Intrepid Potash: More Risk, More Reward

Intrepid Potash (IPI) shareholders have had a very bad start to 2020. While many companies' profitability is being pressured by coronavirus mitigation efforts, IPI has suffered more from the steep drop in oil prices and tepid fertilizer demand. My long-term investment thesis for IPI has been that the cash flow from their oilfield services segment will keep them solvent until potash prices to climb back to more 'normal' levels. Both sides of this equation have become less stable in the preceding three months. IPI is being hit on two fronts; low oil prices are putting their water clients in the Permian at risk and fertilizer price increases have failed to materialize. A recent development in a legal battle over water rights also has the potential to limit the company's long-term water production volumes. These challenges have arisen against the backdrop of a $20 million debt repayment due in April. Relatively stable potash prices should help keep the ship afloat, but prices are down year over year and are trending in the wrong direction. IPI's risk profile has increased, but their share price has fallen far enough to compensate for the additional uncertainty. IPI faces more operational pain than I anticipated at the beginning of the year, but I believe the company will make it through 2020 intact. I am paying the most attention to the following four areas of risk:

A Sharp Decrease in Oil Prices Will Put Pressure on the Company's Oilfield Solutions Segment

Oil prices have fallen dramatically in the last three months. Demand for energy has been reduced due to coronavirus mitigation policies and supply is up due to decisions by major international producers to increase production. West Texas intermediate in particular has fallen nearly 66% since the beginning of the year.

(Source: Oilprice.com)

IPI's water and oilfield solution customers operate primarily in the Permian basin and are highly sensitive to prices this low. Each client has a slightly different cost structure, but any way you slice it IPI's customers are going to have a tough time with WTI at $20 a barrel. According to polling by the Dallas Fed, WTI needs to be around $50 to incentivize new drilling:

(Source: Dallas Fed)

IPI's investor presentation cites more optimistic cost of production numbers from a different survey, but even this survey indicates that all major Permian producers are likely losing money at current WTI levels.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

While current conditions are untenable, not all hope is lost. Ongoing negotiations between the world's oil producing countries may result in global output cuts and an increase in prices. If the current pricing remains, Permian producers are projecting steep production cuts but these cuts are expected to be in the range of 20-50% and will still require that the companies purchase water in some capacity. A wave of bankruptcies would greatly harm IPI's oilfield solutions segment, but there should be enough activity in the short term to keep the segment profitable and it is unlikely that WTI can stay at $20 a barrel indefinitely.

Risk Level: Medium

IPI Has a $20 Million Debt Repayment due in April

Amidst the threat of reduced cash flow from the oilfield solutions segment, IPI is facing a $20 million senior note repayment on April 16th.

(Source: 10-K)

Management stated at the end of 2019 that they were in a comfortable position to make this payment, with $20 million of cash on the balance sheet and another $50 million available on their credit revolver. The next large cash payment isn't required for another three years, so IPI has some breathing room if they can make the April payment without issue. I suspect IPI's cash flow to be impacted by the decline in oil prices, but this decline is more likely to come in Q2 (or later) and they should be able to make their April payment by leveraging their revolver if needed.

Risk Level: Low

IPI's Legal Defense of their Pecos River Water Rights Remains Unresolved

IPI's long-term water sales projections are being hampered by legal challenges to their water rights on the Pecos River. The company has been working through negotiations in regard to a possible settlement since 2019, but a judge recently ruled that IPI must stop pumping water from the Pecos River while the trial negotiations proceed. The ruling to stop pumping was immediately appealed, but the implication is that the legal case against IPI's water rights has merit and is more than just a spurious complaint by angry ranchers. The Pecos River is not IPI's only source of water, but it is a major part of their long-term plan to grow the oilfield solutions business.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

IPI should have sufficient water supply to meet demand in the short term, especially if demand is reduced due to lower oil production in the Permian, but if IPI's Pecos River water rights are eventually found to be invalid the ceiling on their water business will be much lower in the long term.

Risk Level: Medium

Fertilizer Prices Have Fallen Since 2019

Checking in on the fertilizer side of the house, potash prices are lower than they were at this time in 2019 but are stabilizing as we move into spring.

(Source: DTN. DTN compiles this data by collecting "roughly 1,700 retail fertilizer bids from 310 retailer locations weekly.")

Prices are still above where they were back in 2018 when IPI began to break even in their potash segment. A decline in prices is a setback for the potash segment, but the company is still likely to break even at least in Q1 and Q2 of 2020. Potash application in the United States has been lower than normal over the last two springs due to unusually wet weather and management has suggested that they expect increased demand in 2020 or 2021 as farmers 'catch up' on potash soil enrichment. As a result, there may also be additional room for either volume or price increases to come.

Risk Level: Low

Conclusion

IPI is in a weaker position than it was at end of 2019. New risks have materialized in the first quarter of 2020 and the company will have less flexibility to spend cash in the short term. IPI's market cap has fallen dramatically as a result, hitting $125 million as of the time of this writing. IPI faces real risks and is likely to continue to struggle over the next few quarters, but I believe the risk of long-term impairment of the company's value remains low. IPI's stock is being priced worse than in 2016 when management declared a formal 'going concern' about the company's ability to stay solvent. IPI is in a better position today than it was in 2016 and is trading more cheaply than it deserves to. The stock is trading around 3.5x EV/EBITDA and somewhere in the ballpark of 3-5x normalized operating cash flow. I have been wrong about IPI and the timing of their returns for a number of years now and I would understand if investors choose to avoid the company due to their increased risk profile. That being said, I have added to my IPI position at these levels to significantly lower my cost basis and expect to eventually receive an acceptable return on my investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article should not be taken as financial advice. It is only an expression of my own opinions as an individual investor

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.