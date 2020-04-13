MiX Telematics: My Favorite Small Cap After Market Drop

Business Overview

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE: MIXT) provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model worldwide. Its solutions rely on its proprietary technology platform, which allows the company to collect, analyze, and deliver data from its customers' vehicle.

MiX Telematics’ products address efficiency with helping on fuel savings, customer service, equipment utilization, and improving operating costs. Their products enhance safety by giving real time driver feedback leading to fewer accidents and lower insurance for companies. Logging hours is mandatory in many of the 120 countries MiX operates in thus easily maintaining compliance by tracking hours of service automatically. Security is improved through vehicle tracking, crash notifications, theft recovery, and access tools which are critical components in higher risk areas MiX operates in such as the Middle East and Africa.

Diversified and Growing Revenues

MiX has a customer base that now totals over 800,000 subscribers from all over the world. The ability to service extremely large corporations in addition to end consumers proves a strong testament to MiX's flexible and holistic line of offerings as well as gives credibility to their products. MIXT’s strong market positioning has enabled 10.7% subscription CAGR over the last 5 years. The telematics market is still largely underpenetrated with only 19% of commercial vehicles using telematics. Management estimates the total addressable market to be $87 billion and growing giving MiX a long runway for potential growth. 72% of revenues comes from fleet customers and 66% comes from customers with over 500 vehicles. The focus on larger enterprise level customers should help insulate MiX from major drop in subscription revenue as larger players will in general will be better capitalized and more access to capital.

*MiX Telematics Investor presentation*

MiX offers solutions to a myriad of industries, which enables further diversification in their revenues, as their products are not tied to a single industry so any weakness within one industry can be balanced by growth in another. MiX's products service oil & gas companies, governments & municipalities, rents & leasing, and transportation & logistics among many others.

*MiX Telematics Investor presentation*

MiX has offices and partners across the world that enable their vast reach to service customers virtually anywhere. The strategic growth into the United States and South America pose tremendous opportunities to pick up new customers and better serve their existing customers. Strong geographic diversification and reliance on no single customer for a large portion of sales reduces risk for major reduction in sales with COVID 19.

*MiX Telematics Investor presentation*

Catalysts

MiX has shifted very successfully from a hardware to a SaaS based offering. MiX now has 85.7% of their revenue come from a subscription basis with the goal of moving their entire revenue base to SaaS model. The shift to a SaaS model has rapidly increased EBITDA margins from about 17% in 2015 to 27%. Management is guiding for 30% Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 (before COVID 19) and has a long-term goal of north of 35% EBITDA. Continued margin expansion would lead to increase profitability especially when compounded with over 10% subscription growth previous to COVID 19.

MiX has north of 90% retention rates yet still is not included in discussion with the other typical SaaS players such as Paycom (PAYC), Alteryx (AYX), Appian (APPN), AppFolio (APPF), and Paylocity (PCTY). The recognition of MiX as a true SaaS player with over 10% subscription growth, strong and growing margins, 90+% retention rates, and over 85% subscription based revenue would drastically increase the valuation and bridge the valuation gap between MiX and the other SaaS players. MiX currently trades at 5.84x 2019 EBITDA where other SaaS players often trade 50+x and many don’t even earn a positive EBITDA.

Many of these companies are in 20-30% revenue growth with Alteryx growing significantly faster than MiX so it is not a 1:1 comparison, but I believe continued execution towards 100% subscription revenue based model will help to bridge gap between MIXT and the other SaaS plays. Current valuation for MIXT gives a strong margin of safety for creating an initial position especially considering a very strong balance sheet with 21.1M in cash and 0 debt.

Market Cap 2019 EBITDA EBITDA multiple EBITDA growth 2018- 2019 Paycom 12,800M 249.4M 51.32x 30.6% Appian 2,490M (45.7M) N/A (2.2%) Alteryx 7,100M 46.4M 153.01x 33.3% MiX Telematics 211M 36.1M 5.84x 14.2% Paylocity 5,420M 73.9M 73.34x 130.93% Appfolio 3,370M 15.1M 223.17x (38.6%)

*Seeking Alpha data used as of 4/11*

Risks

MiX has a fairly large exposure to oil and gas companies. Very low oil prices could persist further thus leading to hardship and decreasing usage for MiX’s telematics products. Depressed oil prices can lead to lower utilization of vehicles as it dips below break-even point for gas and exploration companies and could lead to bankruptcies causing permanent decline in subscriptions. MiX’s large oil and gas clients are with major players such as Schlumberger, Shell, Baker Hughes etc. thus reducing bankruptcy as these are large and relatively well financed customers relative to small fracking or high cost oil sands clients.

MiX services a lot of public transportation clients who have either closed operations or have significantly reduced utilization given COVID 19 concerns. Public transportation is an essential feature to cities and thus the long term effect should be minimal. The SaaS model leads to revenue being much stickier and more predictable given the contractual nature of the business thus helping to offset some of the customer industry headwinds.

Conclusion

MiX has a large margin of safety given strong balance sheet, diversity of consumer base, and focus on larger better capitalized enterprises. Continued subscription growth couples with expanding EBITDA margins will help to bolster strong cash flow and further improve the balance sheet. MiX has some short term headwinds given COVID 19 concerns, but I believe the current share prices more than prices in risks. MIXT will eventually be given credit for its strong SaaS model and thus help to bridge the gap between their much more richly priced cohorts. I believe MIXT offers a strong asymmetric risk reward profile and can deliver alpha on the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAYC, MIXT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.