One Caution On Dogs Of The Dow Stocks

Having touted the merits of the "dogs of the Dow" strategy, we put forth one major cautionary. It can be misapplied, especially in parlous times like these.

The COVID-19 virus has no real precedent, but the temporally closest approximation to "parlous times like these," that it makes sense to go back to, is the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009. That was a time when stocks exited the "dogs of the Dow" or even the Dow itself the wrong way, via dividend cuts, and in one case, bankruptcy. And a cut, or worse, suspended dividend, basically undercuts the main rationale for buying a "dogs" stock. Fortunately, such events are few and far between for Dow 30 stocks--in times other than those comparable to the present.

So why would companies cut their dividends, and how can one identify when this is likely to happen? There are two basic problems that potentially impact dividend safety. The first is when an economic downturn causes earnings to collapse to the point where they do not "cover" (that is, are not larger than) the dividend. Ultimately, dividends can only be paid out of earnings, although in a bad period, a company may sell assets, or draw on its cash reserves or borrowing capacity to fund the dividend for a year or two thereby keeping faith with shareholders. Such measures will likely be taken during a time of a crisis like the current one. If, as we believe, the COVID-19 pandemic is a severe, but temporary (e.g. two quarter) threat to the global economy, this might be the outcome.

A second, longer term issue, is a high level of debt. It could be that the company is paying a "fair weather" dividend that can supported only when times are good, because the payment of the dividend means that the company cannot sufficiently reduce its debt. And if earnings come under pressure to the point of failing to cover the dividend for more than a quarter or two, a company with high debt levels cannot (or at least should not) borrow money to make up the difference. That's even while a company with a low debt level might be able to do so. When push comes to shove, the debt holders come first, and the dividend has to go before the company defaults on its interest and principal payments.

Going into 2008, the "dogs of the Dow" and their yields were, Citigroup (C) (7.34), Pfizer (PFE) (5.63%), General Motors (GM) (4.02%), Altria (MO) (3.97%), Verizon (VZ) (3.84%), A T& T (T) (3.85%), Dupont (DD) (3.72%), JP Morgan Chase (JPM) (3.51%), General Electric (GE) (3.35%), and Home Depot (HD) (3.34%). That year, Citigroup and General Motors eliminated their dividends, and were huge drags on the index. Not surprisingly, the "dogs" underperformed the index as a whole, -41.6% versus -33.8%. (Unless otherwise noted, all figures are sourced from the "Dogs of the Dow" website.)

Eliminating the year-end non-yielders from the list of ten leaves eight. So we could "reconstruct" the "dogs" group by adding the original eleventh and twelfth highest yielders of the 30, Merck (MRK), and McDonald's (MCD). Both of these were out performers. Substituting these "next in line" names for the two dividend cutters gave a reconstructed "dogs" performance of -29.2%, which beat the index. Note that the last two names offered investors the best of both worlds, they had important defensive qualities to go with relatively high yields.

Going into 2009, the "dogs of the Dow" and their yields were Bank of America (BAC) (9.09%), (an unfortunate substitution for a General Motors that was headed toward bankruptcy), General Electric (NYSE:GE) (7.65%), Pfizer (PFE) (7.23%), Dupont (DD) (6.48%), Alcoa (AA) (6.04%), A T& T (T) (5.75%), Verizon (VZ) (5.43%), Merck (MRK) (5.00%), JP Morgan Chase (JPM) (4.82%), and Kraft (KFT) (4.32%). The last was one of the pieces that were spun off by Altria (MO). That year, Bank of America, Pfizer, General Electric, Alcoa, and JP Morgan Chase cut, but did not eliminate, their dividends. Again, the "dogs" underperformed the index as a whole, 12.9% versus 18.8%.

Eliminating the year's dividend cutters from the list of ten left five. So reconstruction of the "dogs" group was achieved by adding the original eleventh to fifteenth highest yielders of the 30, Boeing (BA), Home Depot (HD), American Express (NYSE:AXP), Intel (INTC), and Caterpillar (CAT). All of these were out performers in 2009. Substituting these names for the five dividend cutters gave a reconstructed "dogs" performance of 28.8%, which beat the index.

