Recession Predictor Confirmation

In May of 2017, I first published on Seeking Alpha a simple US recession predictor, which tracks key macroeconomic time series and uses them to forecast the risk of a decline in real US GDP any time in the following 12 months. I have since updated the model's forecast several times in a series of related articles. The last of those in May 2019 announced that the model had sent its formal "risk off" signal, due to recession risk in the year ahead rising above 40%. Recession risk was estimated then at 34 times its average background, counseling defensive asset allocation. The SP500 was then around 2880.

This model is covered in detail in previous articles. Briefly, it's primary drivers are a flat yield curve and low unemployment, with a smaller additional contribution from any higher rate of inflation. These series are smoothed with moving averages of different lengths to align their lags, and a logistic regression on the resulting predictor "triples" against US GDP declines 1 year later creates the recession risk score function.

The title graph shows the model score as the blue line against the recession outcome in pink. The smaller dots show the "instantaneous" model scores from the raw indicator triples before the moving average alignment, and can be viewed as forecasts of where the blue line is likely to go next if those indicators remain unchanged. Two versions of those are shown - using the original model parameters as estimated in May 2017, and refitted model parameter values updated by use data arriving between then and now. The blue line uses the 2017 model parameters with moving averages for the drivers.

When first published, the indicated recession risk was low, but just beginning to rise as the yield curve flattened. It went over the 0.40 threshold seen in all past recession and therefore used as a "risk off" trigger last May. Note that all data used by the model are monthly time series from FRED II, and there is thus some lag between data arrival and risk score adjustments. The last data point each month arrives in its second week - BLS CPI data - so that May warning signal was based on April 2019 data. The series above shows data through March 2020. I plan to publish another update next month after full April data is in, which should show a much higher unemployment rate and therefore a much lower "year ahead" risk score.

Notice that we can now see a pink area at the end of the series, and that it extends back into the past. Since that signal indicator is "year ahead recession", any quarter of declining US real GDP "paints" the previous year pink in that outcome series. That portion of the graph depends on US real GDP actually being lower in 2Q2020 than in the 1Q, and we won't know that with complete certainty until after 2Q data is in. But we know enough what drives GDP to tell us that a quarter that starts with 16 million new unemployed will come in lower than the quarter before it, so I've filled that in already.

The next graph below shows the predictor series with their moving average smoothing, and the years before recessions outlined in pink as above. Notice that the model picks out the periods of flat yield curve and unemployment lows. It also slightly favors periods of rising inflation, but that is the weakest of its drivers. The green line below is the strongest driver, labeled "yield curve". That is a 12 month moving average of the spread between 10 year and 2 year Treasuries. The gold line is a 3 month moving average of the headline unemployment rate. The blue line shows a 6 month smoothed moving average of the year on year change in CPI for all urban consumers, reversed as 15% minus that number for display purposes here, since it contributes to the model risk with the opposite sign of the other two indicators. Understand this model is trained to detect the period 1 year before US recessions, so it is picking out low unemployment, a flat yield curve, and rising inflation.

The tables below show the parameter tables of the logistic regression itself, with the first table giving those values as refitted today, and the second table showing those parameter values as of May 2017 when the model was created. Notice that the inflation indicator in the refitted version falls below the usual level of statistical significant (t-stat 2 or better, p value 0.05 or less), while it was just over that line when the model was made. This primarily reflects inflation improving the fits for the early 1980s recession, which were possible at higher levels of unemployment than recent ones because inflation was then so high. The refitted model shows a quite strong R squared against the outcome series. Note that a perfect version would switch on to 1.00 risk exactly 1 year before all recessions and back off again as soon as there is no real GDP decline in the following 4 quarters.

The next two tables show the recent levels of the recession risk score and of its driving indicators in numerical rather than graphical form. Notice the sharp drop in the "instantaneous" scores for the March data point, reflecting the uptick in unemployment in March. Full monthly unemployment numbers for April will be released in early May, but from the weekly unemployment reports we can already predict that will come in at 13% or higher. Using the effect that will have on the 3 month moving average and present values for the other drivers, we can estimate the likely value we'll see the model return once the full April data is in. Here is the result.

In June 2017, I published a backtest of results for a trading system that shifts asset allocations based on the recession risk indicator. Briefly, that counsels selling stock to a low, "risk off" allocation when the risk score hits 0.40 or higher, then getting back in 1 year after the first time the risk score falls below 0.20. I can now say with some confidence that second trigger will hit next month, and we should have full confirmation of that fact by mid May. This doesn't mean mid May is the time the published system recommends buying back in - it just "starts the clock" on that. The risk on signal is one full year later, thus May 2021.

All of the above reports on how the model has performed and what it is now saying. The remainder of this article contains my own reflections on it, which are much more subjective than the pure statistics above.

It is possible the forecaster would have been too early but for the COVID-19 trigger this spring. We did see the classic signs of Fed tightening into a flat yield curve, and bond market distress over it in the fall of 2018. By past timing estimates, that already put the likely date of US recession in mid 2020. The Fed then backed off its quantitative tightening program, however, and may have successfully extended this expansion as a result, had the epidemic not hit us this year. We can't know for sure, but some of the model's success here may have been serendipity. Equally, the model can be seen as telling us this expansion was already on its last legs and vulnerable, before the epidemic and reactions to it hit.

The timing of buying back in after the warning signal and actual recession confirmation is the least developed part of the model. There is plenty of past variability between warning, stock market top, recession hit, stock market bottom, and recession bottom, which normally come in that order. Even short recessions have been associated with prolonged periods of down market after the warning signal.

The purpose of the entire system is to use the greater inherent predictability of slower moving macroeconomic systems to give meaningful timing help with the inherently less predictable and faster reacting stock market. If it reduces volatility by allowing risk levels to be low when the risk from stocks is highest, then it has done its primary job. Whether it succeeds in helping us avoid stock declines, then buying back in at materially lower levels afterward still remains to be seen for this cycle. It sent its warning signal with the market only a few percent above where it stands today after the recent "relief" rally.

I will however continue to trust it from here, until evidence shows it is wrong. So far, it is performing as designed. Questions and comments welcome, and I hope this is useful.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.