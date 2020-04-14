Co-produced with Beyond Saving

Because of COVID-19, nearly everything is selling off. One sector that has been selling off strongly is REITs, without regard to the actual impact that's likely. REITs tend to have relatively large liquidity positions. It's very common for a REIT to have more than a year of gross revenues in liquidity.

The silver lining of a bear market is that it provides opportunities to invest in companies that have excellent long-term prospects at prices well below average. As income investors, we like to focus on a high level of immediate cash flow. This means that from time to time, we follow a company but never buy because the price is too high, and the yield is too low.

Today, we take a look at an office REIT. Office REITs enjoy very long-term and stable leases. Office REITs usually have very low yields. Today we look at an office REIT that specializes in a very specific niche. "Trophy-class" office space, in two of the fastest-growing markets in the U.S. By trophy class, we mean Class-A office space in a building that's considered prestigious. The kind of office that is meant to impress and is more likely to be the corporate headquarters, as opposed to being just functional office space.

High end, high dollar, with all of the modern amenities and aesthetics. This REIT is launching into two extremely ambitious developments.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is a REIT that specializes in trophy-class office buildings. They focus on high-rise office buildings and are in the process of several modern redevelopments of entire sections of cities. In recent years, BDN has chosen to take a very concentrated approach, focusing on Philadelphia, PA and Austin, TX. Source: BDN

It's not an exaggeration to say that BDN owns Philadelphia's skyline. With several new buildings under development, BDN is playing a big role in the aesthetics of Philadelphia.

BDN has been named the master developer of Schuylkill Yards, a massive redevelopment of the University District in Philadelphia, in partnership with Drexel University.

Spanning 14 acres, the development will include 5.1 million square feet of office, residential, life science, research and academic facilities, retail and hospitality space.

BDN controls the development of this section of Philadelphia through 2053. Providing them the freedom to acquire the leasehold interests on a project-by-project basis. BDN anticipates the development will be done in six phases. Phase 1 already is well underway with the development of "Drexel Square," a 1.3 acre park, a facelift of the Bulletin Building, an existing structure that is 100% leased to Spark Therapeutics - recently acquired by Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX:RHHBY), and preparation for two new high-rises that will consist of 1.3 million SF of mixed-use space.

For these buildings, BDN hired PAU Studio, and let them off the leash to create a decidedly non-traditional design, adding some color to a previously gray part of town.

The focus of the development is to appeal to life sciences, university tenants and to stand out from the crowd. For BDN, this project has the potential to have very large incremental returns. A development like this is relatively expensive to start, but as it gets completed, large successful anchor tenants will improve demand for future space.

The first 1 million square feet are the most expensive to build and have the cheapest rent. Then, much of the newly-built infrastructure is shared and higher demand means that rents in new buildings can be higher. With each new building, BDN will see slightly higher incremental returns.

In addition to the ambitious Schuylkill Yards project, BDN also is revamping 66 acres in Austin which was previously owned by IBM (IBM).

This project will include over 2.7 million square feet of mixed-use space and 855 multi-family units, in addition to the already existing buildings. Similar to Schuylkill, this project will be done over time. With each building, BDN will have the option to hold it and collect rent, sell it for cash, or sell part of it to a JV (before or after construction). We expect that most of the residential and specialty space will be contributed to JVs with appropriate partners.

Balance Sheet

BDN has no significant near-term maturities until their term loan matures in 2022. The mortgages due in 2020 are expected to be paid off with cash.

BDN had nothing drawn on their $600 million revolver and have exercised excellent balance sheet discipline. It's very likely that they will leverage up from time to time as they work on their large developments. So it's worth noting that BDN has a ton of room under their debt covenants to take out secured or unsecured debt as they see fit.

For the next two buildings at Schuylkill, BDN is in the late stages of negotiating a JV where they contribute the property and maintain a 35% interest. This means that most of the development costs will not be on their dime. BDN will collect 35% of rent, plus a fee for their management of the property. BDN will have a lot of flexibility with future buildings, to invest more themselves, or bring on partners.

The bottom line, BDN has a lot of control over how much capex they are going to have to provide and will be able to maintain a stable balance sheet.

COVID-19

In the times of COVID-19, many are worried about tenants not being able to pay rent. With nearly $700 million in liquidity, BDN is in a solid position to negotiate with any tenants who are having difficulty paying rent in the next few months.

BDN's tenant base is very diverse and is not significantly exposed to any of the more highly troubled sectors.

While it is realistic to expect some tenants to ask for rent deferrals, we do not anticipate that to be a material issue for them. If required, we would expect them to take an approach similar to STAG Industrial (STAG) which saw less than 5% of tenants requesting rent relief, and that relief was granted in the form of deferring it and allowing the tenants to catch up later.

Why REITs Are Underestimated

The market is substantially underestimating the ability of REITs to work with tenants, without having a material impact on their long-term finances. In general, REITs maintain a very substantial amount of liquidity on hand, while having very minimal expenses. The reason is simple. If a REIT finds an opportunity they find attractive, they want to be able to buy it now and worry about the long-term financing later. So they carry large revolvers used to pay for acquisitions, which are refinanced with long-term financing later.

Consider BDN. They have $600 million in borrowing capacity and $90 million in cash on hand. They only have 337 employees, so that obligation is minimal. Their total gross revenue last year was $580 million. This is a situation where we see a lot of REITs- having more than one full year of gross revenues in current liquidity.

Revenues could literally go to $0 for three months, and these REITs would continue as normal afterward with only a modest uptick in their total debt. Clearly, revenues are not going to $0. Most tenants will still be paying rent. Those who don't will still owe it later and REITs will negotiate the terms of that repayment on a lease by lease basis.

Dividend Coverage

BDN has maintained a very conservative dividend payout ratio.

In 2019, their FFO payout ratio was only 53.9%. The more strict measurement of cash flow, CAD, had a payout ratio of 71%, which declined throughout the year. Going forward, BDN anticipates targeting a CAD payout ratio of 70-80%.

Dividend growth has been inconsistent, but they have increased their dividend 26% over the past five years. As their developments start ramping up, we expect that dividend growth will become more consistent, and BDN looks to stay around 70% of CAD.

Conclusion

BDN has a fantastic long-term story. Developments the size of Schuylkill and Broadmoor are very complex. Half the battle is getting the cooperation of the local government to get all of the development rights, permits, permissions and putting in the base infrastructure. All of that costs money, but has no near-term return. Schuylkill Yards was announced four years ago, and BDN was working on it long before then.

In many ways, the actual construction is the easy part, and BDN will be breaking ground by the end of the year. Over the next decade, or even two, BDN will be able to break ground on various additions to these developments. This will provide incremental growth and strong returns for shareholders.

It's ironic that just as BDN is ready to start realizing gains on all the work they have done over the past five years, their share price has dipped to lows not seen since 2009.

With a yield of more than 7%, with very strong prospects for dividend growth for the next decade or more, BDN is a buried gem that has been discarded by an overly fearful market.