So why were these companies particularly vulnerable to dividend cuts? Citigroup and Bank of America were institutions with an inordinately large number of bad loans (although most financial institutions were placed at risk by the financial crisis of 2008), with JP Morgan Chase only slightly better off. A lawyer friend of mine working in the same office complex as me asked why I was upset to read that these banks had resorted to the Fed discount window. My response was, "imagine how you might feel if you just saw the wealthiest people you know return from the pawn shop." General Motors and General Electric, with their large "captive" (and highly strategic) consumer finance operations, were in much the same boat. In 2020, the "discount window" is less in evidence because the American government has taken other measures to inject liquidity into the system.

The other group of vulnerable stocks were cyclicals, such as Alcoa, and DuPont, although the latter somehow managed to keep its dividend intact. Pfizer was kind of an exception to this rule, a company in the normally safe health sector, that took on too much debt in the cash-and-stock acquisition of Wyeth (formerly American Home Products).

All right, one can say that the above Dow reconstructions were with the benefit of hindsight. If one knew that X of the top ten stocks would cut/ eliminate their dividends, one could avoid them and replace them with the next X stocks. But how would one go about knowing which ones beforehand? That is the role of the dividend coverage analysis discussed above. And in a previous article we did hint at our doubts of three of the 2020 dogs of the Dow (based on their prices as of December 31, 2019) when we applied a "pessimistic but rigorous stress test" of assuming that these three "dogs" would cut their dividends in half.

Going into 2020, the dogs of the Dow were Dow (DOW), (5.12%); Exxon Mobil (XOM), (4.99%); IBM (IBM), (4.83%); Verizon (VZ), (4.01%); Chevron (CVX), (3.95%); Pfizer (PFE), (3.88%); 3M (MMM), (3.26%); Walgreens (WBA), (3.10%); Cisco Systems (CSCO), (2.94%); and Coca-Cola (KO) (2.89%).

Some of these stocks are going to be more severely impacted than others by the COVID-19 virus. The most obvious ones are producers of oil and chemicals. "Social distancing" mandates have greatly dampened the demand for gasoline and chemicals, just at a time when Russia and Saudi Arabia threaten a price war for oil, which represent a second threat to the global economy.

On the other hand, the stocks of drugs, drugstores, and other providers or distributors of health care may be helped by COVID-19 fears. (This includes e.g. 3M, a maker of gauze.) So, too, might technology companies and stocks, because of less work being done in "offices" and more being done remotely from home. Finally, food, beverage, and possibly tobacco stocks, as well as utilities, will likely enjoy steady demand (people need to eat, drink, and turn on the heat and light).

But a safer, reconstructed, version of the dogs of the Dow would eliminate Dow (Inc.), ExxonMobil, and Chevron, and replace them with Caterpillar (CAT), Merck (MRK), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Like Cisco and Coke, the last two names are not only high-yielding but defensive in nature. So the appropriate strategy for a year like this might be to buy the ten highest-yielding reasonably defensive stocks, bypassing those issues that are candidates for dividend cuts.

Having said all this, there is a warning about our warning. It's not always right to avoid a Dow stock just because it offers an inordinately high yield. Sometimes this IS the key to outperformance by the dogs of the Dow. For instance, in 2000, the former Philip Morris entered the year with an 8.35% yield. It rose 91.3% during the course of the year, providing essentially all of the margin of victory for the "dogs" stocks. In 2006, GM played a similar role by entering the year with a 10.3% yield. Its 58.2% gain provided most, but not "essentially all" of the outperformance of the "dogs" that year. Despite this appreciation and the fact that the dividend was cut in half, the stock even made the "dogs" list for 2007. (Total elimination of the dividend was two years away.) Basically, the best (rebound) performance comes from a stock that "goes to the edge of a cliff" without actually going over.

That's why we stand by Chevron, ExxonMobil, and to a lesser extent, Dow Chemical (the stock for which we have the greatest concerns of a dividend cut). As a group, these three will almost certainly outperform if they manage to maintain their dividends through the current crisis, and they may enable the "dogs" to beat the Dow if they cut their dividends in half, in what we believe to be a worst-case scenario.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, PFE, T, WBA, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may reestablish positions in CVX, DOW, and MMM at any time.