Sanofi: Ready To Ride The Volatile Market

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was one of the unfortunate victims of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company's shares tumbled from $50.68 on January 1 to $38.57 on March 23. While the stock recovered to $45.46 on April 9, it is 9.44% down on YTD (year-to-date) basis. Hence, there is still some ground left to cover before the stock reaches its pre-Covid-19 levels.

Sanofi is now back to the market's attention mainly because of its efforts in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. The company has already commenced large clinical trials in both the U.S. and Europe evaluating the potential of Kevzara as Covid-19 treatment. Sanofi, known as a leading vaccine player, is also currently developing two vaccines for Covid-19. Beyond Covid-19 targeted efforts, the company is also working to transform itself into a fast-growing and high-margin pharmaceutical company. Sanofi now aims to offset the revenue decline associated with off-patent blockbuster drugs. With a healthy dividend yield, the company also offers steady income prospects.

Sanofi has been one of the more active pharmaceutical players focusing on efforts directed towards treatment and prevention of Covid-19

Sanofi is adopting multiple approaches in its search for treatment and prevention options for Covid-19. There has been some anecdotal evidence as well as limited scale studies which seem to indicate activity of hydroxychloroquine in treating symptoms of Covid-19. President Trump also has been encouraging patients to try this drug. FDA has also granted emergency use authorization for two antimalarial medications, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, to be used for hospitalized Covid-19 patients. Emergency use authorization allows the use of the drugs in emergency situations, prior to FDA approval.

Sanofi claims to be ready for mass production of Plaquenil, the brand-name version of hydroxychloroquine, in case the drug manages to demonstrate efficacy against Covid-19 in clinical trials. The company announced that it has increased its production capacity by 50% across its eight hydroxychloroquine manufacturing sites worldwide and plans to increase it four-fold by the summer of 2020.

On March 30, Sanofi and Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) announced dosing of first Covid-19 patient a large international Phase 2/3 trial with Kevzara. The companies have already started Phase 2/3 trial for evaluating the efficacy of human monoclonal antibody, Kevzara, in the U.S. arm of the study involves studying a combination of Kevzara and supportive care in about 400 patients across 16 states. Since Kevzara is an already approved drug, the companies could skip Phase 1 trial which is performed to ensure the safety of the drug in healthy volunteers. This rheumatoid arthritis drug is being studied to see efficacy in offsetting or reducing the Covid-19 associated inflammatory responses in the lungs. Chinese authorities have listed increased levels of IL-6 (interleukin-6) protein as an indicator of disease progression. Some Covid-19 patients reported cytokine storm, an overreaction of the body's immune system. This, in turn, causes patients to deteriorate rapidly. Kevzara is expected to work by inhibiting IL-6 in these severely ill Covid-19 patients.

In February 2020, Sanofi joined hands with BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) to develop Covid-19 vaccine using recombinant DNA platform. This is an established platform and has already been used to develop a licensed flu vaccine.

The role of mRNA in a cell is to carry messages from DNA to the cell machinery involved in producing proteins for the body. In March 2020, Sanofi announced a collaboration with Translate Bio (TBIO) to develop a novel mRNA vaccine for Covid-19. This deal leverages on 2018 agreement between companies for developing mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccines for at least five infectious diseases. Hence, the company does not have to pay to Translate an upfront license fee for the Covid-19 vaccine. The companies expect to develop mRNA vaccine candidate by end of 2020 or early 2021. Translate Bio has commenced of multiple mRNA vaccine candidates. The company in collaboration with a contract manufacturer aims to rapidly ramp up production once a vaccine candidate is identified.

There are other attractive assets in the company's portfolio

Sanofi's new CEO, Paul Hudson, is now focused on gearing the company towards high growth areas. In December 2019, the company announced ending its research efforts in diabetes and cardiovascular diseases as part of a revamp which included reducing the number of its business units from existing five to three focused on specialty care, which includes oncology and rare diseases, vaccines and general medicines. The company has positioned Consumer Healthcare business as a standalone entity, with separate R&D and manufacturing processes. Analysts see this as a prelude to a potential sale or joint venture for this business.

Sanofi now plans to prioritize the development of investigational products in the areas of lysosomal storage disorders, haemophilia, respiratory syncytial virus, multiple sclerosis, and breast cancer.

