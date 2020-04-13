2020 Will Be A Banner Year For The Packaged Food Sector

Unprecedented retail demand will more than offset food service declines, resulting in higher revenue guidance for the next few quarters. Profit margins should improve with volume leverage, limited commodity inflation.

Historically, packaged food companies experience highest sales growth during periods of lower consumer confidence and we expect the benefit from COVID-19 to exceed that of the last recession.

Large US food manufacturers are well positioned to benefit from COVID-19. Companies are tipped to over-delivering current analyst expectations and raising future guidance.

Big food has struggled in recent history to keep up with changing consumer preferences, but the overnight change in eating behavior due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) is one that food manufacturers are well-positioned to benefit from. The fallout from the virus represents significant upside for investors as the sector will see an unprecedented benefit to sales and earnings due to changing consumer trends. Despite the recent market rally, this upside is not being fully appreciated by the market since most food stocks still trade below pre-social distancing levels.

Recent performance of food stocks has lagged behind we have seen in other industries benefiting from a shift in consumer behavior due to the virus: remote working (ZM, WORK, UPWK, MSFT) or even essential brick & mortar retailers (COST, DG, KR, WMT).

Because groceries are the only category where consumers are spending more money on since the beginning of March, there is tremendous growth opportunity for key packaged food stocks.

This article will explain why the recent boost in packaged food sales is not fleeting and will translate into both revenue and profit growth beyond the current analyst and market expectations. We will also recommend long positions in Kellogg's (K), Mondelez International (MDLZ), J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) and General Mills (GIS) as the top picks in the space.

A Whole New World

Almost overnight, the entire short and medium term fortunes of an entire industry has changed due to the coronavirus. The business fundamentals have never been stronger for big food.

Over the past few years, big food has struggled to revitalize legacy brands in an environment hostile to their products: millennial consumers are less brand loyal compared to previous generations, people were seeking healthier less processed foods and retailers got better at producing high quality private label alternatives. It's no surprise that 90 of the top 100 brands in consumer packaged goods had lost market share based on a 2015 report from Catalina.

Due to the coronavirus, however, processed food is making a comeback and the pace of change has never been faster. Consumers now find themselves eating most meals at home and and they are going back to trusted brands and comfort foods. As a recent New York Times graphic demonstrates below, groceries are the lone spending category that has grown since the outbreak of the virus in the United States.

Credit Suisse projects that retail sales of packaged food companies will grow, on average, by as much as 15% to 30% during March through May. This consumption increase is driven by the obvious bump in "food-at-home" eating occasions as restaurants are limited to takeout/delivery and consumers.

The rising unemployment will also shift spending toward cheaper home cooked meals. Big food thrives in this type of unfortunate economic environment.

In past economic downturns, US consumer packaged goods companies have grown revenue in high single digits (%) and outperformed in total shareholder return relative to the S&P. The analysis below from McKinsey demonstrate this phenomenon: consumer goods sector growth is inversely correlated with consumer confidence.

Given the current high unemployment levels, continued social distancing practices and fears of getting sick from COVID-19, we expect the publicly traded companies to outperform even the growth levels that the industry saw in 2011 and from 2007-2009. And we expect this sudden increase in demand to sustain for at least for the rest of the year if not longer. Robert Moskow of Credit Suisse's Robert Moskow agrees, saying: "I would expect food-at-home consumption to increase, and not just for the next two months but for the next 12 months".

Certainly, 2020 will be a banner year for the packaged food industry. Consumption and new sales will continue grow at the highest levels in the past decade even after the first wave of the virus subsides.

Reasons to Believe Why 2020 Will Be A Record Year for Packaged Food

1) Meals eaten from home will exceed the heights from even the last recession due to social distancing practices keeping restaurant eating occasions lower compared to previous economic downturn.

2) Consumers will be less inclined to shop around for the best deals in order to get in and out of stores quickly and safely. They will also be more inclined to stock up on regular price product or pay for pickup/delivery services. Product availability, convenience and safety are emerging as the most important factors for shoppers since the COVID-19 breakout, outweighing low prices and good sales/discounts.

3) Manufacturers will be less reliant on promotional spending, resulting in a higher percentage of gross sales being converted to net sales. General Mills (GIS) reported their fiscal Q3 on March 18 and said that they have been communicating with retailers and "have pulled back merchandising in April jointly" with some major customers. Retailers themselves are also deciding to reduce or suspend their weekly circular ads. For example, Meijer announced they will temporarily suspend their weekly ad starting April 12.

4) Large food manufacturers have limited exposure to declining food service business streams that supply restaurants, hotels, etc. This business segment is a small minority of sales for most US based companies - besides Pepsico (PEP), which does not externally breakout food service sales. Food service revenues represented 16% of sales for Post Holdings (POST). Smuckers (SJM) gets 14% of their sales from their "International & Away from Home" segment while the "Convenience & Foodservice" segment represents just 11% of Net Sales for General Mills (GIS). Conagra Brands (CAG) said food service is about 10% of total company sales during their Q3 earnings call.

5) Retail customers will have to increase inventory on hand in order to maintain higher in-stock levels, reversing a decades long trend. Over the past decade, food retailers have been under pressure to improve working capital and operational efficiency, which has resulted in lower on hand inventory levels both at the store and warehouse level. As the Wall Street Journal explained last month, "Food sellers in the U.S. spent years making their supply chains efficient. Then a pandemic hit, and the strategy backfired".

