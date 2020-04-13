The Reported Inflation Rate Isn't Wrong, It's Misused

Once we understand that these three factors are different entities, we can adopt more realistic expectations about what the CPI means to each of us personally.

The problem comes down to measures like the CPI being employed as a gauge for at least three different phenomena: prices, cost-of-living, and living standards.

The official inflation rate has long been criticized both by those who believe it understates inflation and by those who believe it overstates inflation.

Welcome back to my column, dear readers. It’s been far too long since I’ve posted regularly here on Seeking Alpha, as I’ve been focused on an exciting project. More on this later.

Today, I want to address a topic that has been a point of contention for market watchers, commentators, and ordinary investors for decades: namely, the official inflation rate, and whether it accurately captures the day-to-day reality that most people experience. I will focus on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), as it is the most widely known and used measure.

There are of course critics who believe the reported CPI rate has historically underestimated the inflation consumers are experiencing, as well as critics who claim the opposite. I will address several such claims and hope to show that both camps have some valid points, as well as some invalid ones, too.

The problem, you see, isn’t that the CPI is wrong, or bad. Instead, like a tired old mule, the CPI has been overworked, and asked to perform tasks it really can’t perform, no matter how much we whip its poor old hide. When we’re examining the expenses faced by consumers, we’re looking at least three different phenomena: prices, living costs, and living standards. I will show that these are separate phenomena. Yet the CPI is all-too-often used as a measure of all three. It most certainly is not.

Investors, especially those planning for retirement, need to be able to gauge changes in both prices and the cost of living. Hopefully, this article will provide some context regarding the CPI and what it means — and doesn’t mean — to you.

The Housing Market and Our Pocketbooks

Perhaps no expense in our ledgers is more prominent than housing. No doubt it is for this reason that it also plays a most controversial role in the debate over inflation. And it is for this reason that I’ll use it here to illustrate the kinds of limitations inherent in the CPI, at least as it’s used today.

Let’s take a close look at housing costs, and how they are interpreted by those we entrust to track our cost of living.

In the US (and elsewhere), the average cost of a home has grown notably faster than average wages. This fact suggests an increasing burden on each successive generation as it tries to enter the housing market. The following graph, respectfully borrowed from the Wolf Street blog, illustrates the divergent paths that wages and home prices have taken since 1960 (adjusted for CPI inflation):

Source: Wolf Street

Just as importantly, this is not merely a US phenomenon. It holds for much of the developed world. In Canada, for example, a similar pattern emerges. As reported in the Financial Post, from 1976 to 2017, the average price of a home rose from $213 030 to $510 179 (in constant 2017 Canadian dollars). Worst of all, over the same period the median inflation-adjusted salary for a 25-34 year-old actually fell by just over $5,000 per annum.

Critics of the CPI argue that this kind of spectacular rise in home prices is not captured by the CPI. Indeed, neither the US nor Canadian CPI tracks the principle paid in housing transactions since this is regarded as an investment, not an expense. Rather, different factors are considered, like interest payments as well as concepts like owner-equivalent rents.

While a case can certainly be made that a home is not an expense in the sense that food or clothing are, there is an obvious problem here. Housing is a necessary expense, an essential of life. Even if one chooses to rent rather than own, rents have increased faster than wages, too. As the above chart shows, rents have not risen as fast as purchase prices, but they are still rising far faster than wages.

Thus, the case can also be made that a home, while not an everyday consumer good, isn’t an investment in the traditional sense, either, like stocks or ETFs. After all, we live in our houses, we use them primarily for their utility, and subject them to years of wear and tear. Stocks and ETFs typically don’t require upkeep and maintenance — like new windows, shingles, or furnaces. Such expenses indirectly eat way at a good portion of a home’s appreciation over time. Meanwhile, as we learned in 2008, home prices do not necessarily go up in a straight line. They can depreciate, just like stocks. So we can conclude that even though housing is treated as an investment by the architects of the CPI, it actually represents something in between a necessity and an investment (at least for homeowners).

So, it would seem that CPI critics are correct when they claim the measure doesn’t fully factor in the financial burden presented by rising home costs.

But not so fast! We have thus far compared inflation-adjusted home prices over time, as well as inflation-adjusted wages. However, we haven’t compared the homes themselves.

