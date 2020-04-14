Buy High, Sell Low Is A Better Strategy

I revisit my hypothesis that buying near all-time highs and selling on the way down makes the most sense, based on the study of historical data.

I have come across an interesting question: Should rainy day funds be put to work in the stock market today to take advantage of low valuations?

I have recently heard a well-regarded finance podcast host throw a bit of caution to the wind. He was asked if rainy day funds parked on the sidelines should be put to work in the stock market, now that prices are still well off all-time highs but certainly recovering. The host hesitated for a moment, and reasoned that small amounts invested today to take advantage of low valuations might make sense.

The idea seems reasonable. Assuming stocks will rise indefinitely, as they have over the past century or more, why not acquire risky assets when they are cheaper? Invariably, assuming perpetual growth, those shares will eventually be worth much more than they are today.

But the debate reminded me of my counter-intuitive conclusions that buying stocks near all-time peaks and selling them on the way down had consistently produced better risk-adjusted (and absolute, in some cases) returns than doing the opposite. So today, I will put myself in the shoes of the investor who is considering deploying emergency cash in the stock market, run a simple back test on the buy-low strategy, and share my own take on the idea.

A look at the data

I propose the following exercise: Assume two hypothetical investors who, for the past 70-plus years, have held either cash or the S&P 500 (SPY) in their portfolios (blends are not allowed, for simplicity). At the start of the year, each of them decides which asset to own and hold for the following 365 calendar days.

Investor A likes to BOW (buy on weakness), so he chooses to hold the S&P 500 whenever the index's returns in the previous year is lower than the average of the prior 20 years.

than the average of the prior 20 years. Investor B likes to BOS (buy on strength), so she does the opposite and holds the S&P 500 whenever the index's returns in the previous year is higher than the average of the prior 20 years

Both investors begin to invest in 1947 (a seemingly random start date that coincides with the availability of reliable data on the S&P 500 returns) with $10,000 each. The chart and table below summarizes the performance of both portfolios.

Source: DM Martins Research, using raw data from Yahoo Finance

The results above are consistent with my earlier conclusions. First, notice that buying stocks on strength has not only produced superior absolute returns over time (dividends are excluded here, for simplicity), but it also has been the less volatile approach by a good margin. The BOS portfolio would have lost a maximum of about 23% from peak to trough, using year-end values, compared to the BOW's much more damaging 39% dive.

The rationale behind these numbers is simple:

Buying low usually means dipping a toe in turbulent waters. While the best market returns usually happen during periods of high volatility, so do the worst returns. Net-net, as I have previously observed in the data, the good and the bad days offset each other during weak markets. It's always harder to grow stocks back to breakeven or past previous highs after their prices have dropped substantially (i.e. during high volatility periods) than to do so when the asset value has been steadily climbing (i.e. during low volatility periods). Market-timing risk increases substantially during turbulent times. Think of the March 2020 bear: Miss the right entry point by a day or two, and 10 percentage points of gains can be easily wiped out or left on the table. Failing to time the trades well can also be very emotionally draining.

Invest parked cash?

Back to the original question: Should an investor put some dry powder to work in the market today to take advantage of low equity prices? To be fair, the answer may vary from person to person, depending on the investor's particular financial goals and tolerance for risk. But generally speaking, I believe now is no better a time to buy stocks than when the markets are hovering closer to all-time highs. In fact, a period of higher volatility is probably the less appropriate moment to expose money to risk.

If I were to put idle cash to work in today's environment, assuming I did not need liquidity ahead of the upcoming recession, I would probably use a multi-asset class approach. By blending in instruments like Treasuries and gold with stocks, for example, one can reasonably expect to smooth out future returns and be less exposed to sizable losses - a strategy that I have recently discussed in more detail.

The whole idea behind my Storm-Resistant Growth (or SRG) strategy revolves around the concepts described in this article. Since 2017, I have been working diligently alongside my SRG premium community on Seeking Alpha to generate market-like returns with lower risk through multi-asset class diversification. To become a member of this community and further explore the investment opportunities, click here to take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.