lowe's has also had very strong positive FCFaD every year over the last decade.

Management has also decided to spent a cumulative $35.63 B on share repurchases over the last decade. That puts the total FCFaDB sharply in the red at $10.92 B. Lowe's FCFaDB has also been negative every year save for FY 2019.

Image by author; data source Lowe's Companies SEC filings

The share buybacks have been quite effective, although I do believe a bit aggressive all things considered. Due to the share repurchases the share count has declined by 43.7% over the last 10 years. That's good for approximately 6.2% annualized.

Approximately 32% of the repurchases were not funded by cash generated by the business. Unfortunately, that shortfall was made up via debt and a more leveraged balance sheet.

Image by author; data source Lowe's Companies SEC filings

The debt to capitalization ratio has seen significant deterioration over the last decade. For FY 2011 equity accounted for 73% of the balance sheet with total debt making up the other 27%. By the end of FY 2020 debt now accounted for 91% of the capital structure.

The debt that is held on the balance sheet is manageable at this time. The FCF interest coverage ratio is still 4.0x although it would take 6.9 years of FCF to pay off all the debt.

Valuation

One valuation method that I like to utilize is the minimum acceptable rate of return, or "MARR", analysis. A MARR analysis requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends that a business will produce, apply a reasonable multiple to those future earnings and then determine if the expected return exceeds your hurdle rate for investment.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic really taking hold analysts expected Lowe's to have earnings per share of $6.02 for the current fiscal year ending January 2021 and to grow earnings on average at 15.8% per year for the next five years. I then assumed that Lowe's would be able to manage 4% annual earnings growth for the following five years. Dividends are assumed to target a 37.5% payout ratio.

When it comes to an expected multiple I let history be my guide as a starting point. Over the last decade market participants have valued Lowe's TTM EPS between ~15x - ~25x. For the MARR analysis, I'll use expected P/E ratios covering that range.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Lowe's could produce given that the assumptions laid out above play out. Returns include dividends taken in cash and are calculated assuming a purchase price near Friday's closing price of $95.31. Returns are run through the end of calendar year 2024, "5-Year", and calendar year 2029, "10-Year".

IRR P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 25 18.80% 13.16% 22.5 16.27% 12.03% 20 13.52% 10.80% 17.5 10.50% 9.42% 15 7.12% 78.87%

Alternatively, I want to know at what price I could purchase shares provided that the assumptions laid out above come to pass. My typical investment threshold is 10% based. I also calculate the price targets based on a 15% IRR which is comprised of ~10.4% annualized earnings growth over the next 10 years, a 2.3% starting dividend yield and 25% undervaluation normalizing over 10 years or ~2.3% annualized.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 15% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 25 $188.86 $171.53 $156.21 $116.47 22.5 $171.07 $156.57 $141.58 $106.63 20 $153.28 $141.61 $126.96 $96.78 17.5 $135.49 $126.65 $112.33 $86.93 15 $117.70 $111.70 $97.71 $77.08

Additionally, I like to use dividend yield theory as a quick gauge for the current valuation. The idea behind dividend yield theory is that dividend yields will revert to the mean over the long term for stable businesses. Dividend yield theory also assumes that the five-year average dividend yield is a good proxy for the fair value of a stable business.

Image by author; data source Lowe's Companies Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance

Shares of Lowe's current yield 2.31% on a forward basis. The five-year average dividend yield sits at 1.84% suggesting a fair price around $119.

Another valuation method that I like to use is a simplified reverse discounted cash flow. Using the three-year average unlevered free cash flow of $3,565 as a starting point, a terminal growth rate of 3.5% and a WACC of 8.4%, Lowe's would need to grow it's unlevered free cash flow at 6.7% per year to justify the current share price. For a 25% margin of safety price to equal the current share price, unlevered free cash flow needs to grow at 9.7% per year.

Conclusion

Obviously the COVID-19 induced lockdowns have thrown a huge wrench into any kind of future analysis. No one knows the extent of what the social distancing measures will be as some businesses will be severely hampered and could realistically see zero revenues for periods of time.

Although it's a small sample size of just a handful of stores, but the Lowe's and Home Depot's near where I live have continued to see pretty robust traffic. I imagine that's because with the number of people doing work from home they finally have the time to take care of some of the honey-do list. Although I believe this will continue in the short-term, if the lockdowns and broad closures of businesses continue for long that will lead to more economic pain and layoffs across the broad economy.

My big concern regarding Lowe's remains to be managements decision to continue to lever up the balance sheet. I understand the reasoning from a cost of capital perspective; however, it increases the risk level for equity holders.

It's even more perplexing since the increase in debt has coincided quite well with the overspending on capital return via dividends and share repurchases. Management has spent $10.92 billion more on dividends and share repurchases combined than free cash flow that has been generated by the business and long term debt has increased by $10.23 B.

Dividend yield theory suggest a fair value range between $109 and $132. My fair value range based on the MARR analysis is $87 to $106. While DCF valuation suggests a fair value in the area of $80 to $90.

With my existing stake in the business with a cost basis well below my margin of safety price and given my concerns regarding the balance sheet, I wouldn't feel comfortable adding to my position again until a share price somewhere the mid-$80s.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.