Turns out the house purchased in 1960 (as shown in Wolf Richter’s graph above) is not the same house one would purchase in 2020 (something not shown in Mr. Richter’s graph). Times change. The modern house will not only come with more standard appliances, but will also feature more modern finishes and details. Modern windows, for example, are much more energy efficient than those made in the 1960s. Meanwhile, legal standards and building codes have accumulated over this time, too. These measures, while typically increasing the cost of a home, nevertheless also improve the quality and safety of the final product… or so we hope.

By forwarding arguments like these, a whole chorus of critics proposes that CPI actually overestimates inflation. Price is one thing, but improvements in quality and living standards have also occurred which mean we’re now comparing apples to oranges when we’re discussing the houses of yesteryear versus those of today.

Adjusting the Impossible

Our brief look at changes in housing market hints at some of the ways public-sector economists and statisticians attempt to adjust the inflation rate downward (it’s almost always adjusted downward). Specifically, the differences proffered by today’s house as compared to one purchased decades ago cannot be ignored.

More generally, this points to an important factor that number-crunchers in agencies like the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) must contend with. Exacerbated by the growth of technology since the end of World War II, comparing the prices for a set group of goods over time is an increasingly difficult task since the goods themselves often change over time.

For better or worse, those tracking prices have had to incorporate the perceived enjoyment, usefulness, and quality of life that goods proffer in order to compare prices over time. This is referred to as the “constant-utility” notion of prices which has taken many forms, a couple of which we’ll look at here.

Indeed, in a detailed article about the development of the US’s CPI, author Darren Rippy describes the modern history of the post-World War II CPI as "one narrative about how the Bureau incrementally discarded that [constant-goods] framework for the alternative constant-utility conception of price index theory" (those interested can read it here).

One tiny part of this new approach touches on the issues that arise when products change. Comparing an automobile, for example, purchased today versus one purchased 20 years ago isn’t easy. Most new cars today come standard with Bluetooth connectivity for smart devices, for example. Cars 20 years ago obviously did not, since Bluetooth technology wasn’t even available to the public then.

Even less complicated devices, like refrigerators, have come a long way in recent decades, too. There is consistently very good reason to discard one-to-one price comparisons between tech-heavy purchases over time.

But all this hints at a problem. Prices are one thing; living costs are another. Living costs change over time. Some items, like the aforementioned smart devices, have crept into our lives and not always by our choosing. There are doubtless many, like your humble author, who wish we could go back to a time when smartphones didn’t exist. But we can’t. Irrespective of whether we love or hate our smartphones, there’s no escaping the fact that they’ve imposed themselves upon our lives. Even if the end price of these products fall over time, it doesn’t negate the fact that it is an additional expense that we didn’t have 20 years ago, especially for families.

Again, prices are not always synonymous with living costs.

Then there is the matter of living standards. These, too, have risen over time. And much like rising living costs, rising living standards are not always by our choosing. Returning to the topic of housing, we have a market in which many luxuries and add-ons come standard with new houses. Again, the type of home sold in 1960 simply isn’t available anymore in most markets in the developed world.

Times change, and this includes living standards. So the fact that today’s house provides buyers with more “bang for the buck” than the 60s equivalent shouldn’t necessarily negate the price-rise from a cost-of-living perspective. The higher cost of today’s house still has to be paid, after all, regardless of the bells and whistles it comes with. When you factor in the superior end product of today’s house versus the 1960s house, you can see how, yes, the price difference between the two very different houses is overstated by the CPI, but the cost-of-living difference is simultaneously understated by the CPI.

To repeat, prices aren’t the same thing as living costs, and neither prices nor living costs are the same thing as living standards.

Now to be sure, there are many respects in which rising living costs and rising living standards are purely voluntary. Many common expenses incurred by consumers today are avoidable, and in many cases are advisably avoidable, except for the richest among us — think only of destination weddings, cosmetic surgeries, or pet psychiatrists.

On the other hand, the costs of many essential necessities of life are growing much faster than what CPI inflation numbers imply — think only of housing, healthcare, and single malt whisky (I damn-well say it’s an essential necessity!).

My purpose isn’t to disparage those who calculate the CPI. Rather I’m trying to highlight the reasons why their findings often don’t resonate with ordinary people on the street. The professionals who are tasked with tracking inflation face a near impossible task.

Who Benefits?

There are, of course, cynics who believe all attempts to adjust the CPI exist only to serve governments whose transfer payments to citizens are determined, in part, by the inflation rate (see here). Personally, I’m not quite as cynical. As I’ve hopefully just shown, there are valid points made by those who point to things like improved product quality and increased living standards. The problems arise when we try to squeeze three separate measures — prices, living costs, and living standards — out of one inadequate instrument, like the poor old CPI.

