Novartis: Recent Selloff Has Presented A Buying Opportunity

Novartis (NVS) was not spared in the COVID-19 related selloff. The company's shares tumbled from $91.63 on January 2 to $70.67 on March 23. While the stock has recovered to $84.85 by April 9, it is 10.39% down on the YTD (year-to-date) basis and 15.02% below its 52-week high of $99.84. Hence, there is still quite a healthy amount of upside left in this $215 billion market cap company.

Novartis is a big pharma company increasingly focused on high growth areas such as rare diseases, gene therapy, and oncology. The company is also targeting the large underserved markets of psoriasis and multiple sclerosis. With new management at the helm, the company is aggressively trying to become more focused and nimbler like a biotech company. Novartis completed five commercial launches in 2019, which is a feat even for a biotech company and much more so for a big pharma company. Finally, the company pays healthy dividends to its shareholders. Novartis can thus offer an appealing mix of value, growth, and income to retail investors.

Novartis has been reporting promising financial performance

In 2019, Novartis reported net sales of $47.4 billion, a YoY rise of 9% on CC (constant currency) basis. The company also reported a core operating income of $14.1 billion, a YoY rise of 17%. The company's free cash flow rose 15% YoY to $12.9 billion. The company is currently involved in 114 Phase 1 / 2 trials, 37 Phase 3 trials, and 13 registrational trials. The company's pipeline includes 16 advanced platform therapies.

Novartis' Innovative Medicines segment is its biggest growth driver. The company is guiding for mid 30s core margin for this segment in the short term. In the medium term, the company expects mid to high 30s core margin for this segment.

Novartis is targeting $2 billion of savings by the end of 2020 and also hopes to deliver an additional $1.5 billion of savings in the medium term. To that effect, the company is consolidating its manufacturing footprint by focusing on high-end technologies. The company is streamlining procurement and manufacturing functions, reducing excess inventories, and deploying data & digital technologies across the manufacturing network. The company is also optimizing its employee count as well as retail footprint across geographies.

For 2020, the company has guided for mid to high single digits revenue growth, excluding Sandoz US oral solids and dermatology business. The company expects core operating income to grow YoY by a high single to a low double-digit percentage. The company has also guided for mid to high single-digit revenue growth for the Innovative Medicines segment and low single-digit revenue growth for Sandoz division in 2020.

The company has multiple growth assets in its portfolio

In 2019, Cosentyx reported revenues of $3.6 billion, a YoY jump of 28%. This is mainly driven by robust uptake in dermatology and rheumatology indications. Novartis now expects Cosentyx's peak sales to exceed $5.0 billion.

Entresto has emerged as a preferred treatment for heart failure and generated sales of $1.7 billion in 2019. Revenues are up by 71% YoY, while total prescriptions in the U.S. grew YoY by 48%. The company expects penetration in China and Japan in 2020. Lutathera, Kymriah, and Kisqali have also emerged as potent growth drivers.

Novartis reported FDA approvals for five potential blockbusters in 2019

In 2019, Novartis reported five NME (new medical entity) approvals of potential blockbuster therapies. Mayzent is approved as the first oral drug to treat secondary progressive MS with active disease.

Adakveo is approved by the FDA for the reduction of frequency of vaso-occlusive crises or VOCs in sickle cell disease. There are more than 54,000 patients suffering from sickle cell disease and having more than one VOC per year in the U.S. who can benefit from this drug. The commercial product became available within two days of approval in November 2019. Novartis is now actively engaging with payers working through reimbursement. The company has already secured initial orders for the product from community centers and anticipates permanent J-Code. In its fourth-quarter call, the company claimed that Adakveo was included in reimbursement guidelines by six states in the U.S.

Piqray in combination with fulvestrant is approved by FDA for the treatment of postmenopausal women, and men, with HR+/HER2- (hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative) PIK3CA-mutated, advanced or metastatic breast cancer, as detected by an FDA-approved test following progression on or after an endocrine-based regimen. Piqray has been launched with Qiagen NV's (QGEN) PIK3CA companion diagnostic test.

Around 40% of HR+/HER2- breast cancer patients have PIK3CA mutation, which is associated with tumor growth, resistance to endocrine treatment and a poor overall prognosis. The first-in-class PIK3CA inhibitor, Piqray, has already generated revenues of $118 million in 2019. The increase in PIK3CA testing rate from 5% at the beginning of 2019 to 25% at the end of 2019 is also a very good sign for Piqray. Besides Qiagen, the drug is also approved with the Foundation Medicines tissue test. Novartis also expects a plasma test of Foundation Medicines to be approved by the second quarter of 2020. The increasing number of companion diagnostic tests and anticipated approval for blood-based companion diagnostic tests can significantly push up testing rates and subsequent adoption of Piqray. Finally, Novartis is also studying Piqray in five new indications under the EPIK program and expects to serve additional 100,000 patients.

Novartis' new wet AMD (age-related macular degeneration) drug, Beovu, is also witnessing strong uptake in the U.S. The company has managed to impress the majority of retina specialists with the drug's drying properties and with the efficacy. The company has also secured permanent J-Code for Beovu, which implies better payer access. EC (European Commission) has also approved the drug. The company awaits Japanese approval in the second quarter.

