Attention Value Investors - Growth Stocks At Discount Prices

One silver lining is that previously expensive growth stocks are available at a discount price.

In recent years value investors found it almost impossible to find growth stocks at reasonable prices.

Introduction

You are a value investor. Over the years, you’ve spent countless hours trawling through oceans of stocks. However, being a value investor, and despite the constant searching, you cannot normally find stocks to fit your value-growth criteria.

You know that companies with an excellent focus on the future are usually the best investments. These companies invariably have a compelling advantage. Either they will have leading-edge technology, or they will have carved out a niche for themselves and developed unbeatable expertise that will serve up great growth for the foreseeable future.

In your search, you do find lots of great companies.

Alas, it seems that everyone else has also discovered them and consequently their valuations are stratospheric.

Until now.

Enter COVID-19

The world is in lock-down and streets are empty. Global economic activity has collapsed.

Under social distancing regulations, only a few essential businesses such as vendors of medical products or foodstuffs are sanctioned to remain open. For other businesses, it’s a matter of working from home or not functioning at all. Employees are being laid off. Countless businesses are in hibernation and some will permanently disappear.

When the COVID-19 affliction curve starts to level off, hopefully in the next week or two, governments may consider a relaxation of restrictions. Out of fear that an even more severe follow-on outbreak occurs, the lifting of restrictions will be gradual.

But even then, until an effective vaccine is available, there isn’t an exit strategy available that will avoid an escalation in the number of deaths.

From an economic perspective, the damage is mounting. The longer the social restrictions lasts, the greater the economic damage.

Government are being squeezed on both sides. If they act too soon deaths will occur. If they act too late peoples’ livelihoods and quality of life will be lost. There is no simple exit solution.

Austria is due to be the first European country to gradually lift restrictions. All eyes will now be on them for clues.

It’s an ill wind…

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing massive disruption to businesses and has created enormous uncertainty about the outlook for the balance of 2020. Unsurprisingly, share prices have collapsed.

This is a silver lining for investors because, with share prices being reset, it offers a chance to invest in some world-beating growth stocks at prices that had been out of reach.

To assess potential investments I’m using a general rule of thumb. I’m assuming that 2020 is largely a write-off and that 2021 will represent what 2020 would have been if COVID-19 didn’t happen. It’s far from a perfect blueprint, but it does offer a place to hang a hat.

Here are four excellent growth stocks at discount prices.

Beyond Meat Inc (Nasdaq: BYND)

Increasingly, consumers the world over are concerned about human health, climate change, resource sustainability and animal welfare. From a pure business perspective, the global meat industry is estimated to be worth $1.4 trillion. This represents an enormous business opportunity. That said, there is a long history of companies producing meat-free products that meat eaters simply dislike (including myself) and we remain skeptical of claims that this time it’s different.

At their state-of-the-art Manhattan Beach Project Innovation Center in El Segundo, California, Beyond Meat brought together leading scientists from chemistry, biology, material science, food science, and biophysics disciplines. Working together with process engineers and culinary specialists they followed a vision of building perfect plant-based meat.

To capture some of the huge market opportunity, Beyond Meat developed three core plant-based product platforms that align with the largest meat categories globally; beef, pork and poultry.

The company’s flagship product is the Beyond Burger, the world’s first 100% plant-based burger and it is merchandised in the meat section of grocery stores across the United States. The Beyond Burger is designed to look, cook and taste like a traditional beef burger. The results so far have been spectacular; sales have gone from $33 million in 2017 to $98 million in 2018 to $298 million in 2019.

Source: Beyond Meat company presentation February 27, 2020.

COVID-19 is a severe interrupter of the restaurant and food business in 2020. How sales for companies such as Beyond Meat will pan out in 2020 is anyone’s guess.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. Investors should bear these points in mind:

People must eat and Beyond Meat continues to supply grocery stores and other vendors;

Restaurants that are supplied by Beyond Meat will reopen post COVID-19, and;

Beyond Meat has hardly scratched the surface of international markets.

Logically, one has to conclude that Beyond Meat will continue to grow its business for many years.

