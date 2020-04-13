A Low Risk, Low Correlation Rebound Play In This Volatile Market: Axis Capital

We dive into why Axis makes the best bet for a rebound, whether or not the optimists are correct about the V-shaped recovery.

While forward estimates are in a flux for almost all of the industry groups outside of staples, reinsurance plays have the next best visibility.

When talking about the markets, we have to talk in terms of probabilities. We cannot talk in terms of certainties. Based on the information we have to date, we can make the case that the pandemic will likely run its course soon and the monetary and fiscal stimulus will create a sustainable bottom followed by higher prices. But what if we are wrong? What if the V-shaped recovery turns into an "L" or a "U" or some other alphabet we have not thought off? All such things are possible (if not probable).

So investors are certainly feeling queasy at the thought of buying investments, which may or may not work out. Today we look at one investment that we believe should do ok regardless of what happens. Now this is different than some other calls we have made which are based on armageddon being priced in. Essentially we are recommending those because we believe the worst case is priced in. On the other hand, the one we touch upon today, we are doing so as we believe there will be minimal impact for the pandemic.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)-The Business

Axis is a leading global speciality insurer and reinsurance provider that has been delivering steady results for more than 17 years. Axis has taken an increasing focus on reinsurance, a sector that has its own cycle.

Source: AXS Presentation

At the beginning of 2020 Axis was firing on all cylinders and was almost done with integration of its Novae acquisition in 2017.

Source: AXS Presentation

The insurance base business has been consistently profitable for AXS.

Source: AXS Presentation

Axis did have a torrid time with its reinsurance business in 2018 as catastrophe losses hit multi decade highs. California wildfires and hurricanes hit Axis bottom line hard and it reported a rare loss making year. 2019 was substantially better and Axis reported profits of $3.34 a year. While a better year compared to 2018, Axis still had a rough back half with catastrophe reinsurance segment going negative.

AXS today announced a preliminary pre-tax loss estimate for Hurricane Dorian, Japanese typhoons and other weather-related events in the range of $150 million to $175 million, net of estimated recoveries from reinsurance and retrocessional covers, and including the impact of estimated reinstatement premiums. The estimate includes full limit losses from aggregate excess of loss reinsurance treaties that were also impacted by other 2019 catastrophe and weather-related events. The Company's loss estimate is consistent with industry insured losses of approximately $6 billion for Hurricane Dorian and $8 billion for third quarter Japanese typhoons.

Source: AXS Press release

What Axis has going for it

Two back to back years of tough times for reinsurance have created a very strong premium cycle. We bring you a quick snapshot of some comments from the Q4-2019 conference call.

Let's do a quick overview of market conditions and we'll then open the call for questions. In short, we're seeing pricing momentum accelerates across substantially all of our markets. Let's begin with insurance. The average rate increase on renewed business across our insurance portfolio was 11% in the fourth quarter. This compares to 8% in the third, 7% in the second, and 5% in the first quarter. For the full year, our consolidated insurance business averaged rate increases of more than 7% on a gross basis. In the quarter, our U.S. division was our strongest market with average rate increases of 14%. Excess casualty achieved a 24% increase and primary casualty was up 11%. In both lines we had strong premium growth on a gross basis, but cautiously maintained our high quota share sessions in the year. E&S property rates were up 16%. Rates were strongest in our commercial management solutions unit with average increases of 17%. In addition, our Bermuda AXIS and the Canadian specialty insurance businesses both achieved double-digit rate increases.

Source: AXS Q4-2019 transcript

These are very big increases but Axis continued to show its standard discipline by refusing to pursue growth where pricing was inadequate.

We were able to replace most of the premium volume lost in canceled or exited business with growth in lines with pricing that met or exceeded our target requirements. However, even with the strong rate increases observed this year, many lines still are not priced at adequate levels and we prefer to wait for sufficient pricing before pursuing growth in those markets.

Source: AXS Q4-2019 transcript

So we went into 2020 with a strong momentum but the markets sold off Axis anyway. While there may be some volatility with the insurance segment, this is a very strong recession-proof area. In case you have any doubt, do examine Axis earnings from 2008-2009 where it laughed in the face of the global financial crisis.

Source: AXS Q4-2009 Supplemental

Axis is also a steady dividend payer and has increased its dividend for 15 straight years including during 2008-2009.

Data by YCharts

The current yield of almost 4% is one of the highest we have got on a high quality stock like Axis.

Data by YCharts

Getting a forward run-rate and fair value

With a company like Axis, earnings will always be at the mercy of weather and catastrophe's on a shorter run basis. So if you use trailing 12 month earnings, you will likely value it with the finesse of a bouncer. Instead, a good way to value it is to estimate the long run earnings potential. One method we like is to use the return on equity estimates.

Axis has a bouncy return on equity as weather related events create losses and good years bump up this number.

Data by YCharts

But the seven-year median ROE of close to 10% is a good benchmark. We believe this will likely understate the potential as we are in an upcycle for premiums, but conservative investors can use the 10% number.

With a $56 equity book value, investors can expect longer run $5.60 of earnings. At 10X-12X that multiple, we would put fair value of Axis at between $56.00-$67.00. That creates a legitimate upside situation with low correlation to pandemic related madness.

Another way to buy reinsurance related stocks is to pick them up when they trade at over 20% discount to tangible book and sell them when they hit a 20% premium to tangible book. This method would have picked some low risk entry points for Axis.

Data by YCharts

It is important to note that over time tangible book value moves up as Axis retains a bulk of its earnings so buying it 0.8X tangible book and selling at 1.2X produces far more returns than those two numbers suggest. So buying it in 2010 at 0.8X and selling it in March 2017 at 1.2X would have produced a total return comfortably outpacing the S&P 500 (SPY).

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

At 0.8X tangible book, with the insurance rates on an upswing, Axis offers a compelling opportunity to pick a non-correlated investment. The bulk of Axis' investments are in safe bonds and similar investments with minimal equity exposure.

Source: AXS Q4-2019 supplemental

These investments are held in a non-levered manner and not subject to any margin calls that we have seen hitting different sectors. We expect some volatility in book value over the shorter time frames, but overall risk of loss is close to zero. Insiders too feel the company is undervalued and have started buying this dip.

Source: Market Beat

Axis is a prime pick designed to offer a much better return than Treasury bonds with little correlation to current turbulence.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AXS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.