While all these four new product launches have been impressive, they pale in front of the exceptional launch of Novartis' gene therapy drug, Zolgensma. This product has been approved by the FDA to treat children less than two years of age with SMA (spinal muscular atrophy), the most severe form of SMA and a leading genetic cause of infant mortality. The company also expects to file an application seeking approval for intrathecal Zolgensma in 2020.

In March 2020, EMA also adopted a positive opinion for Zolgensma. EC decision is anticipated in the next 60 days. The company anticipates approval in Japan in the first half of 2020. The company is also anticipating regulatory decisions for Zolgensma in other markets around the world, including Switzerland, Canada, Australia, Brazil and as well as a number of countries in the Middle East.

Already, the drug has generated sales of $361 million in 2019. The drug has commercially treated 200 patients in 2019. Novartis anticipates the drug to continue treating around 100 patients per quarter in the U.S. However, EC approval is expected to be the next inflection point for this therapy. Novartis has managed to secure coverage for 97% commercial lives and 50% of Medicaid lives for this gene therapy. The company is increasingly focused on driving newborn screening rates. The company has managed to secure access to 99% of patients eligible for Zolgensma.

On April 7, the FDA extended the review of Roche Holding's (OTCQX:RHHBY) risdiplam from May 24 to August 24. Risdiplam is being investigated in infants, children, and adults with Type 1, 2 or 3 SMA. This delay is positive for Zolgensma, as it gives the drug greater time to grab market share.

Besides these drugs, Novartis is also preparing for a commercial launch of multiple products across indications until 2022. Ofatumumab in RMS (relapsing multiple sclerosis) indications, potentially first to market c-MET inhibitor in lung cancer, Cosentyx in non-radiographic axial SpA, and QVM and QMF in asthma are expected to be launched in 2020. The company also expects the commercial launch of Inclisiran in hyperlipidemia, Entresto in preserved ejection fraction heart failure, intrathecal Zolgensma, Alpelisib in PROS (PIK3CA-Related Overgrowth Spectrum), Lu-PSMA-617 radioligand therapy in mCRPC (metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer), and PDR001 combo in metastatic melanoma indication in 2021.

Novartis is also playing a major role in the global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic

In April 2020, FDA granted EUA (emergency use authorization) for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, to be used for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Emergency use authorization allows the use of these antimalarial drugs in emergency situations, despite not having secured FDA approval. Novartis has already announced a donation of up to 130 million doses of generic hydroxychloroquine to support the global COVID-19 pandemic response. In April 2020, the company also announced the first European donation of hydroxychloroquine. These efforts will go a long way in improving the company's reputation in the eyes of investors and governments.

Novartis CEO, Vas Narasimhan, is highly optimistic about the potential of hydroxychloroquine malaria drug in killing coronavirus. He also highlighted the company's efforts in evaluating multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya, cancer drug Jakavi and fever drug Ilaris in clinical trials for treating COVID-19 patients.

Investors should consider these risks

COVID-19 disruptions can delay many of the anticipated regulatory approvals for Novartis' drugs. Zolgensma is one such product, which could have made a big revenue impact in 2020. However, with regulatory agencies tied up in pushing ahead COVID-19 therapies, they may be hard-pressed to review Zolgensma, Cosentyx, Entresto, and other of Novartis' products in time. This may affect revenue and earnings trajectory in 2021.

The 2020 financial guidance is also not safe, considering the ongoing distribution and supply challenges. Significant exposure to China is also being seen as a major risk.

FDA recalls are worrisome for the pharmaceutical company since they not only impact financial performance but also increase litigation risks. In April, FDA requested Novartis and other pharmaceutical manufacturers such as Sanofi (SNY), Endo International (ENDP), Perrigo (PRGO), and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) to recall their Zantac heartburn products. The agency claims to have found a high concentration of potential carcinogen, NDMA (N-Nitrosodimethylamine), in Zantac.

Novartis is also tackling with FDA for a partial hold on its ongoing clinical trial assessing intrathecal administration of Zolgensma in SMA patients. This is attributed to the disclosure of findings from a small preclinical study that showed dorsal root ganglia mononuclear cell inflammation as well as the possible accompaniment of neuronal cell degeneration or loss due to intrathecal Zolgensma administration. The company will have to spend time and resources to resolve this clinical hold.

On February 23, the American Society of Retina Specialists sent its members a clinical update regarding the risk of severe inflammation with Beovu. This can severely affect the uptake and revenue prospects of this drug.

Generic erosion of once-blockbuster drugs is also a major challenge for Novartis.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of Novartis is $102.67, 21% higher than the previous close. The company is currently trading at P/E of 27.57x and a forward P/E of 13.53x, which is definitely not cheap. The company's current dividend yield is a healthy 3.64%. The company has been consistently increasing dividends for the past 23 years. In this backdrop, I believe that the target price of $102.67 is a fair representation of Novartis's growth potential.

Analysts are giving mixed opinions for the stock. In March 2020, Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-weight. But, in February 2020, Guggenheim downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on risks associated with Beovu.

I recommend investors to wait till the company's first-quarter earnings results scheduled on April 28. The company is most likely to revise its fiscal 2020 guidance downwards, which can lead to some emotional selling. I believe that this can offer a small window of opportunity for retail investors with above-average risk appetite and investment tenure of at least one year to invest in NVS.

