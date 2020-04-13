GEO Group: 3 Large Risks From Coronavirus

This article covers three risks brought about by the coronavirus epidemic, which can collide with that structural flaw in their business.

Private prison operators, like The GEO Group (GEO), are often seen as "quasi utilities". Prisoner populations tend to be relatively stable and not really seasonal, so these could be seen like somewhat more stable "hotel chains" with less competition to boot.

However, there's an underlying problem which is always present. Typically, private prisons are what's called "marginal capacity". Their capacity is used when someone else's (in this case, states'/countries') prison capacity is exhausted.

You can think of private prisons like paper pulp makers in the context of a market dominated by integrated paper companies. Or in terms of them selling peaker capacity into an electricity market. Or even of them as high-cost commodity producers, whose capacity tends to only fill up when everybody else is already producing. None of these are perfect comparisons, but they all illustrate the problem: if less industry-wide capacity is needed, then private prisons will likely be the first to suffer.

In the past, I argued that the legalization of marijuana posed one such problem. The war on drugs was a big contributor to much higher rates of incarceration. If you stopped fighting this war against a large slice of the drug market, then you could get lower incarceration rates. That could be a big problem for private prisons.

Today, private prisons are facing yet another problem: The global coronavirus pandemic. This event can also generate substantial risk for private prisons. This article will explain why.

Risk 1 - Direct Loss Of Prisoners

The first risk for GEO is that the current epidemic can lead to a direct loss of prisoners. Why? For at least two reasons:

If a GEO prison turns into a coronavirus hotspot, part of its prison population will likely have to be transferred elsewhere (at least many prisoners belonging to high risk groups). This would also constitute terrible newsflow.

Also, there is a trend towards freeing low-risk prisoners (low risk of violence, not low risk in the case of getting infected). This trend exists because it's very hard to keep coronavirus from spreading in a closed environment. It can happen that it might be demanded of GEO to free some such prisoners.

Risk 2 - Indirect Loss Of Prisoners

The second risk is that the release of low-risk prisoners (low risk of violence, short-term prison terms) might happen at the State (states within the US, countries elsewhere)/Federal prison level. Were this to happen, and then state prisons would again have free capacity to take in more prisoners, thus removing the need to resort to private prisons.

Remember, private prisons are the provider of marginal capacity. If capacity is freed up at the state level, at some point that will mean the loss of prisoners for those private prisons serving the same states. Thus, the release of prisoners on prisons which are not controlled by private prison companies is still a risk for private prison companies.

Risk 3 - Decrease In Crime

Finally, there's a third risk. Crime is the source of prisoners. Time is an outlet (as time goes by prisoners serve their sentences and are freed). Thus, the movement in net prisoners flowing into/out of the system will depend on crime (and the whole police and justice system processing it) and the passage of time. Time, of course, passes relentlessly.

But what's happening with crime during the coronavirus epidemic and the isolation measures taken to contain coronavirus? Well, crime is down very substantially in most places. Extreme drops in a short time.

Hence, this is a big risk for private prisons, both directly and indirectly. Fewer "customers" are coming into the pipeline through their criminal activities, while the current population is seeing their sentences running smoothly and being freed.

Over time this will lead to a decrease in the entire prison population pool. Private prisons, being the provider or marginal activity, can get hit by this effect as well.

Conclusion

It's clear that the coronavirus epidemic is leading to the early release of prisoners and a reduction in crime. It's also clear that private prisons are providers of marginal capacity to prison systems.

Thus, the current epidemic provides a large risk to private prisons, because their direct prisoner population might decline. Because the whole system might require less capacity. And because there will be fewer customers coming into the prison system (due to lower crime).

On top of this, of course, GEO and other private prison companies are levered (carry significant debt). This can amplify outcomes, with the outcome in this case being potentially negative.

It's possible that these risks, brought about by the coronavirus epidemic, are being underappreciated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.