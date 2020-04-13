Daily Income Generator: Naked Puts On Dine Brands Global

Focus on value stocks, so if put to you, you get the stock at a value price.

Recent volatility has made premiums very attractive, but be careful not to sell naked puts willy-nilly.

There are lots of ways to generate hedges or income by using options, but we like selling naked (or cash-secured) puts against value stocks.

The advantage of this strategy is that, if a stock is put to us, we not only get it at a value price, but have collected some premium in the process.

This differs from selling naked puts against any old stock that happens to be volatile and thus have a high premium. Collecting, say, $4,000 on a naked put sale for a stock that can move 40 points in a day is a sure way to lose money.

We are investors, not gamblers. That requires a disciplined approach towards selling naked puts.

Thesis

Fast-casual restaurants can be great businesses to own. The trend continues towards these types of restaurants. The food is inexpensive, it tends to satisfy most people, and it is quick. One gets close to the speed of the fast food world while getting a more expensive but fuller meal should one desire it.

The fact that it is inexpensive is one reason why these restaurants do well all year long. Thanks to the coronavirus, we expect to see more people moving out of the standard sit-down restaurant and moving towards fast-casual.

There are many choices for fast-casual stocks out there, but we are presently fans of by Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN).

DIN stock was sold off from $104 per share all the way down to $14 at its nadir - more than 85%. It has since recovered to $36 as of last Thursday.

We like DIN at this price, particularly when compared to competitors. Its margins are competitive, and it trades at a lower multiple than its peers.

Dine Brands Global, the parent company of Applebee's and IHOP, trades at 6x TTM diluted net income of $101 million, with net margins of 11%.

Denny's Corporation (DENN) stock trades at 9.5x TTM diluted net income (exc. Extraordinary items) of $58 million, with net margins of 11%.

Brinker International (EAT), the parent company of Chili's and Maggiano's, trades at 4.6x TTM diluted net income of $139 million, with net margins of 4%.

Valuation Rules

What do we consider a value stock? Does DIN stock qualify?

When it comes to restaurant stocks, which tend to trade at premium multiples because of the very recession-proof business models mentioned above, we look three years out and divide the difference in EPS estimates from the fiscal year ending December 2020 and the estimate for the year ending December 2023 for the 3-year growth rate.

2023 estimate: $7.80

2020 actual: $5.95

Difference = 30%

Growth rate annualized = 10%

PEG Ratio = 0.60

Readers may ask how reliable these estimates are given the COVID-19 situation. Yet, as mentioned, we believe fast-casual restaurants will see increased business because of their affordability. We also believe the high-class business folks will be forced to trim back their budgets and rely on fast-casual.

Premiums for Naked Puts

As mentioned, we love selling naked puts, and would be happy to have DIN stock put to us even at this value price.

If put to us at an even lower price, that's even more desirable, provided it is not because of a fundamental change to the business.

Nothing stops you from buying the stock at any time, even if not put to you.

Risks

There are risks to be aware of when selling naked puts and for DIN in general.

We may be wrong about how long this crisis will impact fast-casual dining, and/or DIN's business may not ever return to previous levels.

We may be wrong about fast-casual's demographic ability to spend disposable income at all, despite its affordability.

DIN stock may struggle against the many competitors in the space, some of whom are better capitalized, like Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG).

If the supply chain is interrupted, commodity costs will rise, which makes it food production more expensive. If the supply chain fails, there would be a shortage of product, and force restaurants to either close or raise prices.

DIN is entirely dependent on its franchises. If business does not pick up, those franchises could fail particularly because of their failure to pay rent.

Actionable Conclusion

What puts can we sell with DIN stock at $36 as of Thursday's close?

The June $30 puts are going for about $4.20 each. Earning more than 14% in about ten weeks is an astonishingly generous premium.

If DIN shares are put to you, you will be buying DIN stock at the equivalent of $25.80 per share, which is about a 28% discount from even this low price, and you get a $3.04 yield as well, which would mean a dividend of almost 12%.

For those who want to wait a little bit longer to see how the economy shakes out, the September $25 puts are also going for about $4.

If put to you, you will be buying DIN stock at the equivalent of $21 per share, a discount of more than 40% from this point, and you'll own DIN stock at a P/E of 3.6 - which is ridiculously cheap.

Finally, for the most conservative choice, December $20 puts sell for about $3.50 each.

You first earn 10% on your money, and in the process you'd be hedging your DIN stock bet all the way down to $16.50 per share - near its recent panic low - and owning it at just 2.5x TTM earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.