Alongside, the company also announced its target for new cost savings of 2 billion euros or $2.20 billion by 2022. The company plans to reduce spending and optimize its supply chain. Sanofi also aims to improve its business operating income margin to 30% by 2022 and to 32% by 2025. The company is also targeting an increase in annual free cash flow of 50% by 2022. Sanofi plans to use this cash for internal R&D investments, business development, and increasing annual dividends.

In January 2020, Sanofi completed the acquisition of Synthorx for $2.5 billion, or $68 a share. This deal has added Synthorx's lead investigational immuno-oncology drug, THOR-707 to Sanofi's portfolio. THOR-707 is an engineered not-alpha IL-2 and is being studied either as monotherapy or in combination with other immune-oncology agents in multiple solid tumour indications. Sanofi expects THOR-707 to emerge as a best-in-class IL-2 therapeutic targeting solid tumours based on higher efficacy, improved safety, and more convenient dosing regimen. The deal has also given Sanofi an Expanded Genetic Alphabet platform, used to engineer therapeutic proteins using novel amino acids.

In January 2020, Sanofi entered into a research collaboration with Nurix Therapeutics to develop and commercialize a pipeline of innovative targeted protein degradation drugs for patients with challenging diseases in multiple therapeutic areas. The deal allows Sanofi to sue Nurix's DNA-encoded libraries and portfolio of E3 ligases against five undisclosed targets. In exchange, Sanofi has paid $55.0 million as an upfront payment and is obligated to pay $2.5 billion as contingent payments.

In February 2020, Sanofi announced plans to create a second-largest global API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) company, capable of earning sales of €1 billion by 2022. The company will be headquartered in France and would be combining Sanofi's API commercial and development activities with six of its European API production sites. Sanofi is evaluating IPO (initial public offering) of this company on Euronext Paris, and the decision for the same is expected by 2022. Sanofi aims to reduce its over-reliance on API manufacturers in India and China, and hence would be engaged in a long-term customer relationship with the new company. At the same time, Sanofi will also hold a minority stake close to 30% in the new company.

In March 2020, Sanofi secured FDA approval for Sarclisa, combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone, for relapsed refractory multiple myeloma patients. Multiple myeloma is the second most common blood cancer, affecting more than 130,000 patients in the U.S. There are approximately 32,000 Americans are diagnosed with multiple myeloma each year.

Sanofi is also banking on its immunology Dupixent to generate peak sales of $11 billion. In 2019, Dupixent managed to report revenues of $2.3 billion, a YoY rise of 152%. In the fourth quarter, the drug reported revenues of $733 million, a YoY increase of 135%. The drug is approved by the FDA in adult atopic dermatitis, nasal polyposis, and asthma indications. Sanofi and Regeneron (REGN) have also submitted applications to FDA and EMA (European Medicines Agency) seeking approval for Dupixent to treat atopic dermatitis in children aged six to 11. The drug is already launched in 34 countries, predominantly in adult atopic dermatitis indications. The company was anticipating 89 additional launches, across markets and indications, in 2020.

The companies are now studying Dupixent in other skin conditions such as prurigo nodularis, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and bullous pemphigoid. Subsequent to positive clinical outcomes, the companies expect regulatory submissions in 2021 or 2022.

The company consistently pays robust dividends to investors

Sanofi is paying an annual dividend per share of $1.212, which implies a dividend yield of 2.56%. The company's payout ratio is 34.97%. At the end of 2019, the company had cash worth $10.70 billion. The company has been consistently increasing dividends for the past 25 years. I do not see any possibility of Sanofi not committing to its dividend program in 2020.

Investors should consider these risks

Sanofi is facing stiff competition even in its Covid-19 efforts. Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) has ramped up manufacturing of hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets at its West Virginia manufacturing facility in the U.S. Mylan, Novartis (NVS), Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX), and Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) have pledged to donate tens of millions of chloroquine tablets across the world. Sanofi will also be competing with Gilead Sciences' (GILD) remdesivir, which is approved in the U.S. for compassionate use.

