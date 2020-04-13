DavidsTea: Don't Look A Gift Tea Spout In The Mouth (Part 2)

Despite persistently weak B&M comps, as malls are in secular decline, wholesale and e-commerce are taking the growth baton.

The company has a lot of untapped white space in the ready to drink segment and should pursue a smart U.S. wholesale deal as they did in Canada.

Per my pro-forma model, at the end of Q4 FY 2019 (early Feb. 2020), DTEA should have $1.07 per share in cash.

As I haven't written a piece on DavidsTea (DTEA) since December 2018, this is my update piece.

If readers are so inclined, they can reference my prior two pieces shared exclusively on Seeking Alpha:

At the close of the trading day, April 9, 2020, shares of DavidsTea closed at $0.54 per share. Per its most recently available 10-Q, as of December 20, 2019, there were 26.08 million shares outstanding. As of April 2018, Co-Founder and Chairman, Herschel Segal, owned 11,973,681 shares, representing a 46.23% stake in the company. As part of Mr. Segal's compensation, he receives a modest salary and a modest amount of stock options. For practical purposes, let's just say Mr. Segal, currently, owns roughly 12 million shares. Now please note, the reason this business hasn't been acquired is that, in Canada, you need 2/3 shareholders' approval for a buyout. As Mr. Segal controls a 46% stake, he would vote against any deal.

In terms of valuation, 26.08 million shares x $0.54 per share equals a market capitalization of $14.08 million. As of November 2, 2019, the end of its Q3, the company had CAD $28.044 million in cash. The current exchange rate is for CAD to USD is $0.72. So converting this to USD equals $20.2 million in cash. The company has no balance sheet debt, but like nearly all retailers, they have operating leases. This is a highly seasonal business, and DavidsTea, at least in the past few years, only generates positive adjusted EBITDA during Q4.

To give readers some perspective, at the end of Q3 2018 (11.3.2018), DTEA's had CAD $18.7 million of cash and CAD $44.4 million of inventory. By the end of its Q4 (2.2.2019), its cash balance was CAD $42.1 million and ending inventory was CAD $34.35 million. Moreover, per its Q4 2018 press release, the company generated adjusted EBITDA of CAD $10.9 million.

Source: (Author's work using financial statements)

For added historical context, enclosed below you can see DTEA's recent adjusted EBITDA and brick and mortar same-store sales.

On the Q3 2019 conference call, CEO and CFO, Frank Zitella noted the following:

While we successfully managed to reduce our inventories by over 26% year-over-year, the transition impacted sales and our margins were affected by the unfavorable product mix. We continue to face challenges, but we are taking tangible steps towards a return to growth and profitability and we do so from a position of financial strength, with $28 million of cash on hand, our balance sheet at the end of the quarter. Source: DTEA Q3 2019 Conference Call

In other words, and as management has mentioned in prior communications, they wanted to streamline inventories to free up unproductive working capital dollars, previously trapped on its balance sheet. Moreover, underlying tea sales have been solid, but accessory sales have consistently disappointed. However, based on management's commentary, they are well aware of this fact. Therefore, reading the subtext, Q3 2019 feels like a kitchen sink quarter, as they wanted to be in a good position for Q4 2019.

As you can see below, YTD FY 2019 tea sales are up, but tea accessories are down 21.1% (or by CAD $5.5 million). In-store food and beverage sales are down because malls are in secular decline (more on that in a bit). This segment was down CAD $1.79 million or 15.6%.

Source: DTEA Q3 2019 10-Q (pg. 20)

Transition To Wholesale and Robust Online Sales

Although it is important to understand a company's history, stock prices are about the future, and in order to understand DavidsTea, you have to know where they are going.

On July 10, 2019, after a successful pilot program, ten of its most popular varieties of tea (sachets) were available initially in 450 Loblaw stores. Per that announcement, as the pilot proved successful, it was announced that the partnership would expand to 2,500 grocery and pharmacy locations by the mid to late fall of 2019.

Per the Q3 2019 conference call, there was about a four-to-six-week delay with the full roll out, but by early December 2019, product (tea sachets - see in the picture below) was readily available in all 2,500 stores. Note that DTEA's Q3 2018 reporting period ended November 2, 2018. Therefore, the uplift from this partnership won't have yet shown up in the financial results.

Source: Davidstea.com

If readers are following closely, then you will probably ask how big is DTEA's online and wholesale business.

Enclosed below are the (Q1 - Q3) FY 2019 numbers. Again, remember that expanding from 450 grocery locations to 2,500 locations will grow this Wholesale & Online segment, yet it hasn't shown up yet in the numbers.

Source: Author's calculation from press releases

The linchpin of DavidsTea's future stock price

Now that I have established that DavidsTea's had USD $20.2 million of cash ($0.77 per share) at the end of Q3 2019. Last year, DavidsTea generated positive adjusted EBITDA of CAD $10.9 million in Q4 2018 (USD $7.85 million which is $0.30 per share). Given the growth of e-commerce and the 5x physical wholesale channel store presence increase, let's keep my pro-forma Q4 2019 adjusted EBITDA numbers conservative and the same as Q4 2018.