Analysts had penciled in sales for 2020 of $470 million and $700 million in 2021 but these will be lowered as the weeks pass with COVID-19 shut-ins remaining in place.

Beyond Meat is a nascent business that is investing heavily during these start-up years with the promise of large profits to come in the future, most probably starting in 2021 and then growing exponentially. For this reason it is too soon to value it on a p/e basis. Instead for the time being it best to use other metrics such as EV/Sales.

Today, Beyond’s stock price is $72 and the company has an economic value of just under $4 billion. This $4 billion EV represents 8.5 times year 2020 estimated sales.

In January 2020, pre COVID-19, Beyond’s stock was in a holding pattern around $120, this equating to an EV of $6.5 billion i.e. 14 times year 2020 estimated sales.

In spring 2021, there is a strong argument to support the idea that Beyond’s EV should be largely similar to that of January 2020, before COVID-19 struck. Assuming Beyond has estimated sales in 2021 of $500 million, an EV of about 14 times would imply an EV of $7 billion. This equates to a share price of $120.

From today’s $73 level, that represents a gain of over 60%.

I believe that investors who now buy shares in Beyond Meat, a previously expensively valued super-growth company, will enjoy outstanding gains. Further, because Beyond’s product offerings are being received very well in the market and, given the enormity of the potential market, Beyond’s share price has potential to continue to appreciate over many years to come.

Livongo Health (Nasdaq: LVGO)

Livongo uses technology and science to help people suffering from chronic illnesses change their health habits and improve their lives. The company supplies its members with kits and wireless connected devices.

Livongo’s largest business segment is diabetics. It is also focusing on other areas such as hypertension but, for now, these other segments are small.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Protection, there are 34 million American diabetics - more than 10% of the entire population – with another 88 million people experiencing pre-diabetic symptoms.

The biggest barrier to diabetics is the diabetics themselves who often lack the motivation and live information to change habits such as eating, testing and injecting themselves in timely fashion.

Every few weeks, Livongo collects more than 1 million real-time blood glucose readings from members, then analyses the data together with behavioral information and provides immediately actionable steps back to members via their smartphones. These actionable steps enable members to achieve noticeably healthier lives.

In addition to health benefits, Livongo estimates that its members save about $2,000 per year using its system versus relying on conventional treatment.

As of December 2019, Livongo had 223,000 diabetics members. Out of an estimated total diabetics count in the USA alone of over 34 million it is clear that Livongo business has barely started. This is evident from the following slide taken from the company’s presentation of March 3, 2020.

Source: Livongo company presentation March 3, 2020.

Note the superb revenue growth. There is every reason to believe this trend will continue and, with heavy reliance on real-time data and information, the business should be largely unaffected by COVID-19.

As if the picture wasn’t already bright enough, on April 6, 2020, Livongo pre-announced revenue for Q1 2020 that beat expectations. Company guidance for Q1 2020 was originally $60-$62 million and is now seen as $65.5-$66.5 million. As a reminder, sales in Q1’19 came in at $32.1 million which means that sales growth continues at the 100% level.

Livongo operates a subscription system for membership. Initially this leads to losses in the formative period with explosive profits when membership ramps up. Investors will not have to wait long for profits. Analysts are already forecasting that profits will occur in 2021. Thereafter it’s a case of let the good times roll.

Livongo’s stock price is $33.34 and the company’s EV is $2.5 billion. Sales for 2021 are forecast to come in at $457 million, equating to an EV/Sales of 5.5. That’s cheap for a company with a long and profitable growth runway ahead.

Come spring 2021, at which time analysts will have tabled new next year forecasts – those being for 2022 and may indicate sales of over $700 million – I’d hazard that the stock price will easily be more than 50% higher than today’s $34 level.

With Livongo membership currently being less than 1% of their target audience, it is clear that there are multiple years of potential growth ahead with similar gains for shareholders.

Square (NYSE: SQ)

Square started in 2009 to enable micro businesses (sellers) to accept customers paying by credit and debit card. Since then it has expanded its offerings from simple hand-held card processing hardware into a suite of 30 different innovative solutions to help sellers manage and grow their business. These include seamless programs for restaurants, retail, payroll, invoicing, e-commerce, customer engagement and so on.

