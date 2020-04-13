UPS: Fade The Amazon-Driven Optimism

Given Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) foray into third-party shipping has generally weighed on investor sentiment on the likes of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), the recent suspension of its delivery service is certainly a modest near to medium-term positive. That said, I would caution against reading too closely into the news as the volumes in question are minimal, given the service's limited reach. Thus, any share gains by UPS will largely be immaterial to valuations, in my view. In the short to medium term, the news is a modest positive, but in the long run, the Amazon risk likely has not diminished, particularly if shipping costs continue to climb. Thus, at ~14x consensus earnings (one turn above FedEx (NYSE:FDX)), I would be wary of buying into the stock on the AMZN news.

Amazon Suspends Its Third-Party Delivery Service

The WSJ recently reported that Amazon would be pausing its third-party (i.e., non-Amazon) delivery service, "Amazon Shipping" from June. Per the WSJ, the service was limited in reach (London and Los Angeles), with the suspension allowing the company to free up workers and the capacity to handle its orders. The news was unsurprisingly followed by a modest gain in the stock (~2.5% at the time of writing) - the service represented a major source of concern for both UPS and FDX, entailing Amazon drivers picking up packages directly from businesses and delivering to consumers.

Improved Near and Medium-Term Outlook

When considering the potential read-through, I would stress again that the service was limited in reach, and thus, it does not significantly impact broader risks to UPS from Amazon. I would also note that UPS still holds significant exposure to Amazon (~12% of revenue and a bigger % of volume).

Source: Business Insider

Taking a medium-term view, however, Amazon's move is positive for UPS as it reduces the probability that Amazon will emerge as a significant direct competitor over the next few years. To be clear, my base case remains that Amazon will continue expanding its network and contractor capacity, which represents a source of indirect competition for UPS - but only over the longer term. From a near-term perspective, though, Amazon's decision to redirect capacity is yet another data point that validates the case for demand and volume strength in B2C.

Another key factor to consider is the potential for the size of the addressable market - per FedEx, the US parcel market is set to double in size from 50m packages/day to ~100m over the next 6-7 years. The fact that Amazon's in-house delivery capabilities have come under stress under the current workload could be indicative that its reliance on third-party carriers will persist for the foreseeable future. Again, I see this more as a matter of timing - though Amazon may eventually in-source the majority of its shipments, this could be further down the road than many fear.

Longer-Term Overhang Remains

The recent suspension points toward Amazon having its hands full during the stay-at-home period, indicating little slack in its delivery network. For now, there has been little indication that AMZN will revamp the service, but as the suspension is tied to a likely one-off surge in orders from Amazon's customers, I believe the launch of delivery is more a matter of timing. Specifically, failure this time around does not preclude another attempt, in my view, especially if shipping costs continue rising for Amazon, and e-commerce market share continues growing.

Source: Statista

Further, the USPS' financial challenges could also pave the way for a new low-cost carrier to emerge in the long run. Per the GAO, USPS has posted losses as much as $69 billion over the last decade, with a further $3.9 billion in FY18. As a result, its unfunded liabilities have ballooned over the years, leading to continued missed payments of up to $48.2 billion in required payments for retiree health benefits and pension benefits since FY10 and FY14, respectively.

Source: GAO

Given Amazon's track record, one also wonders if Amazon will come away from this experience with a newfound resolve to gain control over its supply chain. A move toward asset ownership and control would likely be perceived as a negative. Thus, while UPS shares have reacted positively to the news, I would caution that a lot more information and time is needed before the Amazon overhang is well and truly lifted.

Unfavorable Risk/Reward

On balance, I think there is a lot to like about the UPS story - the company's integrated pickup and delivery road network allow it to better manage growth in next-day and deferred delivery by utilizing existing assets. However, with domestic margins already under pressure and capital intensity rising, UPS is also in a weaker position than in earlier downturns, with limited flexibility in the current scenario, in my view.

Thus, while UPS offers the highest dividend yield in transports, with the stock historically defensive through business cycle contractions, I am concerned about the structural margin risks. As UPS has significant operating leverage in its Domestic and International Package networks, a secular decline in volumes could translate into meaningful margin pressure. With UPS trading at a P/E of ~14x on FY20 consensus EPS numbers (a slight premium to peer FedEx), the risk/reward skews to the downside, in my view.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.