6) Larger manufacturers have the supply chain resources, capacity scale to effectively deal with sustained increase in demand. They are better equipped to maintain high service levels compared to their smaller counterparts as well as store brands. Retail customers are also more likely to structure their supply chains to prioritize high volume items from the top food vendors.

Earnings Season Outlook

Looking ahead to earnings season, we believe that the companies reporting in late April are tipped toward over-delivering current analyst revenue expectations and likely to either re-affirm or increase guidance for the remainder of the year now that they have had a few weeks to understand the business impact from COVID-19 and prepare their supply chain organizations.

Conagra Brands (CAG) reported earlier in March and raised their guidance on both sales and profit. SA News called it a "rare instance of a retail sector company sticking with its original numbers through the pandemic", but we do not believe that CAG's news was an anomaly.

We expect a story similar to what CAG articulated for the rest of the industry: unprecedented retail demand will more than offset food service declines, resulting in higher revenue guidance for the next few quarters.

Indeed, the latest Nielsen measured retail sales figures in the United States for Jan-Mar (table below) far exceeded analysts' revenue estimates for a number of companies including Mondelez International (MDLZ), Pepsico (PEP), Kellogg's (K), Kraft Heinz (KHC) and Post Holdings (POST).

Excluding MDLZ, all of these companies all generate a majority of their sales from North America and all grew US retail sales double digits in in the past three months, but the consensus revenue expectations range from -6% to +3%.

Of course, US retail sales performance does not translate one for one to net sales growth, but the current gap between measured consumption results and revenue estimates probably has never been greater across the industry.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) experienced +11% retail sales growth in Q1 per Nielsen and on April 6, they updated their revenue outlook before earnings season. The company said that "growth has accelerated in the wake of very strong consumer demand for its products and trusted brands, despite significant declines in food service related sales around the world. Net sales are now expected to increase approximately 3 percent and Organic Net Sales are expected to increase approximately 6 percent". This was significantly above prior analyst expectations.

On the other hand, PEP grew Q1 retail sales +12%, K:+11% and POST:+11%. While those names have not updated guidance, based on what we saw with Kraft Heinz we would not be surprised with a large Q1 revenue beat for these companies.

Can the increase in sales translate to earnings growth? Absolutely yes.

Case in point: Conagra Brands (CAG) reported earlier in March and explained that they "expect an increase in gross margin year-on-year for the [next] quarter" due to better volume leverage offsetting increases in overtime, higher spot freight rates and other short term expense increases due to the recent sudden demand shock. Similarly, General Mills (GIS) increased their operating profit growth guidance from 4-6% to 6-8% for their last Q4 2020 fiscal period ending in May.

In addition, the sector will also benefit from limited commodity inflation expected for the remainder of 2020. Based on the Producer Price Index (PPI) forecasts, YTD cost changes and the 2020 full year inflation forecasts or most key commodity inputs are well below their 20-year historical averages.

Long Recommendations

Kellogg's (K) looks primed to over-deliver the current analyst expectations. Consensus revenue estimates are -6% vs PY, but US retail consumption was +11% for the quarter and over 60% of the company's sales are generated in North America.

EPS estimates are lower than what they were before COVID-19 hit the US as the consensus EPS going into the April 30 earnings release is $0.89 per share, down from $1.00 two months ago. Prior year EPS was $1.01 so the current estimate is -12% vs last year.

The stock is still trading at a discount to pre-coronavirus levels, despite the drastic improvement in core business fundamentals that we have discussed in this article.

For investors looking for a more global COVID-19 play, Mondelez International (MDLZ) is the right move. Current consensus revenue is expected to come in at $6.60B, slightly up from $6.55 prior year. This seems light given the company's snacking offerings are going to hit consumer's rising need for comfort during this uncertain time. On March 30, Stiefel upgraded MDLZ from Hold to Buy, citing "the strength of its categories which have accelerated in growth in recent quarters, its emerging market presence (38% of its sales), [and] the strength of its balance sheet".

J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) finds itself in a similar situation as Kellogg's, but does not report their next fiscal quarter's results (for the period Feb-Apr) until June and also offers exposure to the booming pet food market.

EPS estimates are currently $2.01 per share, down from $2.10 before COVID-19. Average revenue estimates are +2%, but Q1 retail sales in measured outlets was +15% (+50% in March), and that excludes the largest business segment, pet food, which comprises almost 40% of total sales. Pet food is just as hot as human food as pet owners are stocking up as well. Pet adoptions are also on the rise.

The last recommendation is General Mills (GIS). Last month, the company missed analysts' Q3 revenue expectations, but those results were pre-COVID. Despite the miss, revised its Q4 (ending this May) guidance to reflect higher EPS growth expectations due to stronger growth prospects for the North American retail business. During the last recession, the stock outperformed SPY by over 40% and that's not including dividends.

Conclusion

During this time of high unemployment, restaurant closures and limited travel outside the home, large packaged food companies will turn out to be winners. Every name covered in this article outperformed the S&P 500 from December 2007 through December 2009. We should expect the same time of performance in 2020, if not better.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in K, MDLZ, SJM, GIS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.