To keep my assumptions conservative, I am also not going to assume any working capital pickup in inventory. Therefore, at the end of Q4 2019, which was the first week of February 2020, DTEA should have had approximately $1.07 per share in cash. Again, the stock closed at $0.54 on April 9, 2020.

This leads me to the crescendo finish.

The best way for DavidsTea's management team to create shareholder value is to close as many 4-wall EBITDA negative mall stores (I'm talking actual cash EBITDA adding back the lease impairments) the day their operating leases expire! This is where the magic happens!

For perspective, from say 2009-2013, DavidsTea made a big splash and signed very expensive ten-year leases in mostly "A" malls and pricey downtown store locations. We know now that malls have been in secular decline since 2018. That trend accelerated in 2019 and has reached a tipping point, in 2020, notably more so in a post coronavirus world. In fairness to management, the world looked a lot different in 2009-2013 when they were embarking on this strategy. So yes, tens of millions of dollars have been wasted in the form of unprofitable and ineffective CAPEX spent to build out the network of stores, but all of those impairments have already been taken. These are sunk costs and fully priced in with shares trading at $0.54 (or a $14 million market capitalization).

Well, lo and behold, and just in the nick of time, I might add (phew), a significant portion of DavidsTea's operating leases are expiring between February 2020-February 2022.

Given that management has had to take tens of millions of dollars in impairments charges, they have to be fully aware that their 'all in occupancy cost expense' of being in "A" malls and pricey downtown urban centers is the biggest driver of negative adjusted EBITDA from Q1-Q3.

This isn't rocket science.

This snapshot below is as of February 2, 2019. Fast forward to February 2020, and CAD $21 million of leases have expired or are set to expire and some portion of that CAD $67 million figure is set to expire by February 2021 (I don't know the cadence of when each individual store leases expires).

Source: DTEA's FY 2018 10-K (pg. 42)

However, the market hasn't worked this out or rather doesn't care because this is an obscure and small company with only a $14 million market capitalization. Therein lies the opportunity and that is why I have stuck with this bet, as a deep value investor.

Risks

Now even at $0.54 per share, we have two risks as shareholders.

1) Will management aggressively close down unprofitable malls and urban stores when the leases expire (in droves), starting in February 2020?

2) Given the COVID-19 induced pandemic, I'm assuming that management has furloughed all of its store employees, after the typical two-week period. The reason I ask is that I haven't been able to confirm this point with DTEA's IR contact.

Again, it is critical to know if management is protecting the company by furloughing its employees. Also, I don't know what the rules are in Canada if the government forces stores to close. I'm not sure if rent is legally due or not.

If readers in Canada can please inform me and the SA audience, about the furloughs and rent expenses during forced closures, I would greatly appreciate it.

Conclusion

Shares of DavidsTea have been forgotten. Based on my pro-forma assumptions, I am anticipating the company ended its Q4 FY 2020 (ending the first week of February 2020) with roughly $1.07 per share in cash, and no debt (outside of operating leases). As of April 9, 2020, shares closed at $0.54.

Luckily, management already set in motion a smart diversification strategy where they already started passing the baton from its highly caffeinated (i.e. super expensive malls leases) to its online and wholesale channels. As of December 2019, it is my understanding that its tea sachets are available in 2,500 locations, up from 450.

Just to reiterate, on the store optimization front, the company has a golden opportunity, as its timing could not have been any better, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. I would argue that they should close upwards of 50 to 100 expensive mall (their current store count was 233 stores at the end of Q3 2019) and urban stores upon natural lease expiration. The landlords have been milking this company by collecting expensive rents despite declining traffic, so it's time to return the favor. I would guess that many of these stores are losing money on a 4-wall EBITDA basis (before corporate allocations). If management optimizes the store base, this will be accretive to adjusted EBITDA, yet, the market either doesn't care or hasn't worked it out yet.

Also, the company has a major opportunity in the ready to drink iced tea market that has lots of potential. If I were in management, I would be working hard on doing a smart partnership, in U.S. grocery, perhaps with wholefoods. However, this is speculative on my part as the company hasn't commented on other growth avenues. Again, I am envisioning the future, like a teacup half full type of person.

Per this awesome, Beverage Industry article, enclosed below, please find these great charts.

Canned and ready to drink.

Loose leaf and bagged teas

As you can quickly work out, DavidsTea, although is well positioned in the loose-leaf segment, given its strong brand name and quality product, I would argue it has lots of opportunities in ready to drink market. Although less ambitious, but easier to execute, they should expand sachet availability via its wholesale channel, with a U.S. partner. Look at those charts above, from the Beverage Industry article, there are hundreds of millions of market share dollars, in the form of total addressable market, in the ready to drink and wholesale channels up for grabs.

So, my question for management is, what are you waiting for?

Mr. Segal owns 12 million shares, let's make some money together.

In the final analysis, despite how ridiculously undervalued DTEA shares are, it all comes to down management.

We shall find out a lot more on May 1, 2020, when management shares its Q4 FY 2019 results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DTEA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.