Kraft Heinz: I'm Not Sure The Dividend Is Safe

With no prospects for improvement, I think shares are at least fairly valued, if not more.

Shares of processed food giant Kraft Heinz (KHC) have held up quite well during the recent market downturn. In fact, you can see from the chart below that Kraft is only just below its 2020 high thanks to intense demand for many of its products around the world as a result of the virus outbreak. However, while Kraft is enjoying this period of strong demand, I don’t think its long-term fundamentals have changed for the better. And given the issues it has had in the past, that’s a problem. As a result, with the stock sporting a valuation that I see as fair at best, and with the company plagued by poor cash flow conversion, I think it might be time to consider unloading Kraft at favorable prices.

Growth has proven elusive

We all know food manufacturers tend to grow quite slowly, and particularly entrenched ones like Kraft. This company is a global behemoth that sells an enormous variety of processed foods, many of which have fallen out of favor with consumers in recent years. The push towards more natural and locally sourced food that has been going on for years flies in the face of everything Kraft does; it seeks to produce processed food at scale.

This has shown up in revenue numbers, which I’ve plotted below for the past three years in millions of dollars.

Kraft’s best full-year revenue growth result since the merger with Heinz on a normalized basis has been +1%. That’s dreadful and it shows just how hard of a time the company has had in terms of producing any sort of growth. Kraft has been trying some portfolio optimization, but nothing it has done has worked as it is swimming against the tide when it comes to its product portfolio.

Worse, this has translated into sizable margin losses, as we can see below with gross profit in millions of dollars, and the year-over-year change in that value.

Gross profit’s best performance in the past three years was -4%, which is quite poor. Last year, gross profit plummeted 10% despite revenue falling only 5%, implying that for the past three years, gross margin has been falling steadily. Kraft continues to struggle with pricing power in a world where its products are in declining demand, and it is showing up on the income statement in a big way.

Below, we have revenue change year-over-year and operating income change year-over-year to nail this point home.

Revenue growth has been underwhelming to say the least, but operating income has simply plummeted; there’s no other word for it. Operating income rose 7% in 2017 as cost cutting took hold, but since then, the past two years have seen operating income decline 13% each year. With serious cost cutting measures already in place as part of the first couple of years of Kraft and Heinz being a combined entity, I don’t see any catalysts for this to improve in the coming years.

But wait, there’s more

That’s not the only problem Kraft has, however, as it saddled itself with massive amounts of debt as part of the merger. Below is net debt in millions of dollars from before the Kraft Heinz merger in 2015, and the years since.

The merger saw the company nearly triple its net debt, from $11 billion to $28 billion, and that is about where it stands today. This company’s market capitalization is just $34 billion today, so $28 billion is an enormous amount of debt. Kraft has proven in recent years it doesn’t have the ability to pay this debt down as revenue and earnings decline, so to my eye, the prospects of Kraft seeing this total dwindle in any sort of meaningful way in the coming years are bleak to say the least.

That’s a problem because the company’s debt isn’t getting any cheaper to service while its operating income is declining. Below, we have interest expense and operating income in millions of dollars, and it isn’t pretty.

Three years ago, interest expense was 17% of operating income, which isn’t all that great. It means that out of every six dollars of operating income the company generated, one of those dollars went to servicing debt. Last year, it was a quarter of operating income. Thus, out of every four dollars of operating income, one of them went to debt servicing. With the company’s ability to pay down debt essentially at zero, interest expense should continue to be in the area of $1.3 billion annually. That’s a problem for declining operating income as this problem will just get worse and worse.

The dividend might not be that safe

Of course, most investors that buy Kraft are presumably buying it for the dividend. After all, who doesn’t like a juicy yield? The problem is that Kraft has already cut its dividend once, and I’m afraid it may need to do so again if its growth and/or margins don’t improve.

Below, I’ve charted the company’s operating cash flows, capital expenditures, and the cost of the dividend for the past three years. The first two numbers combine to create the free cash flow metric, which we can then compare to the cost of the dividend to see if it is covered by internal cash generation.

For the past three years, FCF has come in at -$693 million, $1,748 million, and $2,784 million, respectively. That is three years of cumulative FCF of $3,839 million, or about $1.3 billion annually. The dividend costs right at $2 billion annually following the cut to $1.60 per share. Thus, I don’t see the prospects of the company’s ability to even keep the current dividend – let alone raise it at some point – as particularly good right now.

I’m not suggesting a cut is imminent, but what I am suggesting is that the company’s payout will almost certainly be at risk if earnings don’t improve, and as we’ll see now, the odds of that are also pretty low.

The bottom line

To sum this up, Kraft has a poor track record on revenue growth, and an even worse one on profitability. Its dividend has already been slashed and given its inability to generate FCF in any sort of reliable way, I am forced to think another dividend cut will be on the table in the not-too-distant future.

If Kraft were able to begin growing earnings, this fate could be avoided. However, that doesn’t appear to be in the cards.

Analysts have Kraft producing slowly rising earnings in the coming years, which is find interesting considering the company’s dismal history on top line growth. Even the current crisis highlights the problem I’m on about; Kraft says demand for its products is driving sales higher, but not margins because of costs related to surging demand and switching production lines. In other words, even in a dream scenario where the company’s products are suddenly in higher demand, it isn’t translating into any profit growth.

Given this, I see no reason to buy Kraft today. The yield is certainly nice at 5.7%, but the stock is trading at ~12 times earnings, which is more than enough for a company with essentially no growth prospects.

I think Kraft will struggle with margins as it has for years, and I also think the increase in demand it has seen is temporary. When the foodservice business starts to function again after the virus, Kraft will have to endure even more switching costs as its moves back to normal production. That should hurt margins even further, and remove increased demand it is seeing today.

I don’t think the dividend is in imminent danger, but I am not sure it is sustainable longer-term given the company’s FCF production issues. If you’re willing to take the chance that it is sustainable, the yield is certainly quite nice today. However, I see Kraft’s rally as a chance to take proceeds and find something with much better growth prospects than a dinosaur trying to keep the past alive.

