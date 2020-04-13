Kroger: Fair Value, Not In My Basket

I consider shares fairly valued despite a compelling earnings multiple, recognizing that this is a low margin business with quite some debt on its books as well.

The net impact of this all might be substantial but largely a one-time impact, as shares look reasonably priced.

This bump will likely provide some leverage on the bottom line, although the company will incur massive costs as well.

The sales numbers in March have been so strong that absence of any growth in the rest of the year, the company will beat its sales guidance.

Kroger (KR) is a name which has seen a decent recovery during 2019 on the back of a re-rating of its valuation following improved operating performance, the involvement of Warren Buffett as a shareholder, and of course, given the defensive qualities in this very uncertain environment.

Just like the stores, investors have been hoarding the shares as well, and while the company will see a one-time boost, I only consider shares fairly valued here. I don't see imminent appeal here, despite fairly low earnings multiples.

The Numbers

Kroger has reported resilient numbers for the final quarter and entire year of 2019, with identical sales up 2% for both time periods. Following years of dealmaking and organic growth, Kroger has become a giant with more than $122 billion in sales, yet it operates in a very low margin business. The company reported EBIT of $2.3 billion last year, for margins equal to 1.8% of sales.

On the bottom line, the company reported net earnings of $1.66 billion, or $2.05 per share given the diluted share count of 799 million shares. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.19 per share as reported GAAP earnings were boosted by gains on the stake in Ocado and related to the sale of Turkey Hill Dairy and the convenience store business. On the contrary, some costs are being ignored in the adjusted earnings metric, including pension plan liabilities, severance payments and the impact of some store closures.

I believe the adjusted earnings number gives a largely fair view, with earnings up eight cents compared to the year before. The company reported a net debt load of $13.9 billion by year-end, a more than one billion reduction compared to the year before. At the same time, adjusted EBITDA improved from about $5.3 billion to $5.6 billion, reducing leverage from 2.8 to 2.5 times.

Some Historical Perspective

In the decade following the year 2000, Kroger was a sleeping giant, at least in terms of its stock. Shares traded in a range between roughly $7 and $15 per share despite continued growth in sales and earnings, as valuation multiples had only come down over time. Following a period involving dealmaking and aggressive policies to boost shareholder value, shares had seen a re-rating and hit a high of $40 in 2015.

What followed is a period of stabilization and actually a bit of a retreat in the share price, with shares hitting a low of $20 late 2017 and last summer, as investors grew fearful about tough online competition. By now shares have rebounded to $31 as last year’s results were not as bad as feared, with shares trading at 15 times earnings amidst resilient identical sales growth. Comforting in this light is the outlook for 2020, with the company guiding for identical sales of at least 2.25%, and earnings per share to grow further towards $2.30-$2.40 per share, reducing the forward earnings multiple to about 13 times.

The other "benefit" or at least vote of confidence is the investment made by Warren Buffett, or his protegees, as it is hard to disentangle these days who is hitting the buy button at Berkshire. This is a nice to have, and in fact far from a guarantee that the stock will do well, as we have seen in a few cases quite recently.

Shares traded around $28 ahead of the full break out of the coronavirus, as shares have traded with some volatility in a $28-$34 range ever since. At this moment, shares trade at the middle of that range, with Kroger at least being a temporary beneficiary of current developments.

The company is at least a temporary beneficiary of the current pandemic, although it puts a strain and challenges on the business. But it also could have positive effects with more lasting consequences. To convince people to come to work, the company is handing out bonuses to employees and taking other measures to both protect employees and clients, including the limitation of traffic in the stores. The skills gained following the partnership with Ocado have been applauded by myself last summer, and certainly helped the business in this environment.

The most noteworthy item regarding the current crisis might have been the update relating to the sales momentum witnessed in March. On the first day of April, the company reported tremendous sales numbers for March. Identical sales (without fuel) rose by 30% for the month with stockpiling fueling momentum in the middle of the month, which flattened out towards the end of the month. Nonetheless, sales came in higher year-over-year as consumers no longer eat as much at work, let alone restaurants or other outlets.

The company furthermore outlined that it is maintaining the guidance which seems like an easy thing to say given the boom times in March. On the other hand, measures taken such as paying out bonuses, limiting traffic and additional cleaning cost a lot of money as well, as higher sales do not necessarily result in a huge boom on the bottom line, although the net effect is likely positive. Given the inherent uncertainty which the entire world faces, the company is suspending its share repurchase program at the moment.

That is probably a safe and prudent move given the bonuses paid out and the friction costs incurred to meet the heightened demand, as Kroger has hired more than 30,000 workers in the last two weeks alone, with rapid and uncontrolled hiring probably not being great for productivity levels.

What Now?

Trading at $31 currently, the net impact of all this might be positive for Kroger. In a recession, people tend to eat more from their homes, and in fact might be forced to do so for a while. Hence, the earnings guidance for 2020 is likely very much attainable, as a 13-14 times earnings multiple looks reasonable, with Kroger having some inherent strength. It is not just the fact that current operating conditions favor the business, Kroger has made some good investments into e-commerce as well.

The other real positive might be structurally higher demand which, combined with added labor pool, might give the company more bargaining power vs. employees, despite the bonuses being handed out to workers at the moment.

So while a 13-14 times earnings multiple for a business with likely growing earnings this year and perhaps reasonable long-term outlook looks appealing, I am somewhat concerned about debt. While a leverage ratio of 2.5 times EBITDA looks reasonable, the EBITDA metric is flawed as the D&A part of this definition is on the high side compared to the EBIT part of the EBITDA metric.

Currently, I consider shares about fair value despite the fairly compressed earnings multiple, recognizing that the market has of course taken a massive move lower as well, making higher-margin quality names more attractive in many instances. For now, I look forward to seeing development and might take advantage of some great volatility to initiate a position, yet at $31 I am sitting on the sidelines.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.