Roche Holdings is also studying Actemra, another already approved rheumatoid arthritis drug and IL-6 inhibitor, as a potential treatment option for Covid-19 patients. China has already approved Actemra to treat patients infected with the new coronavirus who have developed serious lung damage and also have elevated levels of IL-6 in the blood.

Sanofi can also face tough competition from Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), BioNtech (NASDAQ:BNTX), and CureVac, which are also developing mRNA vaccines for Covid-19. Moderna is at the forefront and has managed to bring a vaccine candidate from discovery to human trials within 42 days. In traditional vaccine development, this would have taken even more than a year. In March 2020, the company announced that the first participant has been dosed in the NIH (National Institutes of Health) -led Phase 1 study of mRNA-1273 vaccine to prevent Covid-19 infection. NIH is evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of three dose levels of mRNA-1273 administered on a two-dose vaccination schedule, given 28 days apart, in this trial. Moderna is also preparing for a Phase 2 study under its own IND (Investigational New Drug) application to build on data from the ongoing Phase 1 study.

BioNtech has also collaborated with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to develop mRNA vaccine and expects it to enter clinical trials by the end of April 2020. CureVac is working with Germany's Paul Ehrlich Institute to rapidly advance its mRNA vaccine candidate in clinical trials. The company expects to commence clinical trials by the summer of 2020. The company aims to leverage data from its phase 1 rabies study to develop low dose coronavirus vaccine. We see that all these mRNA players are ahead of Sanofi in the mRNA vaccine development stage. In a worst-case scenario, Sanofi may land up losing first-mover advantage and significant market share in the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine space. However, a more likely scenario is more like that seen in the U.S. influenza vaccine space. The market keeps on growing and provides opportunities to many pharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN).

FDA recalls are also a major risk for a pharmaceutical company, as it opens the very high possibility of litigations. In April, FDA requested Sanofi, Novartis, Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO), and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) to recall their Zantac heartburn products. The agency has found that the concentration of NDMA (N-Nitrosodimethylamine) in these products rises with higher storage time and storage at higher temperatures. Continuous ingestion of high levels of NDMA can lead to cancer.

Sanofi's Sarclisa will also be competing with already established Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Pomalyst and Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Darzalex.

Generic erosion of the company's core diabetes franchise has been a major drag on SNY's share price. Subsequent to patent expiry, the company's diabetes drug Lantus has seen its annual revenues almost halve from its previous high of $7.0 billion.

The company is also exposed to M&A (mergers and acquisitions) risk. Subsequent to the acquisition, the company has failed to realize the anticipated growth and synergies from the acquisition of Bioverativ. The company acquired Bioverativ, a haemophilia-focused company, for $11.6 billion in 2018. However, Bioverativ products are now facing stiff competition from Roche Holdings' (OTCQX:RHHBY) recently launched Hemlibra.

Sanofi's revenue exposure and over-dependence for API on China is also proving to be a major risk. However, with the company planning a spin-off of its API business into a separate API manufacturing company, Sanofi will be significantly reducing its reliance on Indian and China. This, in turn, can make the company more resilient to raw material shortages in future years.

Finally, some of Dupixent's scheduled commercial launches in 2020 will be delayed due to Covid-19 related disruptions. Dupixent can also face competition from Eli Lilly's (LLY) investigational drug, lebrikizumab, and Pfizer's investigational drug, abrocitinib, in atopic dermatitis indication. Besides Eli Lilly and Pfizer, there are many other investigational drugs that can emerge as potent competitors to Dupixent in future years.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of Sanofi is $52, 14.39% higher than the previous close. President Trump also has a small stake in Sanofi. The company is currently trading at PE of 36.22x and a forward PE of 11.84x, which is definitely not cheap. I believe that the target price of $52 is a fair representation of Sanofi's growth potential.

Analysts are mostly upbeat about this stock. In March 2020, Barclays upgraded the stock's rating from Underweight to Equal-weight, while Goldman Sachs upgraded the company from Neutral to Buy.

I recommend investors to wait till the company's first-quarter earnings results scheduled on April 24. The Covid-19 disruptions and the ongoing generic erosion of diabetes franchise will most likely lead to some emotional selling, which will take the stock down. The company can fall below the 40s level and present a robust entry point for retail investors. However, I will recommend only retail investors with above-average risk appetite and investment tenure of at least one year to invest in SNY.

