Natural Gas: Weak Industrial Demand Keeps Lid On Price Despite Bullish Weather

Natural gas prices for summer and the back-end of the curve are already materially outperforming the prompt leading to a steeper contango curve.

The market is still at a small deficit of ~0.83 Bcf/d and that's with no real visible drop in total production yet.

We estimate demand hit from coronavirus on res/com demand to be ~3.57 Bcf/d. Combined with industrial demand hit, this puts the total at 5.57 Bcf/d.

Welcome to the weak demand edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The physical gas market remains very weak despite support from bullish weather. Heating demand has barely moved higher despite much higher TDDs and industrial demand remains weak. The reason for the small improvement in res/com demand is from state instituted business closures. If things were "normal", the demand increase would have been much higher and storage builds would have been much lower. How much lower? We estimate ~50 Bcf lower over the span of two weeks or 3.57 Bcf/d.

In addition, industrial demand is currently ~2 Bcf/d lower than last year due to the demand hit from coronavirus.

Total gas demand, however, remains flat y-o-y, largely thanks to much higher LNG exports.

This has resulted in the market only being slightly undersupplied going into the end of April versus the ~2+ Bcf/d of deficit we saw earlier.

Lastly, we have not seen the shut-in volume's impact on associated gas production yet.

We are seeing a drop in associated gas production from Mid-Con and Texas, but Northeast has actually boosted production higher over the last week. Permian gas differentials have widened pushing gas prices in the Permian close to zero again. Regional demand hit in Texas has resulted in the recent widening in diffs.

But if you look at the performance of natural gas along the curve, you will notice that summer contracts have noticeably outperformed the prompt. May and June contracts are at a staggering contango of 8.2%. The market is starting to price in the impact of shut-ins in shale oil production impacting overall gas balances in the summer. In addition, we have also seen a surprising improvement in Dec 2020 contracts where prices are now sitting at $2.819/MMBtu, up from $2.50/MMBtu. The lack of new drilling/well completions in shale oil regions will put a lid on prices, and with overall US oil production expected to decline, the natural gas market will be solidly in deficit by year-end.

With UGAZ now switching to June futures, we remain bullish as summer contracts will start getting the benefit of the tighter gas market. The market is still waiting for the drop in associated gas production before bidding prices up.

