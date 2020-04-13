Coles: Prepares For Growth Despite Economic Headwinds

Business Overview:

Coles Group Limited (OTC:CLEGY) is one of Australia's largest retailers, operating both the second-largest supermarket and liquor retailing chains behind the market leader Woolworths, and the third-largest network of petrol stations. The group has an extensive store network of about 2,500 store outlets and roughly 80% of Australian live within a 10-minute drive from their nearest Coles store. The retailer employs some 110,000 people, who process over 20 million individual customer transactions a week. This compares with Woolworths processing almost 30 million customer transactions per week from Australia's population of 25 million.

Competitive Advantages:

Coles businesses are defensive in nature, with its cash flow largely from consumer staples which are relatively stable across the economic cycle. Coles also profits from negative working capital, allowing it to release capital as the business scales. The quality of these cash flows is high and with cash generation averaging over 100% in the four years to June 2019, I expect the dividend payout ratio to average 85%. Coles' investment appeal as a defensive income stock is further underpinned by its strong balance sheet, manifested in investment-grade credit ratings from both Standard &Poor's and Moody's. Operating leases have an average lease expiry of around six years, providing the group with the flexibility to optimize its store network.

Coles has been optimizing its store locations over decades, with about 80% of the Australian population less than a 10-minute drive away from the nearest Coles store. This is an important feature in densely populated Australia, where convenient store locations with high traffic are difficult to procure. The urban population is nearly 90% in Australia, ahead of the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. at 82%, 82% and 83%, respectively. Coles' store leases and the attached extension options provide barriers to entry, which are difficult for competitors to overcome in the medium term. Aldi took 15 years to build its store network to about half the size of Woolworths stores and two thirds of Coles' network, despite being generally much smaller, that is, less than half the space of an average Coles or Woolworths.

In Australia, consumers still buy virtually all their groceries in-store and I expect Australian online grocery sales to remain in the low-single digits in the midterm, despite strong online sales growth rates. Coles leverages its store network as pick-up stations and distribution centers to fulfil online orders. Currently, one fourth of orders on Coles' website are click-and-collect, with higher cost delivery orders accounting for the remaining three fourths of online sales.

Favorable industry structure with rational competition:

Coles' scale as the second-largest supermarket group in Australia provides the company with a buying advantage over competitors, presenting a barrier which is difficult to overcome without large regional store networks and mature relationships with suppliers.

Source: Company reports, Neilson Homescan

In January 2020 Kaufland announced its intention to exit from Australia, with a focus on its European core markets. The Kaufland exit was a surprise given the size of its investment. Kaufland invested heavily in real estate (A$300m investment with ~A$523min paid up capital as per the AFR), supply chain and staff (200 already) making the announced exit a surprise. The Kaufland exit was a significant positive for the industry as barriers to entry increased and food inflation is now more likely to persist.

The entry and subsequent exit, before a store started trading, provides a timely reminder to international entrants that there are challenges to entering the Australia food market, despite the high EBIT margins. Key barriers to entry include existing industry concentration (69% market share held by Woolworths and Coles); retail property zoning (especially food) which makes store expansion slow; a small market with modest growth which moderates the sales potential and makes some niche offerings less viable.

The rational competitive environment is how dry grocery COGS increases from suppliers are being converted into food inflation. There is an increasing focus on profitability for all players, including the more recent aggressors Woolworths and Aldi, which is seeing the rising CODB (especially labor) and COGS (in private label) pressure for all players lessening the sustainability of persistent price reductions, rather requiring food inflation. I am confident that the rational competitive environment evident in 2019 is likely to continue.

Food inflation for Coles and Woolworths (Excluding Tobacco & Fresh)

Source: Companies filings

The entry of Kaufland could have seen a return to dry grocery deflation with price expected to have been a key feature of its offer. This is no longer the case and hence an impediment to dry grocery deflation ending has been removed.

1H20 Like for Like sales update & Q3 & 4Q forecast:

Management indicated that the early part of 3Q20 Food like for like sales have remained broadly consistent with 2Q20 (3.6%), which suggests strong momentum in like for like (LFL) sales growth in Q320. I expect 4Q20 to enjoy similar rates of LFL sales growth due to the strength of the overall category due to panic buying & pantry stocking.

Balance Sheet:

As of June 2019, net debt was AUD 0.5 billion and leverage ratio was 0.5x. I expect Coles to maintain investment-grade credit ratings from both Standard & Poor's and Moody's with no liquidity risks. Interest coverage was 47x in FY19.

Valuation:

Source: Bloomberg

I believe Coles has potential to narrow the gap between its valuation versus Woolworths given Coles' strong ROE and dividend yield for the next 12 months.

Australian supermarket operators, in general, have higher valuation multiple than global peers. I believe that is due to the desire for stable cash flow companies in sound industry structures during the challenges that have befallen the financial sector. Hence there has been greater demand for consumer staples companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.