Food and drink is Square’s largest business segment, being about 26% of the total. Thereafter retail at 17%, professional services at 15%, beauty and personal care at 11% and the balance being a host of small segments.

In recent years Square has also introduced a Cash App to enable individuals to manage their money including payments, receipts, investing, stocks and savings. In March 2020, Square was granted a bank charter and this supports its Cash App business which has quickly grown to 24 million customers.

Over the years Square has consistently delivered strong business and profits growth.

Source: Square 10-K sec filing year ended December 2019.

Because of Square’s reliance on micro and small businesses, many of which will have suffered during the COVID-19 lock-down, the company’s multi-year growth pattern will surely be broken in 2020.

Whilst this is occurring, and the share price is taking a hit, investors should focus on Square’s long-term growth opportunities. Today Square derives most of its revenue from the micro business segment and the small-mid (SMB) segment. In the most recent years, Square has steadily been growing more business from the SMB businesses. This continuing trend, and the sheer size of the opportunity, provides Square with a vast growth plane for years to come.

Source: Square company presentation March 24, 2020.

Square has proven itself to be an excellently managed company. This, plus consistent growth, has led to the shares being perennially expensive. With the shares now discounted because of COVID-19, investors have an opportunity to buy shares at a more reasonable price.

In early 2020 Square shares peaked at $87. Assuming 2020 is largely a write-off, Square should be fully back into profits and reliable growth in 2021. In truth, I would expect Square’s business in 2021 to be slightly ahead of where it was in 2020. Therefore, the stock price in 2021 should be higher than the peak reached in early 2020. For that reason I’d pencil-in a target stock price of about $90 for 2021. From, today’s $59 this represents a potential gain of over 50%.

The Trade Desk (NYSE: TTD)

The Trade Desk operates a platform whereby ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize more expressive data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (“CTV”).

Essentially, the TTD platform uses artificial intelligence to learn the preference and buying habits of the population and then allows vendors to tailor adverts towards specifically targeted members of the buying public who are already known to be predisposed towards the products on offer. The Trade Desk platform enables clients to manage digital advertising campaigns internally. It is a neutral platform that facilitates transactions, it does not sell directly to advertisers and earns revenue through commissions. For the advertisers the results of this ‘programmatic advertising’ are far superior to the old spray and pray approach.

Advertisers particularly like TTD’s platform because it is agnostic. This contrasts with advertising platforms offered by Google or Facebook who invariably contain adverts placed by the company in order to obtain maximum benefit for itself.

Investors will already comprehend that adverts on their i-Phone or home PC have become personalized in the last couple of years and it is well understood that this will continue to grow.

However, there are also changes afoot in the connected TV world that are opening up yet another large growth opportunity. Viewers on connected TV access their TV programs by signing-in with their email address. This email address is associated with countless hours of online browsing and this information is gathered by The Trade Desk and can then be used for targeted advertising in the newly developing connected TV market.

Altogether, the global advertising market is estimated to be worth $725 billion annually. The Trade Desk, with annual sales in 2019 of $658 million, has captured less than 1/10th of 1% of this market. These numbers readily show investors the sheer size of the opportunity that The Trade Desk has.

Source: TTD company presentation November, 2019.

In February 2020, TTD’s share price peaked at $324. Then came COVID-19. Now the shares are trading at $213.

For sure the pandemic will have a negative effect on a great many businesses this year and this in turn will slow TTD’s progress. Still, I would hazard that TTD’s business in 2021 will be greater than 2020 was forecast to be when this year begun. Using this simple rule of thumb, I would expect TTD’s stock price to be make new highs in 2021. That should represent a gain for shareholders of nearly 50% from here.

Conclusion

Each of the four growth stocks mentioned here are not simply stocks that will do a quick valuation catch-up and then do little else. Quite the contrary. These four companies have outstanding business prospects and will grow and grow for multiple years. It is possible and perhaps probably that one or more of these stocks becomes one of those ever-elusive 10-baggers.

Regardless, being able to pick up these shares at a manageable price is a real opportunity and investors can expect years of strong price appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BYND, LVGO, SQ, TTD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.