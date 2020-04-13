HPE - Cloud Computing At The Bargain-Counter

HPE has been hit harder than most in the market sell-off and now trades for less than book value.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is one of the most undervalued large cap companies in the Technology sector. This was already true before the corona virus induced recession and remains true today. The shares are down 34% for the year. HPE was spun off from Hewlett-Packard Company in 2015. The former Hewlett-Packard Company changed its name to HP Inc. (HPQ) which kept HP’s personal computer and printing business. The focus of this article, HPE, is an international enterprise information technology company or more specifically an edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-Service company.

High Level Edge-to-Cloud Benefits

Edge-to-cloud platforms are designed to provide a deployment model that includes cloud, on-premise, and the edge. This allows workloads to be managed and executed closer to where they are needed, optimizing performance and cost. The concept of edge computing has been around for at least several years now. However, its relevance is increasing with the growth in the Internet of Things (IoT) space and many other applications associated with the need to collect and analyze data. An article from HPE’s IoT blog covers some of the biggest IoT challenges and how edge computing can help solve them.

The image above highlights the shift from traditional IT architecture which moves data from the source to the data center to process the data. Edge computing shifts the data analytics further toward the source of the data. This improves performance by decreasing “time-to-insight” and “time-to action”. Another benefit is cost. Moving all this data from the things that collected it to the data center incurs bandwidth and storage costs. Processing data at the edge of the network, closer to the source(S) of the data, means paying for less bandwidth and freeing up bandwidth for other business critical uses.

Segments

HPE is organized into the following four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investment. The company split up Hybrid IT into four new reportable segments this year. The four new segments are Compute, High Performance Compute and Mission Critical Servers, Storage, and Advisory & Professional Services.

This new reporting structure makes sense since more visibility was needed into the Hybrid IT segment given its outsized contribution to the company’s revenue. Hybrid IT was 78% of revenue in 2019. Results for the first quarter 2020 highlight the heavy reliance on the Compute and Storage segments which produced well over half of the quarter’s revenue.

HPE’s servers including the HPE ProLiant are one of the main revenue drivers. The Amazon Best Sellers list in computer servers brings up several HPE offerings. Several HPE ProLiant models are also mentioned in techradar’s list of the Best Small Business Servers of 2020.

HPE also offers geographical diversification given its global reach. Sixty percent of revenues came from outside of the U.S. in the most recent quarter.

Valuation

HPE shares can currently be purchased at a significant discount to intrinsic value. HPE is now also an attractive income play given its current dividend yield of 4.56%. The company currently trades for less than book value and is one of the cheapest large cap technology companies based on EV/EBITDA. The current EV to EBITDA ratio is 4.61. HPE ended 2019 with $9,395 million in long-term debt compared to $51,803 million in total assets. Over the last five years long term debt has remained fairly constant while cash flow from operations has fluctuated quite a bit but is still up 165%.

The volatility in free cash flow is seen in the table below. One reason we think some improvement will be seen in terms of free cash flow generation is that HPE launched an initiative in fiscal 2017 called HPE Next to streamline offerings and business processes to improve execution. This effort also includes consolidating manufacturing and support service locations. These efforts should help the company deliver more reliable free cash flow going forward.

We also looked at a simple five year discounted cash flow model. We used a PE in year five of 15 and a discount rate of 10%. The PE ratio over the last five years has been as high as 213 and as low as 5. The PE ratio currently sits at 11 after the recent 30%+ decline in the share price. The model also assumed a 6.64% annual EPS growth rate over the next five years. Using these fairly conservative inputs the model shows HPE currently trading at 71% of intrinsic value.

Final Thoughts

HPE is one of the most undervalued large cap technology companies based on almost any metric. With the company currently trading for less than book value, investors can lock in an attractive yield and initiate a position at a bargain price. The corona induced sell-off has hit HPE shares extra hard. We think the company will provide reliable free cash flow while keeping long term debt at manageable levels. Its sales will continue to benefit from the continued need to move to the cloud and the importance of leveraging data for businesses. The related recent segment reporting restructuring mentioned above is also a positive given that it puts more focus and provides more visibility into the key Compute and Storage segments. The company’s focus on improving efficiencies and streamlining manufacturing and processes will become more evident in the cash flow numbers in the years ahead. This will allow HPE to reward shareholders via its hefty dividend and hopefully a higher share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HPE, HPQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.