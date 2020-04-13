Black Gold Looks Tarnished But Will Still Shine

The near-term outlook is clearly tarnished, but the question is if "black gold" can still shine.

Crude oil prices have suffered their worst losses since the Gulf War of the 1990s. Right now the near-term outlook for crude oil is tarnished, but longer-term crude has not lost its sheen.

What's up and down with oil

As recently as 2014, some believed $100+ per barrel of crude oil was a permanent condition. Here we are in 2020 with a $20 handle. This price action may seem more appropriate for "digital gold" rather than something as tangible and essential as oil, but the reality is crude prices are very volatile. We saw a $20 handle as recently as 2016, and let's not forget $10 in the 1980s and 1990s (albeit not inflation-adjusted).

WTI Price

While prices are bouncing off a March low, many think we'll see new lows ahead due to a potent cocktail of oversupply and under-demand that has been brewing since long before COVID-19 was added to the mix.

US energy production has been climbing since 2009. That trajectory gained momentum in 2017 from a domestic energy-friendly Trump administration. And according to the US Energy Information Administration, the US surpassed Russia and Saudi Arabia in 2018 to become the largest crude oil producer in the world.

Despite some dips, crude prices held up relatively well because of support from a global economic expansion and supply management by OPEC+. Then we caught COVID-19, lockdowns evaporated global demand, and the world was left awash in supply.

Adding insult to injury, Saudi Arabia and Russia decided it was a good time to start a price war by increasing production and adding to the global glut of cheap oil. Both the Saudis and the Russians decided to lean on their lower costs of production to bleed out the competition (read the US) and gain market share.

Oil and reality in perspective

The outlook has gotten so bad that some people expect crude prices to fall below zero and go negative as the world runs out of storage and producers need to pay-up to get rid of their excess. In the near-term, anything is possible. However, in the midst of extreme day-to-day volatility, it's useful to take a step back and to see things from a bigger picture perspective.

First, we call it "black gold" because oil is a universally finite and valuable natural resource. And unlike yellow gold (or digital for that matter), oil is found in thousands of essential products we use every day. According to the US Department of Energy, that includes roads and tires, mobile phones and computer monitors, contact lenses and eyeglasses, detergent and antiseptics, and yes, ironically even the electricity we use to charge our "clean energy" cars. This is a long-term reality that will not change despite what happens in the next few months. Even clean energy advocates recognize the transition away from fossil fuels will take decades.

And second, it's wishful thinking (if not naive) to believe oil prices are determined in a "free market" system. Yes, long-term prices are ultimately driven by supply and demand and short-term price moves can be driven by speculation. But it's not a free market because OPEC is effectively an international cartel that colludes to manage global oil supply and price for the benefit of its members.

Regardless of our opinions on OPEC, it's clear lower crude prices are bad for all net-sellers of oil, be they Saudi, Russian, or American. Like it or not, the most logical and likely path is for the US to unofficially join the collusion (call it OPEC++). This is not about ethics, morals, or values, this is about the real-world path of least pain and resistance for all parties involved. I expect, whether officially or not, the powers that be will work to manage supply and support price in the coming months.

Catching a falling oil drum

This is all straightforward common sense thinking. Some will say it's too simple and obvious to be right. I'd point out the consensus, as reflected by market price, also made that same decision.

The problem is, even if it's obvious oil prices will rebound, nobody wants to try and catch a falling knife (or 55-gallon oil drum for that matter). Trying to time a bottom is hard and being late to a rally is easier to swallow than being early to a sell-off.

To be clear, I have no idea if oil prices have bottomed and I'm certainly not trying to call one. There are still many risks ahead that could hurt oil prices - global demand may not rebound, the oil price war could escalate, and military conflict could flare-up in the Middle East, just to name a few.

Meanwhile, trying to gauge the upside is as hard as trying to time the bottom. Forced to guess, I think it's reasonable crude will recover to $40 to $50 a barrel (and eventually overshoot that level) when we're back on the path of normalcy (I'm thinking in months and years).

That expectation is based simply on A) the global average break-even price for oil production (based on Brent) and B) the assumption that global oil producers will inevitably collude for profit.

Brent Breakeven

Brent vs. WTI Prices

Meanwhile, there is the inconvenient fact that an investment in spot crude oil is wholly impractical (unless you're ready to take delivery of those 55-gallon drums). The best we can do is find proxies be they oil stocks or futures contracts, each having their idiosyncratic issues and shortcomings.

Personally, I'm not stock-picker and I also don't like the additional operational challenges energy companies will be facing. It's simpler, I think, to play the underlying commodity. I'm also not a futures trader so I'm using exchange-traded products like the US Oil Fund (USO) and the IPath S&P GSCI Crude OIL ETN (OIL) for exposure. As of 4/9/2020, USO and OIL closed at $4.98 and $4.88, respectively.

These ETPs basically buy, hold, and roll short-term WTI crude oil futures contracts. One problem with the ETPs is that they incur costs when rolling out of expiring contracts and into new front-month positions. The issue is exacerbated during periods of contango (like now, when future prices are higher than spot) and by traders frontrunning the predictable rolls.

The point is ETPs are imperfect proxies and have embedded costs. Those costs can result in significant underperformance versus spot prices over time. However, ETPs can be simple and effective vehicles for capturing shorter-term price movements. So I'm using them for position trades on crude, not buying and holding them forever.

The slippery bottom line

I don't know what happens next for crude oil near-term. There's likely more downside in the short-run given an unfolding global recession and an increasing supply glut. We probably won't see a durable reversal until we get meaningful cuts in supply followed by a rebound in global demand.

Day traders may see opportunities to short their way towards an ultimate bottom. But longer-term investors will be better served focusing on the big picture. WTI crude is down over -62% year to date and down over -80% from its all-time highs. Investors are in consensus, pessimism is widespread, and the market is acting like "black gold" is permanently tarnished.

Meanwhile, I think WTI breaching $20 a barrel in March marked a long-term opportunity for crude to shine. Again, we could go lower, but I think a long patient position in crude will be rewarded over time. If you take a position, build it incrementally on price weakness and don't bite off more than you can stomach.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OIL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.