That said, there’s no question that governments have a vested interest in a lower inflation reading, and as I mentioned earlier, attempts to adjust the rate almost always revise it lower, not higher. The most egregious example of this downward bias is made by those who advocate for an adjustment known as "substitution". This is a very nasty bunch, indeed.

Adherents of substitution argue that inflation has always historically been overstated by the CPI. The reason, they submit, is simple: just because prices rise, it doesn’t necessarily mean consumers will pay the higher price. The archetypal examples provided are usually tied to groceries. Thus, if the price of beef rises, consumers can (and often do) switch to something cheaper, like chicken. Thus, even though a macro-level price increase has occurred, the consumer’s cost of living has not risen. Fair enough.

Here’s the problem. Let’s go back to our example of houses. Economists and statisticians are quick to remind us that we can’t compare the house of 1960 to the house of 2020. It’s an apples-to-oranges comparison. The house from 2020 offers more marginal utility and a higher living standard than the 1960 house, therefore these considerations must be accounted for when comparing the price. Fair enough.

The problem with substitution is that it is — quite literally — an apples-to-oranges comparison, too. If the price of apples rises, and as result we switch to buying oranges, we have not made a value-neutral switch. If you love apples, but aren’t particularly crazy about oranges, then your standard of living has just taken a hit. The same applies when we forgo grilling that juicy ribeye steak in favour of a bland chicken breast — or, heaven forbid, when the accelerating price of scotch forces one to consume more bourbon.

So you see, substitution almost always carries with it an implicit decline in living standards, even if no increase in living costs is recorded. We’re receiving less bang for the same buck spent.

If we have to adjust our inflation rate downward when living standards rise, then we must presumably also adjust it upwards when living standards fall. This exposes the pernicious nature of substitution. And good luck convincing the powers that be to acknowledge the paradox.

So What Does CPI Mean to You?

So what can investors take away from this? A lot, actually.

Let’s focus on those investors who are planning for retirement. Once you’ve bid farewell to the workaday world, you’ll likely be living in whole or in part on a fixed income that is tied to the CPI. You will need to figure out how meaningful the reported inflation rate is to your personal reality. Consider the following: As you age, your healthcare expenses will almost certainly consume a greater portion of your income than they did when you were younger. CPI will most likely underestimate how significant that portion is for you personally, and will probably understate the rate at which it’s growing, as the chart from the Peter G. Peterson Foundation shows below. Be prepared by adjusting the amount you believe you’ll need have saved.

Problem is, the cost of living adjustment (COLA) your pension provides will be tied to the CPI. As a senior, CPI may have less meaning to you than for a younger person due to your higher healthcare costs. This needs to be factored in to your calculations when deciding how much you need to retire.

Source: Peter G. Peterson Foundation

So that’s healthcare. But the biggest expense for most consumers is rent or mortgage. If you own your home, you’re better positioned in the event home prices — and ultimately rents — continue to rise faster than CPI inflation. Remember, housing costs are not just about principle and mortgage payments. For those who don’t own their homes, it’s also about rent. As the first chart from Wolf Street showed, rent increases have risen faster than incomes over the last several decades, though not as fast as purchase prices.

Thus, as a retiree, you could potentially face a double whammy if you don’t own your home. First, your healthcare costs are likely going to rise faster than the COLAs you receive annually. All seniors will have this in common. However, those seniors who also happen to be renters will likely also see a rapid increase in their other big expense: rent. Taken together, you can expect these two expenses to consistently outpace COLA increases in your pension, as these are based on CPI.

However, if you are a retired homeowner, you potentially have a double benefit, as opposed to the aforementioned double whammy experienced by non-homeowners. Obviously, owning your home largely shields you from rents that typically rise faster than CPI inflation. However, it can also provide you with a growing source of potential income in the form of a reverse mortgage should the necessity arise.

This is where CPI comes in. In many markets, home prices have risen faster than both wages and inflation. A reverse mortgage allows you to tap into an asset that has historically risen faster than CPI inflation. That could go a long way toward paying other bills, like healthcare, that are also rising faster than the inflation rate.

Staying ahead of the CPI rate requires each of us to reexamine the three aforementioned values that get confounded in the financial media. There are prices, living costs, and living standards. The poor, tired old CPI cannot possibly be made to accurately reflect all three, though that won’t stop our powers-that-be from trying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.