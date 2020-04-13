Nestle Has Clear Momentum On Its Side

The valuation, though, is stretched too much above its averages. Shares at under 3 times sales here look a strong buy.

If we look at a long-term chart of Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), we can see that shares have demonstrated very little volatility over the past two decades. Considering the company's strong dividend record, this stock has been a long-term investor's dream during this time frame.

Even if we go back to the great recession, shares managed to take out their 2008 highs by the end of the following year. Lack of volatility is the key to successful long-term investing. It may sound counter-intuitive since compounding can take place much faster when one can buy shares 50% off their previous prices, for example. The problem is (as we discovered in 2008) is that very few investors are able to stomach a 40% or even 50% decline in their investments. In these times, their emotions tell them to sell when, in fact, they should be buying as much as they can.

Nestle, though, (since it's a huge player in the consumer defensive sector where it predominantly sells low-priced items) will always outperform in times of elevated volatility. Furthermore, because Nestle wants to attain "Dividend Aristocrat" status, we see the recent dividend proposal of CHF $2.70 per share being rubberstamped at the annual general meeting at the back-end of this month.

Generally, we believe dividend aristocrats are superior companies to non-dividend paying companies. Of course, there are outliers but for the most part (when you run through the numbers off a considerable amount of companies in both segments), the dividend paying companies usually come out on top.

In Nestle's case, it knows it has to be super-efficient when it comes to how it allocates capital and how it cuts costs. Operating margins, for example, came in at 17.3% in 2019, which is the highest number we have seen in this key metric for more than a decade. EBIT came in almost 4% higher in 2019, which was impressive, given the significant restructuring costs the firm has undergone in recent years. Furthermore, Nestle's divestitures outnumber its acquisitions in 2019. CEO Mark Schneider wants to fix this though going forward where he will target high margin areas like its ultra-successful plant-based division which grew to CHF200M in 2019. This segment incidentally continues to post higher growth rates, which is encouraging.

We write a lot about the "story" the respective stock had coming into 2020. Behind every stock price is a story.

We can get a good grasp of the story through the numbers the firm has been posting in recent years. In 2019, for example, the key profitability metric (return on invested capital) hit 14.35%. This metric was 8.67% just two years ago and continues to grow aggressively. Management cited in the recent fourth quarter earnings report that they expect this metric to trend above 15% in the quarters to come. This trend obviously should have a direct impact on earnings and, subsequently, the share price going forward.

In terms of cash generation, Nestlé certainly did not disappoint in 2019. Management returned CHF 7 billion to its shareholders and bought back almost CHF 10 billion worth of stock. The amount of shares outstanding has continued to come down aggressively in recent times with 2.88 billion being the present number. Almost CHF 17 billion was returned to shareholders in 2019, which was a record from a shareholder capital allocation standpoint. Again, these trends demonstrate that management remains fully committed to rewarding its shareholders.

From a valuation perspective, although Nestle's earnings look attractive at present (earnings multiple of just over 23), its book multiple of 5.67 and sales multiple of 3.23 are approximately 20% higher than the respective 5-year averages. If shares managed to come back to oversold conditions on the long-term chart, we would be very interested in Nestle at that stage.

To sum up, Nestle has clear momentum on its side as it grew its top-line, EBIT, and net profit in 2019 on the back of strong numbers in US markets. Operating margin grew to 17.5%. Management delivered once more with the amount of capital it returned to shareholders. The dividend payment this year will also enable the company join the dividend aristocrat elites.

The one thing which would refrain us from investing here would be the stock's valuation. Let's see what the first quarter numbers bring.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.